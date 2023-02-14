 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Ninth dead humpback whale washes ashore in New Jersey since December. It's like they know where to go when they're about to really smell bad   (gothamist.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's Staten Island subby.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
9th dead humpback whale washes ashore in New Jersey since December. It's like they know where to go when they're about to really smell bad


10th:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably a fluke.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh,hahahaha. New Jersey.
Screw you.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gary, Indiana is nowhere near New Jersey.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wat?!?!?!?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ninth Dead Humpback is the name of my NIN/Grateful Dead/Englebert Humperdinck mashup project.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, New Jersey and Oregon already share that don't-pump-your-own-gas thing... it occurs to me that New Jersey can adopt another Oregon solution....
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kiss Me Where It Stinks
Youtube 6pV6XmXjoL4


/Yes, they did songs besides "Fish Heads"
 
pheelix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's unfortunate the foremost expert on humpback whales disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1986. She might have been able to help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're putting up offshore windmills and, at least according to my mother who's been paying close attention to it, the dead whales are because of the seismic testing they're doing pre-construction.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Humpback slitting Sicily.  Exxon glaze, ramming japs.
Blood gushing raw blowhole.  Crone whale lambasting death.
Sand scraped and forcibly shored.  Metaphor lies mucked and dies.
I laugh, 'I know what she's doing.  She's choosing her final time.'
Hemingway like grave.  What is land is lost at sea.

~  Thought Industry, "smirk the gOdblender"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pheelix: It's unfortunate the foremost expert on humpback whales disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1986. She might have been able to help.

[Fark user image image 556x357]


I know where when she is!
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only one whale I want to see washed up stinking on the beach. In Florida.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
National Geographic, 1979, January
preview.redd.itView Full Size

What age are those whales in the news.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nelson Muntz has some explaining to do?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buravirgil: National Geographic, 1979, January
[preview.redd.it image 578x433]
What age are those whales in the news.


Holy shiat I had that one...I listened to those humpbacks humping and other seismic anomalies many, many times.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nelson Muntz has some explaining to do?


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
