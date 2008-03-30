 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WalletHub)   Where does your (assuming you're a US resident) state stack up when ranked against the Seven Deadly Sins? Number One is pretty much a given, but WTF is up with Wyoming? No wonder it's so sparsely populated   (wallethub.com) divider line
32
    More: Survey, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Red states and blue states, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States, Anger, Substance abuse, United States Department of Health and Human Services  
•       •       •

1010 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 6:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark off with your perceived "sins."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Average Time Spent on Adult Entertainment Sites

Highest
1. Mississippi
2. Hawaii
3. Arkansas
4. Alabama
5. Louisiana
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lowest
46. Connecticut
47. Massachusetts
48. New Hampshire
49. Vermont
50. Rhode Island

% of Adults Not Exercising
Highest
1. Mississippi
2. Alabama
3. Kentucky
4. Arkansas
5. Louisiana
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lowest
46. New Hampshire
T-47. Utah
T-47. Washington
49. Vermont
50. Colorado


That's kind of unfair for Mississippi's exercise ranking, since they are leading the Arm Exercise category by a mile.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Average Time Spent on Adult Entertainment Sites

Highest
1. Mississippi
2. Hawaii
3. Arkansas
4. Alabama
5. Louisiana
[Fark user image 217x215]
Lowest
46. Connecticut
47. Massachusetts
48. New Hampshire
49. Vermont
50. Rhode Island

% of Adults Not Exercising
Highest
1. Mississippi
2. Alabama
3. Kentucky
4. Arkansas
5. Louisiana
[Fark user image 212x204]
Lowest
46. New Hampshire
T-47. Utah
T-47. Washington
49. Vermont
50. Colorado


That's kind of unfair for Mississippi's exercise ranking, since they are leading the Arm Exercise category by a mile.


Nah, man. That's why we started farm-raising fish.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Average Time Spent on Adult Entertainment Sites

Highest
1. Mississippi-R
2. Hawaii-D
3. Arkansas-R
4. Alabama-R
5. Louisiana-R
[Fark user image image 217x215]
Lowest
46. Connecticut-D
47. Massachusetts-D
48. New Hampshire-D
49. Vermont-D
50. Rhode Island-D


Hmmm...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
there are six people in wyoming.

not enough to cover all of the sins.
 
pheelix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Overall Wisconsin is #36. Even under the Excesses and Vices column, it's ranked #20. This is because in Wisconsin, excessive alcohol consumption is considered a virtue.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess priests aren't bound by confession confidentially if the information is used in aggregate huh?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
60% horizontal whitespace, and a horizontal scrollbar for the table, with the State & Overall Rank columns scrolling out of view.

Nice jorb, wallethub.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, it's this article again, where Wallethub and a bunch of losers with letters after their names grab a bunch of publicly available data and squeezes out bankrupt conclusions using juvenile methodologies.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How in the ever living fark does Pennsylvania rank so low on the anger & hatred category at 37?

The entire southeast portion of the state is perennially pissed off.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I do wonder about how they measure some of these. For example, yeah, New Hampshiriites don't need to be vain (when you live in a state that's so wooded it's not exactly a requirement), but they have the second highest per capita use of vanity license plates.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny queso: there are six people in wyoming.

not enough to cover all of the sins.


And three of them are in D.C.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: How in the ever living fark does Pennsylvania rank so low on the anger & hatred category at 37?

The entire southeast portion of the state is perennially pissed off.


i blame SEPTA.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: markie_farkie: Average Time Spent on Adult Entertainment Sites

Highest
1. Mississippi-R
2. Hawaii-D
3. Arkansas-R
4. Alabama-R
5. Louisiana-R
[Fark user image image 217x215]
Lowest
46. Connecticut-D
47. Massachusetts-D
48. New Hampshire-D
49. Vermont-D
50. Rhode Island-D

Hmmm...


I thought my browsing history alone would skew the numbers higher for Florida
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: How in the ever living fark does Pennsylvania rank so low on the anger & hatred category at 37?

The entire southeast portion of the state is perennially pissed off.


#4 in vanity though.

That explains the way people drive around here.
 
lefty248
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So the states full of self righteous a**holes like the porns sites. How much do you want to bet it's gay/trans porn.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Oh, it's this article again, where Wallethub and a bunch of losers with letters after their names grab a bunch of publicly available data and squeezes out bankrupt conclusions using juvenile methodologies.


Yeah, and if only you and I weren't too f*cking stupid, we could have done the same and got paid for it.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's when the fun begins.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gee what a shocker, the southern part of the Mason-Dixon line lit up like Sherman was just there
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...is anyone taking this seriously? If so, read their methodology.

