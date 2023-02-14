 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   After an exhaustive search, police find open liquor, Florida man   (cbc.ca) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, Owen Sound, Arrest, Georgian Bluffs, Ontario Provincial Police, Grey Bruce, Meaford, Ontario, Grey County, Ontario Court of Justice  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 4:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Give the driver a break. It isn't as if those cans had contained actual alcohol.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dodo David: [Fark user image 620x349]
Give the driver a break. It isn't as if those cans had contained actual alcohol.


Looks like Rick Sanchez' ride
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean that sort of impressive if that is one sitting damn impressive.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One quick right turn and he'd be buried under an avalanche of Buschhhhhh.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He clearly didn't clear the snow from his car properly. Disgraceful.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All that aluminum, probably his retirement plan
 
senor peacock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If there is one thing I have learned from this, it's to always always recycle
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just spit out food when I saw the photo of the car

Someone needs to dry out for a bit...
 
Polishwonder74
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bulletproof (2/10) Movie CLIP - Have You Been Drinking? (1996) HD
Youtube VjlGOec7RVU
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wisconsin drunk drivers look on in admiration of his dedication to utterly shameless drunk driving.
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I especially like the one on the dashboard. That's a 3 pointer. That much piled up on the passenger seat may have been enough to enable passenger side airbags. He's lucky he didn't get eviscerated by those cans in an accident.

Farker Protip: When drinking and driving, always throw the empties in the back seat. Much safer for everyone involved.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Polishwonder74: [YouTube video: Bulletproof (2/10) Movie CLIP - Have You Been Drinking? (1996) HD]


HaHa! That Adam Sandler, he's so funny. Ha!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.