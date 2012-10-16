 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   ♬ Blinded by the headlights. Revved up by a douche, another hummer in the night ♬   (jalopnik.com) divider line
49
    More: Murica, Eye, Car, Road traffic safety, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Sport utility vehicle, Light-emitting diode, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Human eye  
•       •       •

928 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that. I replace my rear window brake led housing with a frame containing 40000 lumens leds, and a tap floor switch. Calibrated in my barnyard to fry the retinas out of the skull of any douchknocker 60-100 feet off the stern of my 2006 Saturn at exactly the cab height of a Dodge Ram 1500. Trim your lights or walk with a white cane.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adaptive beam lights are f*cking WORSE if you're anywhere that isn't as flat as Nebraska.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also like how this article starts with every reason that *isn't* the headlight luminosity. The majority of offenders which ARE tall have lights which are f*cking blinding FROM THE FACTORY. They aren't misaligned, it's not the color, they're bright as f*ck AND the beams shine further down the road *by design* in many newer vehicles.  It's about *you* the driver in the car, not about anyone else on the farking road.

About the only *bad* offender I see from aftermarkets are on Jeep Wranglers which are lifted. My car with aftermarket LEDs doesn't have as blinding a profile as my dad's pickup, but it has halogens so the light isn't so bright.

And, yes, the color argument is BS to an extent, too. I have yellow fog LEDs and they are WAAAAAAAAAY brighter than the halogens I had.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: Adaptive beam lights are f*cking WORSE if you're anywhere that isn't as flat as Nebraska.


Interesting.
I am curious about these.
What happens if not in Nebraska?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hi-beam thread!

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I give a 3 second count if someone is driving at me with high beams then I high beam them back.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was stopped for a red light in pounding rain. The interior of my truck glowed brightly and my windows went black. I thought the aliens were beaming me up! No, trucker behind me had one of those 40" LED light bars.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think it should be a legal requirement for anyone who installs LED bars on their vehicle to remove said bar and shove it right up their stupid asshole.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, headlights that are at the height of my head because you have some sort of giant truck are the problem.

Oh, and because your headlights are so far up in the air, you feel the need to run your 'fog' lights all the time, too--so you can get some light on the ground.

So you come at me with 110 watts (old skool) of headlights (assuming that you haven't overlamped) and another 70 watts worth of fog lamps.

Gosh, why is it I'm flipping you off?

/Fk you and fk your suburban commuter truck.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Trim your lights or walk with a white cane.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Fark that. I replace my rear window brake led housing with a frame containing 40000 lumens leds, and a tap floor switch. Calibrated in my barnyard to fry the retinas out of the skull of any douchknocker 60-100 feet off the stern of my 2006 Saturn at exactly the cab height of a Dodge Ram 1500. Trim your lights or walk with a white cane.


Good start, now replace your horn with a train whistle. I also suggest a beefy trailer hitch at radiator height, paired with engine breaking for tailgaters.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Fk you and fk your suburban commuter truck.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: puffy999: Adaptive beam lights are f*cking WORSE if you're anywhere that isn't as flat as Nebraska.

Interesting.
I am curious about these.
What happens if not in Nebraska?


To be fair I was confused on the specific tech, maybe Europe has something better, but if it's what I have seen you basically get a super high beam aimed in front of you which adjusts away from the opposing driver when you start to approach. But on hills, you get a beam that tends to... drift? It's like (as someone who has very basic headlight housing in my own car) someone put an LED high beam through a magnifying glass and aims it at the oncoming drivers when approaching. And with up and down terrain or curves the lights don't adjust away from the oncoming driver like they should.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Fark that. I replace my rear window brake led housing with a frame containing 40000 lumens leds, and a tap floor switch. Calibrated in my barnyard to fry the retinas out of the skull of any douchknocker 60-100 feet off the stern of my 2006 Saturn at exactly the cab height of a Dodge Ram 1500. Trim your lights or walk with a white cane.


I like this idea very much. I want one for my 2010 Toyota so I can blind every asswipe who feels the need to have headlights visible from outer space while driving through Seal Beach after dusk. Mother of god, you don't even need ordinary headlights.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
New Fords now have 6 headlights as 'low beams'. It is a competition to blind oncoming drivers.
F U Subaru too.
 
Mukster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember a few years ago when the hot horror story was gang members driving without lights on and shooting anyone who flashed their lights at them.
Did that ever happen or was it another RWNJ fever dream?
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Toxophil: vudukungfu: Fark that. I replace my rear window brake led housing with a frame containing 40000 lumens leds, and a tap floor switch. Calibrated in my barnyard to fry the retinas out of the skull of any douchknocker 60-100 feet off the stern of my 2006 Saturn at exactly the cab height of a Dodge Ram 1500. Trim your lights or walk with a white cane.

Good start, now replace your horn with a train whistle. I also suggest a beefy trailer hitch at radiator height, paired with engine breaking for tailgaters.


