 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KVOA Tucson)   Happy Valentine's Day,Tucson. Please join the hazmat incident party   (kvoa.com) divider line
14
    More: News, Valley, Frost, Water pipe, Freezing, Plant, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, in-ground sprinkler systems, Gusty winds  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 11:05 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are we sure it wasn't just the run off from washing all the jock straps from the superbowl?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The killer balloons strike again?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Near the boneyard. Maybe related to that?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Travelers should avoid Interstate 10 and seek alternative routes."

Yeah, also plan on adding an extra hour to your trip as you negotiate the surface streets.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nitric acid is instrumental in making big bada booms.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Unusually strong winds in Tucson today. Prolly blew the truck over.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oooh, a spill of fuming nitric acid, this sounds "fun." At least it's gonna be cold tonight, that'll help with the horrifically poisonous fumes at least.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the truck driver. I hope he died from the impact of the accident and not from the chemicals. That would be an awful way to go.

And yes, we've had nasty winds here today. Thunderstorm right now over Phoenix.  I know Las Vegas was diverting planes because they had a ground stop due to high winds. So it was likely the wind that caused this.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
shiat, guys!  This is horrible! There's going to be more NITROGEN in our AIR!!1

Seriously though, you aren't gonna wanna be breathing around the crash site for a coupla few. Feel bad for any animals that stumble into this cloud.
 
invictus2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ANDDDDDD PENISES  ARE MELTED  AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Kolb
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: shiat, guys!  This is horrible! There's going to be more NITROGEN in our AIR!!1

Seriously though, you aren't gonna wanna be breathing around the crash site for a coupla few. Feel bad for any animals that stumble into this cloud.


Uh, fumingnitric acid (see: TFA) plus damn near any alcohol or complex carbohydrate makes explosives. Bad ones.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whats that funny odor mom? mom? mom?
 
Moose out front
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Third Man: "Travelers should avoid Interstate 10 and seek alternative routes."

Yeah, also plan on adding an extra hour to your trip as you negotiate the surface streets.


No kidding. There ARE no alternative routes to I-10 unless you want to detour through downtown Tucson. Fun.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.