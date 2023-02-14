 Skip to content
(Fox 26 Houston)   Valentine's Day dilemma: What do you do if have more balloons than you can fit in your car? And no, you can't give them to China   (fox26houston.com) divider line
19 Comments     (+0 »)
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helium at today's prices?  She was carjacked before arriving at her destination.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That many balloons sounds like quite the blowjob.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's an article that meets Fark's slogan!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, I'd probably just make sure I didn't have too many balloons in the first place, because of...you know...the high cost of....inflation

/badum tsss
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck all the helium out while singing It's a Small World after all?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is America, the answer is to get a bigger car.  That's nearly always the answer in America.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That seems like it could have gone very wrong
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: That seems like it could have gone very wrong
[Fark user image 425x239]


tiny fist, etc.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: This is America, the answer is to get a bigger car.  That's nearly always the answer in America.


*as long as gas prices are stable
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here is one option
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creoena: I dunno, I'd probably just make sure I didn't have too many balloons in the first place, because of...you know...the high cost of....inflation

/badum tsss


Prices are really ballooning.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
trap the string in the window or door and drive 10 mph
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
oh fark, dollar tree? why the hell did i go to party city
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I actually saw that a couple of hours ago. I was at the store and apparently they decided that they had sold all the balloons that they were going to that day and made an announcement that any remaining V-Day ones were free for the taking.... Jesus, what a riot that caused.  Instead of telling people one or two per shopper, it was first come first gets as many as they could grab.  People were walking around the store with 15-20+ balloons.  What they were going to do with them all I don't know.  All I know is that I spent an extra 15 min there in the parking lot watching people try to cram them all into their cars and still be able to drive.  High entertainment on an otherwise boring Tuesday evening.
 
raygundan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: This is America, the answer is to get a bigger car.  That's nearly always the answer in America.


Only if a gun was somehow not available.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do something noble with those balloons.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: chitownmike: That seems like it could have gone very wrong
[Fark user image 425x239]

tiny fist, etc.


Win for Chitownmike.
 
