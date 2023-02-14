 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   We regret to inform you that tonight's performance has been cancelled due to gay   (bbc.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not entirely certain Christians understand how cancelling works.
But they will find out.
They already have the f@ck around part figured out.
When the drag ballroom blitz hits we'll see who's the passionate ones.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're English, how can you tell?
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll find room for Christian Freedom Fighter/Patriot, Kyle Rittenhouse.  Fark their scriptures.  *Hollering - YOU'RE IN A CULT!
 
Mogani
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
whatever happened to "hegetsus" or does that only apply if you are are straight and white and american?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah, Florida. You never cease to embarrass us on the global stage.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
get the fark over it. there are gay dudes. they are mostly very nice people. this is tiresome
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why any gay person would willingly perform at a Christian venue is something I'll never understand.

Oh, wait, I completely understand.  Money.  "Christians suck but we'll perform for people we hate for a buck."

The college's statement said the group "were given full remuneration" despite the show not going ahead.

Okay, then who gives a flying fark?  Is it some news flash that hardcore Christians don't like gay people?  Is this some kind of shock to anyone?

I hope they get booked again next year and the same thing happens.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did Eli Bosnick make this headline?
 
Lillya
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think this god sure is a little too interested in what we do with our genitals - what a perv
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The King's Singers - O Holy Night
Youtube kcC2LUIdLKs
 
kokomo61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Why any gay person would willingly perform at a Christian venue is something I'll never understand.

Oh, wait, I completely understand.  Money.  "Christians suck but we'll perform for people we hate for a buck."

The college's statement said the group "were given full remuneration" despite the show not going ahead.

Okay, then who gives a flying fark?  Is it some news flash that hardcore Christians don't like gay people?  Is this some kind of shock to anyone?

I hope they get booked again next year and the same thing happens.


They got paid and get to take the night off....and got lots of publicity, too. Win/Win for the group.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gee, they've booked them before, and they've performed, and Scripture hasn't changed...I wonder howcome it's suddenly different now?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
to be fair, "good Christians" tend to be ragingly homophobic.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't care. Got paid.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they'd cancelled them because it was an acapella group, I would have understood, because acapella is terrible.

But because they chose to be homophobic assholes, I have to support the acapella group.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The college cannot knowingly give an implied or direct endorsement of anything that violates Holy Scripture, the foundation for our sincerely held beliefs," the school said in a statement.
"PCC cancelled a concert with The King's Singers upon learning that one of the artists openly maintained a lifestyle that contradicts Scripture."

Yeah I'm sure if they had "shrimp cocktail" on their rider, you'd have no problem
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Against Scripture"

So they have none of the following do they?

List of actions prohibited by the Bible
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Why any gay person would willingly perform at a Christian venue is something I'll never understand.

Oh, wait, I completely understand.  Money.  "Christians suck but we'll perform for people we hate for a buck."

The college's statement said the group "were given full remuneration" despite the show not going ahead.

Okay, then who gives a flying fark?  Is it some news flash that hardcore Christians don't like gay people?  Is this some kind of shock to anyone?

I hope they get booked again next year and the same thing happens.


They performed at the venue before, so this shouldn't have been an issue this time.

They had the tour scheduled in advance, cancellations like this could affect their ViSAs and cost them money.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We should start taking horse whips to all Christians in the US (I'm sure others may disagree with me since experiences vary, but the majority of the Christians I've met outside of this country have been decent folk - inside the USA easily 95% of the ones I've met were the vilest humans I had ever encountered).

It'd help rehabilitate them with their own god and also make us feel a whole lot better. Not just getting rid of all that pent-up righteous anger and aggression, but also amazing cardio and arm workout. Afterward, they'll be closer to Jesus than ever before and will likely thank us for our work.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: "Against Scripture"

So they have none of the following do they?

List of actions prohibited by the Bible


The amusing part is that they've performed at that location before - it's almost as if either a) the venue wasn't previously aware of the proclivities of some of the group's members, or; b) something drastic (*cough* DeSantis said it's OK to hate 'em *cough*) changed between the group's last appearance and this scheduled appearance...
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wobambo: We should start taking horse whips to all Christians in the US (I'm sure others may disagree with me since experiences vary, but the majority of the Christians I've met outside of this country have been decent folk - inside the USA easily 95% of the ones I've met were the vilest humans I had ever encountered).

It'd help rehabilitate them with their own god and also make us feel a whole lot better. Not just getting rid of all that pent-up righteous anger and aggression, but also amazing cardio and arm workout. Afterward, they'll be closer to Jesus than ever before and will likely thank us for our work.


