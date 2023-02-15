 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Two European countries join the balloonpalooza as their military jets scramble to intercept mystery balloons spotted above them (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm, Russia, Radar, Atmosphere of Earth, European Union, Balloon, Romania, Weather balloon, Airspace  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mig-21?  What? The Red Baron was busy?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Begun the balloon wars have"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are other countries getting in on this now, sending up spy balloons?

I bet the Russian ones are duct taped alkaline cells and old BetaCam recorders.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Mig-21?  What? The Red Baron was busy?


Service ceiling of 57,000 feet. Not able to get up to the balloon's altitude, but close enough to fire a missile at it.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wie viele Luftballons sind jetzt noch übrig?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't China, it's actually the lamest supervillain ever, Balloon Man.  All the other Legion of Doom members laugh at him, and not even behind his back.  They only let him in because they wanted to throw a big birthday party for Lex Luthor one year.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Related: Romanian man beats the crap out of ET for showing up at his doorstep without booze.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buserror: Wie viele Luftballons sind jetzt noch übrig?


Look, I don't speak Spanish.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brynden Rivers: buserror: Wie viele Luftballons sind jetzt noch übrig?

Look, I don't speak Spanish.


Graecum est; non legitur.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles HD Musikvideo]
Youtube Fpu5a0Bl8eY
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

electricjebus: This isn't China, it's actually the lamest supervillain ever, Balloon Man.


Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians - Balloon Man
Youtube bXBui11UWbs
 
electricjebus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Are other countries getting in on this now, sending up spy balloons?

I bet the Russian ones are duct taped alkaline cells and old BetaCam recorders.


And they're inexplicably wearing track suits.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KB202: Brynden Rivers: buserror: Wie viele Luftballons sind jetzt noch übrig?

Look, I don't speak Spanish.

Graecum est; non legitur.


ἐν ἀρχῇ ἦν ὁ λόγος, καὶ ὁ λόγος ἦν πρὸς τὸν θεόν, καὶ θεὸς ἦν ὁ λόγος

Any educated Englishman can read that.

German he can read up to a point...
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just balloons, even if they are surveillance don't stop commercial flight.

This is now Hollywood Bullshiat.
Eliza Dushku knows.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.