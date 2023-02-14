 Skip to content
(WBAY Green Bay)   Here's a shocker, a loaded handgun was found by TSA. Oh, it was the second one this week...at the same airport   (wbay.com) divider line
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Finding a loaded gun was a weekly event at Pittsburgh International last year.

in fact, this article shows just that.


excerpt:
At Pennsylvania airport security checkpoints, TSA officers stopped 82 handguns in 2022. That's a "decline from the 89 guns detected in 2021, yet a spike from the 71 caught in 2019 (pre-pandemic)."

The number of firearms caught at Pittsburgh International Airport dipped from 32 to 26, the TSA said. There was a decrease at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, too. The number dipped from six to one.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is news?
 
rpm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Given their hit percentage in tests, that means what, like 20 got through?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TSA used to have a professional blog keeper who did weekly counts and interesting finds.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Three Arnold Palmers was too many anyhow. Just 1 should set you up just fine for that regional flight to uhh, i don't know, Wilmington?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Considering how small the Appleton airport is and the size of the planes that go in and out of there, this is impressive. DFW airport and/or Atlanta may have that number on a good day.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
if you forgot you had a gun in your luggage, you shouldn't be allowed to own guns

if you thought the laws didn't apply to you, you shouldn't be allowed to own guns

if you're too scared to leave your house without a gun, you shouldn't be allowed to own guns
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

More than one a day at Atlanta.

Atlanta airport again leads nation for guns caught by security
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm curious that even if the person with their carry-on had no nefarious purpose to bringing it on board the plane, why in the fark would they keep it loaded?! Do they see themselves as Wesley Snipes in Passenger 57 or something and have to quickly get out and shoot the gun?!
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And the number 1 reason given when this happens is they "forgot" it was in there. In my opinion, if you're so clueless as to where you've left your guns, you shouldn't be allowed to own them.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's Appleton, they think anything south of Sheboygan is ethnic.

/Kidding, the Fox Valley actually has a decent Hmong population
//Although damn if a lot of those honkeys ain't crazy Evanglical a-holes
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Left the number out.

TSA caught 448 firearms at Hartsfield-Jackson checkpoints in 2022
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

My buddy actually got stopped by TSA for leaving some rounds for hunting in his backpack while we went thru security a few years back.

He was pulled aside, they had a laugh, and he was let go.  Hardly the end of the world much less newsworthy.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
American gun nuts are nuts.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
mistakes happen.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Considering how small the Appleton airport is and the size of the planes that go in and out of there, this is impressive. DFW airport and/or Atlanta may have that number on a good day.


ATL averages 10 a week.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: if you forgot you had a gun in your luggage, you shouldn't be allowed to own guns

if you thought the laws didn't apply to you, you shouldn't be allowed to own guns

if you're too scared to leave your house without a gun, you shouldn't be allowed to leave your house


Stay home and cower under your covers
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: if you thought the laws didn't apply to you, you shouldn't be allowed to own guns.

if you're too scared to leave your house without a gun, you shouldn't be allowed to own guns


1)  Pretty sure the word "forgot" means they didn't know they were breaking the law.

2). What's the point of self defense if you're not going to carry it?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Appleton? Why, Cousin Larry?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: mistakes happen.


"Your honor, I swear forgot she wasn't 18 yet"
 