Maybe they will find another indigenously-occupied land mass to claim in the name of religious persecution.

I hear Antarctica's warming up nicely.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/kcC2LUIdLKs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Thanks a lot, jerk. I clicked play and now I turned gay. Now I have to redecorate EVERYTHING!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Wobambo: We should start taking horse whips to all Christians in the US (I'm sure others may disagree with me since experiences vary, but the majority of the Christians I've met outside of this country have been decent folk - inside the USA easily 95% of the ones I've met were the vilest humans I had ever encountered).

It'd help rehabilitate them with their own god and also make us feel a whole lot better. Not just getting rid of all that pent-up righteous anger and aggression, but also amazing cardio and arm workout. Afterward, they'll be closer to Jesus than ever before and will likely thank us for our work.

Maybe they will find another indigenously-occupied land mass to claim in the name of religious persecution.

I hear Antarctica's warming up nicely.


Heh. Drop them off on some ice down there and yell "watch out for shoggoths" as we leave.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wobambo: FormlessOne: Wobambo: We should start taking horse whips to all Christians in the US (I'm sure others may disagree with me since experiences vary, but the majority of the Christians I've met outside of this country have been decent folk - inside the USA easily 95% of the ones I've met were the vilest humans I had ever encountered).

It'd help rehabilitate them with their own god and also make us feel a whole lot better. Not just getting rid of all that pent-up righteous anger and aggression, but also amazing cardio and arm workout. Afterward, they'll be closer to Jesus than ever before and will likely thank us for our work.

Maybe they will find another indigenously-occupied land mass to claim in the name of religious persecution.

I hear Antarctica's warming up nicely.

Heh. Drop them off on some ice down there and yell "watch out for shoggoths" as we leave.


Leave 'em with copies of "A Shoggoth on the Roof" for entertainment.

/ TENTACLES!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
by saying no to them, others will wan them more, so, they might have done them a favor...
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mogani: whatever happened to "hegetsus" or does that only apply if you are are straight and white and american?


Oh, Jesus is gonna get you, all right.

Johnny Cash - God's Gonna Cut You Down (HD)
Youtube 6BBFQUh6Dko
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Ah, Florida. You never cease to embarrass us on the global stage.

I mean it's Pensacola, which is pretty much Lakeland in the Panhandle. On the plus side, they don't have to go to Pensacola. There's a military base there, a lot of oil workers and a bunch of churches and a very moralizing Christian college. So imagine what that's like, and it's pretty much exactly like that.

Mogani: whatever happened to "hegetsus" or does that only apply if you are are straight and white and american?

Christianity is not monolithic but it is weird. In recent years, mainline has become more influenced by this moralizing/nationalist militant attitude. It's always been there, but it's become a bigger deal lately in certain places.

"He gets us" is actually a pushback against that. It represents a somewhat different way of looking at things.  It might not appear that way to people who don't really have an idea of how this works, but it is.  It's much more of a throwback to classic Christianity which was more about loving your neighbor and not worrying about what's going on in their pants.

It's also obviously part of a recruitment drive. That's one reason why people who might not personally take what they consider a "namby pamby" view will support it - because church memberships in some areas of the country are in a tailspin, and they view it as a way of pumping up the numbers.

I don't know how many people are aware of this, but there's another faction which is probably the most annoying - it's the pentacostal/charismatic side of things that basically says if you're a good Christian, God will give you money and stuff, and having that stuff is evidence of being a good Christian. There's various names, flavors and slogans to this such as "health and wealth" or "name it and claim it" - Joel O'Steen or some of the other televangelists are typically the face of this nonsensical movement.

Hilariously and also disgustingly, this movement insists that Jesus was incredibly wealthy and that should be an example. You might see some people riding around in a Mercedes or something with a license plate reading "BLESSD" or whatever. They'll usually be running an MLM and trying to sell you some bullshiat. They're often an adherent of this idea.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was not aware hate speech was either "Christian" nor "protected speech" under the first amendment.

/about time these "satanists claiming the name of Christ", get sued.
 
Now I Is!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As an "early music" nerd I am a fan of The King's Singers. I'm not sure in what universe they expected a vocal group that specializes in somewhat obscure classical repertoire to be entirely heterosexual.
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The college cannot knowingly give an implied or direct endorsement of anything that violates Holy Scripture, the foundation for our sincerely held beliefs," the school said in a statement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
