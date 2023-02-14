 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   You're accused of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Might as well attack your attorney in court. Literally   (detroitnews.com) divider line
50
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody thought they were going to have some fun sexy business, with crazy Taylor Schabusiness and ended up in some serious dismemberment business instead.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, at that point, why not?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've f*cked my fair share of crazy in my day... that is a bridge too far.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on, this is the same person in the photos? I think someone is giving us the Schabusiness:


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those eyes tell the story...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She definitely gave her attorney Schabusiness.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: Those eyes tell the story...



Fark user imageView Full Size


The fact that she's smiling says it all.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One moment you're getting head from your lover, the next you're beating off your lawyer and getting handcuffed.  Crazy life, amiright?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has no BUSINESS being in court.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: I mean, at that point, why not?


If you want to be deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, violently attacking your lawyer in court is not the worst idea.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to be the first to make a joke based on her last name containing the word "business"  guys, so please hold off on the obvious puns.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the end of the hearing, Jolly told the court he would file a motion to withdraw from the case as Schabusiness' attorney....

Gee...I wonder why.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms. Schabusiness is staying on brand.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moments after Judge Thomas Walsh reluctantly agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly

I bet he was feeling a bit less jolly afterward.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did those crimes happen in that order?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Hang on, this is the same person in the photos? I think someone is giving us the Schabusiness:


[Fark user image 660x372]
[Fark user image 628x473]


Why do girls wear makeup and perfume?
Youtube BBZ__CtB_SI



Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022. Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at a home in Green Bay, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of him throughout the house and in a vehicle.


I had to look that up:

Judicial Council Note, 1988: First-degree intentional homicide is analogous to the prior offense of first-degree murder. Sub. (2) formerly contained a narrower definition of "intent to kill" than the general definition of criminal intent. That narrower definition has been eliminated in the interest of uniformity. Section 939.23 now defines the intent referred to.

The affirmative defenses specified in sub. (2) were formerly treated in s. 940.05. This caused confusion because they seemed to be elements of manslaughter rather than defenses to first-degree murder. Sub. (2) specifies only those affirmative defenses which mitigate an intentional homicide from first to 2nd degree. Other affirmative defenses are a defense to 2nd-degree intentional homicide also, such as self-defense, i.e., when both beliefs specified in sub. (2) (b) are reasonable. Section 939.48.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: BenSaw2: I mean, at that point, why not?

If you want to be deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, violently attacking your lawyer in court is not the worst idea.


There are two questions in determining whether someone is fit to stand trial: 1) do they understand the charges against them; and 2) can they assist their attorneys in presenting an adequate defense?

This chick, well..
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, lady.  You're hereby criminally insane; and instead of life in prison you get to live out your days in the laughing academy.

This is your ward nurse:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Safe word?

What safe word?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it's a slightly lonely valentine's day when the *second* thought is how horrible the actual crimes are....
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's for the chop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....evil or insane?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Did those crimes happen in that order?


2 and 3 were swapped
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm torn between loving to put her in a room with Putin for a while, or thinking she would have been a great Orange is the New Black character.

/whynotboth.jpg
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Hang on, this is the same person in the photos? I think someone is giving us the Schabusiness:


[Fark user image 660x372]
[Fark user image 628x473]


Looks like the same person to me.
One of them is wearing makeup and has bathroom lighting.
The other one looks the same but looks like she was in a prison cell.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's single...

Badmoodman: Hang on, this is the same person in the photos? I think someone is giving us the Schabusiness:


[Fark user image 660x372]
[Fark user image 628x473]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would definitely give her  Sanctuary sanctuary sanctuary
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: Those eyes tell the story...

[Fark user image 397x514]


When the eyes say "Helter Skelter."
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She reportedly told her victim "This isn't Schapersonal"
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So she's single...Badmoodman: Hang on, this is the same person in the photos? I think someone is giving us the Schabusiness:


[Fark user image 660x372]
[Fark user image 628x473]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size



FTFY
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey did anyone else notice her last name has "business" in it? Lol
 
meshnoob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Aaron Rodgers is in "isolation". Tell me this isn't connected.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: I'm going to be the first to make a joke based on her last name containing the word "business"  guys, so please hold off on the obvious puns.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i know i'm covering well-trod ground, but...oh boy.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25 "

Who names their kid Shad?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 346x346]


nice!
i dated joe's sister for five years.
smart, cool peeps all around.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The safe word is AWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW
 
chopit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why does WI get all the really nutso ones?  Say what you will about Florida man, we get the purified crazy.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pueblonative: covfefe: Did those crimes happen in that order?

2 and 3 were swapped


Oh, that's a little better.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: "in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25 "

Who names their kid Shad?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 311x163]


Someone who wasn't thinking ahead properly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

browneye: the_celt: Those eyes tell the story...


[Fark user image image 397x514]

The fact that she's smiling says it all.


Just keeping it real for all of her followers.

/That's a rough 25.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She cray.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

browneye: At the end of the hearing, Jolly told the court he would file a motion to withdraw from the case as Schabusiness' attorney....

Gee...I wonder why.


Pfft.  Your hardcore defense attorneys will stay on the case, and use the assault as evidence she's cra-cra.

/I've worked with guys like that
//they've got stronger stomachs than I do
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
doesn't look anything like her Tinder profile

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

browneye: So....evil or insane?


You left out "single"...

/been lonely
//but not THAT lonely
 
Monocultured
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: "in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25 "

Who names their kid Shad?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 311x163]


People living in flyover country.
 
