(Detroit Free Press)   I see your "Sandy Hook (2012) survivor now attending MSU" and raise you an "Oxford High School (2021) survivor now attending MSU"   (freep.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mass shootings are today, what Middle Eastern terrorist attacks were for college kids in the mid eighties early nineties. Just about everyone on the east coast knew someone who knew someone that died over Lockerbie, or on 9/11.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"My daddy survived the Battle of Fallujah"

"Dude, please. We survived public schools in America!"
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man, that must be some serious PTSD
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Makes ya' wonder what the solution is and how long it will take to be solved.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only there was a way to prevent this...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
According to some farkers, since they weren't actually shot, what happened last night was no big deal and that they should get over it.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i don't know about you all, but i love treating the symptoms to a problem rather than the problem itself.  problems take time to resolve, symptoms take soundbites.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is what "conservatives" want. This is the status quo they've fought so long and hard to create and maintain. Unacceptable levels of gun violence, and mass shootings every day.

This is what "conservatives" want. They LIKE this. They love the death, the fear, the chaos. That's why they fight tooth and nail to protect it.

And there's nothing any of us can do about it. Not collectively, and not individually. This is just our country now, and they've got the SCOTUS to KEEP it that way. We just have to suffer it, and maybe be killed by it.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Makes ya' wonder what the solution is and how long it will take to be solved.


You could blindfold yourself, throw a dart at a map on a wall, and uniformly adopt the gun laws of whatever country it landed on, and I guarantee we would be no worse off than we are now.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: According to some farkers, since they weren't actually shot, what happened last night was no big deal and that they should get over it.


Rent free
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Given the frequency of shootings, only surprising thing is this isn't more common.

Probably not long until we have someone who survived a middle school, high school, and college shooting.

Yay 'Murica
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I pray to farking god we never raise the pot on Sandy Hook.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: According to some farkers, since they weren't actually shot, what happened last night was no big deal and that they should get over it.

Rent free


Who is?

Just repeating the heartless garbage I saw in another thread. I'm not saying who wrote that heartless garbage.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I for one blame the big 10 for expanding into California.  Wtf is that shiet
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: According to some farkers, since they weren't actually shot, what happened last night was no big deal and that they should get over it.

Rent free

Who is?

Just repeating the heartless garbage I saw in another thread. I'm not saying who wrote that heartless garbage.


That guy.  The guy that's almost as bad as the bleeding heart in another thread who thinks actually enforcing the gun laws on the books is too much to ask.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Makes ya' wonder what the solution is and how long it will take to be solved.


There isn't a legal solution. It just doesn't exist. Even if the Democrats can manage to pass federal legislation to address it the "conservative" captured SCOTUS will simply toss it out.

There are only illegal solutions, such as mass shootings specifically targeting the oligarchs who actually run America. Shoot up a couple of their gatherings, and kill a few of them, and then maybe - maybe - they'll direct their lackeys to allow any sort of restrictions to relieve this madness.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Read a book recently and the only part I couldn't suspend disbelief for was the part about a school shooting being remembered.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The guy that's almost as bad as the bleeding heart in another thread who thinks actually enforcing the gun laws on the books is too much to ask.


That guy that you made up in your head so you have a strawman to beat up on?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maudibjr: I for one blame the big 10 for expanding into California.  Wtf is that shiet


Maybe the PAC-10 shouldn't have been such hot garbage.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Mass shootings are today, what Middle Eastern terrorist attacks were for college kids in the mid eighties early nineties. Just about everyone on the east coast knew someone who knew someone that died over Lockerbie, or on 9/11.


Yes, American propaganda creates the school shooters. They are raised believing their way of life and their family are physically under threat every day from outside forces, and that the minority groups in their schools are the local threat, including the teachers.

NewportBarGuy: "My daddy survived the Battle of Fallujah"

"Dude, please. We survived public schools in America!"


Yes, exactly. :/
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevenboof: maudibjr: I for one blame the big 10 for expanding into California.  Wtf is that shiet

Maybe the PAC-10 shouldn't have been such hot garbage.


uproxx.comView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Serious Black: maxandgrinch: Makes ya' wonder what the solution is and how long it will take to be solved.

You could blindfold yourself, throw a dart at a map on a wall, and uniformly adopt the gun laws of whatever country it landed on, and I guarantee we would be no worse off than we are now.


*except for Yemen
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: maxandgrinch: Makes ya' wonder what the solution is and how long it will take to be solved.

There isn't a legal solution. It just doesn't exist. Even if the Democrats can manage to pass federal legislation to address it the "conservative" captured SCOTUS will simply toss it out.

There are only illegal solutions, such as mass shootings specifically targeting the oligarchs who actually run America. Shoot up a couple of their gatherings, and kill a few of them, and then maybe - maybe - they'll direct their lackeys to allow any sort of restrictions to relieve this madness.


Plenty of legal solutions out there.

In October 2019, Ingham County prosecutors added a second charge against McRae: possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanor.
That same month, October 2019, McRae agreed to plead guilty to the lesser misdemeanor charge, and prosecutors dismissed the felony charge.

We could have prevented a mass shooting, but we chose not to.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was going to call Repeat from a few threads down, but I checked TFA and this is a different Oxford survivor!!!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

biscuitsngravy: I pray to farking god we never raise the pot on Sandy Hook.


That's going to be difficult. The average lamaze class is maybe 12 couples.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: I was going to call Repeat from a few threads down, but I checked TFA and this is a different Oxford survivor!!!


Too bad there isn't a "sad" button.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Douglas Adams discussed this in, So Long and Thanks for All the Fish, where Rob McKenna brought rain wherever he went. "And as he drove on, the rainclouds dragged down the sky after him, for, though he did not know it, Rob McKenna was a Rain God. All he knew was that his working days were miserable and he had a succession of lousy holidays. All the clouds knew was that they loved him and wanted to be near him, to cherish him, and to water him."

Put a bunch of these gun goddesses together on the same campus and no wonder it happens again.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: buckeyebrain: I was going to call Repeat from a few threads down, but I checked TFA and this is a different Oxford survivor!!!

Too bad there isn't a "sad" button.


Sad and murica are at times the same thing.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: In October 2019, Ingham County prosecutors added a second charge against McRae: possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanor.
That same month, October 2019, McRae agreed to plead guilty to the lesser misdemeanor charge, and prosecutors dismissed the felony charge.

We could have prevented a mass shooting, but we chose not to.


I agree, we need to do a better job enforcing current gun laws.
 