I mean, FFS, their idea of measuring "laziness" involves "high school graduation rate" and "share of disconnected youth," while their idea of "greed" indicates that "casinos per capita" is worth double that of "persons arrested for embezzlement per capita." Their idea of "jealousy" is "thefts per capita", "identity theft complaints per capita", and "fraud & other complaints per capita."

WalletHub can DIAF.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whoever put Massachusetts near the bottom for "Wrath" has obviously never tried to drive here.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Oh, it's this article again, where Wallethub and a bunch of losers with letters after their names grab a bunch of publicly available data and squeezes out bankrupt conclusions using juvenile methodologies.


This, damn it - WalletHub needs to be dragged into the street and beaten with lengths of rebar.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: markie_farkie: Average Time Spent on Adult Entertainment Sites

Highest
1. Mississippi-R
2. Hawaii-D
3. Arkansas-R
4. Alabama-R
5. Louisiana-R
[Fark user image image 217x215]
Lowest
46. Connecticut-D
47. Massachusetts-D
48. New Hampshire-D
49. Vermont-D
50. Rhode Island-D

Hmmm...


Well you see, I moved out of CT, that's why it ranks so low.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These are some very odd proxies for the SDS. Some could proxy for several

Pride: Beauty salons
Envy: Theft
Lust: Porn use (to excess or otherwise)
Gluttony: Alcoholism
Sloth: Inadequate exercise
Avarice: Gambling addiction
Wrath: Violent crime

Here are my candidates. Only one made TFA's list.

Pride: Share of pop. with racist attitudes towards non-market-dominant minorities (e.g. Black Americans)

Envy: Share of pop. with racist attitudes towards market-dominant minorities (e.g. anti-Semitism, Sinophobia)

Lust: Rapes and other sexual violent crimes per capita

Gluttony: Average BMI

Sloth: Share of white male working-age population not in employment, education or training

Avarice: Estimate of value of financial or non-financial wealth lost to theft or fraud, as share of gross state product

Wrath: Non-sexual violent crimes per capita
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny queso: there are six people in wyoming.

not enough to cover all of the sins.


Why are you assuming only one sin per person?  I know many people capable of two or three, often at the same time.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: How in the ever living fark does Pennsylvania rank so low on the anger & hatred category at 37?

The entire southeast portion of the state is perennially pissed off.


I assume the survey was conducted before last Sunday.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Average Time Spent on Adult Entertainment Sites

Highest
1. Mississippi
2. Hawaii
3. Arkansas
4. Alabama
5. Louisiana
[Fark user image image 217x215]
Lowest
46. Connecticut
47. Massachusetts
48. New Hampshire
49. Vermont
50. Rhode Island

% of Adults Not Exercising
Highest
1. Mississippi
2. Alabama
3. Kentucky
4. Arkansas
5. Louisiana
[Fark user image image 212x204]
Lowest
46. New Hampshire
T-47. Utah
T-47. Washington
49. Vermont
50. Colorado


That's kind of unfair for Mississippi's exercise ranking, since they are leading the Arm Exercise category by a mile.


They haven't quite figured it out yet
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: johnny queso: there are six people in wyoming.

not enough to cover all of the sins.

Why are you assuming only one sin per person?  I know many people capable of two or three, often at the same time.


If I'm lucky and I can get both Viagra and room service, I can go with gluttony, lust, and pride at the same time.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny queso: there are six people in wyoming.

not enough to cover all of the sins.


That's just laziness, I can check off, at least, three before I get to work
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, please do not move to Nevada.

I mean, you can visit and pay my taxes, sure. But then I'd like you to promptly leave to go back home and save up more cash to dump here.

You're already skewing the results with your porn surfing in our hotels.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: ...is anyone taking this seriously? If so, read their methodology.

I mean, FFS, their idea of measuring "laziness" involves "high school graduation rate" and "share of disconnected youth," while their idea of "greed" indicates that "casinos per capita" is worth double that of "persons arrested for embezzlement per capita." Their idea of "jealousy" is "thefts per capita", "identity theft complaints per capita", and "fraud & other complaints per capita."

WalletHub can DIAF.


When you get paid by the word, methodology goes out the window handcuffed to credibility. That's why the 24hr news cycle is packed with talking heads' opinions masquerading as fact. Journalistic integrity is dead.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
put some bipoc folks in wyoming and i guarantee their anger/hatred ranking starts rocketing to the top of the list
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.