And for the icing on the cake, don't forget Truck Nutz!
 
LydiaPreziosa
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Fark that. I replace my rear window brake led housing with a frame containing 40000 lumens leds, and a tap floor switch. Calibrated in my barnyard to fry the retinas out of the skull of any douchknocker 60-100 feet off the stern of my 2006 Saturn at exactly the cab height of a Dodge Ram 1500. Trim your lights or walk with a white cane.


You may joke, but I had the light bar on my old pickup (bought to plough snow) turned to face the rear for just such satisfactions.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
An additional award category for people who park with their anti-aircraft array of lights on, and fark with their phones for a half hour, idling the engine, of course.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I own a Ram 1500 and just put brighter bulbs in it so I am getting a kick...

Of course, I live out in the sticks and the only thing I am likely to blind are deer, possums, or raccoons.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

HEY BRO! I SEE YOU LIKE TACO BELL FOR DINNER, TOO! LET ME HELP YOU FIND YOUR WALLET BY PULLING RIGHT UP TO YOUR BUMPER! YOU'RE WELCOME!!!
 
qlenfg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wife's 2022 Hyundai has LED headlights, but they are not obnoxious. The pattern is well-shaped and doesn't blind oncoming cars. On the other hand, many Japanese and US vehicles spray light out to the side, so if they are on either side of you, you pretty much have to hold your hand up to block the side mirror. 

That being said, I stopped for stuff at the local QT, and some dork at the pumps had a lifted pickup with ghetto LED bulbs in the headlights, and several LED bars in the grill. Why he needed the lights on while getting gas, I do not know, but it pretty much blinded everyone coming out of the store. I grabbed my LED flashlight, adjusted it to a tight beam, clicked it on, and shined it where I figured he would be standing. After a few seconds, he turned his lights off -- message received. 

I miss the 150-watt KC Daylighters I had on my old VW truck -- very good for getting people to turn off their high beams.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I actually had to run out and get a pair of those special glasses old people need now for night time driving.

Trust me, they work and they come in very handy. I am no longer blinded when I drive at night.

n4.sdlcdn.comView Full Size
 
LydiaPreziosa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LydiaPreziosa: vudukungfu: Fark that. I replace my rear window brake led housing with a frame containing 40000 lumens leds, and a tap floor switch. Calibrated in my barnyard to fry the retinas out of the skull of any douchknocker 60-100 feet off the stern of my 2006 Saturn at exactly the cab height of a Dodge Ram 1500. Trim your lights or walk with a white cane.

You may joke, but I had the light bar on my old pickup (bought to plough snow) turned to face the rear for just such satisfactions.


Please excuse Breeteesh spelling!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LydiaPreziosa: Please excuse Breeteesh spelling!


I guess it's the King's English now right? No longer can we say Queen's English right?

Thems the rules?

I once called Oxford University in England once to ask them if the "T" in often is pronounced.

Seriously.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: I actually had to run out and get a pair of those special glasses old people need now for night time driving.

Trust me, they work and they come in very handy. I am no longer blinded when I drive at night.

[n4.sdlcdn.com image 850x995]


Lol. I have snowboard goggles that work like that. The goggles, they do something! I look funny when I drive with them though.

I remember when the halogen lights started to replace the old school incandescent headlamps. We called them "halucigens" because they were notably brighter and different. We got over it. We'll get over the LED switch.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One less "the" and the metre would have been fine.  I just don't understand, Subby.  Your mom keeps perfect rhythm in bed.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

puffy999: SpectroBoy: puffy999: Adaptive beam lights are f*cking WORSE if you're anywhere that isn't as flat as Nebraska.

Interesting.
I am curious about these.
What happens if not in Nebraska?

To be fair I was confused on the specific tech, maybe Europe has something better, but if it's what I have seen you basically get a super high beam aimed in front of you which adjusts away from the opposing driver when you start to approach. But on hills, you get a beam that tends to... drift? It's like (as someone who has very basic headlight housing in my own car) someone put an LED high beam through a magnifying glass and aims it at the oncoming drivers when approaching. And with up and down terrain or curves the lights don't adjust away from the oncoming driver like they should.


Proper matrix beam headlights are amazing.
Audi Matrix LED technology
Youtube F4-iwuzAey4


Not to be outdone, Porsche is apparently coming out with matrix lights that have 65,536 individual beams each with 1024 levels of intensity. Not legal in the US yet because rules.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: I actually had to run out and get a pair of those special glasses old people need now for night time driving.

Trust me, they work and they come in very handy. I am no longer blinded when I drive at night.

[n4.sdlcdn.com image 850x995]


Just so you know, they sell more stylish ones at truck stops. I grabbed a pair for a trip from Phoenix AZ to Portland OR in a squat little BMW I was transporting for my fam. Probably saved my life multiple times.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Lol. I have snowboard goggles that work like that. The goggles, they do something! I look funny when I drive with them though.


It sucks getting old. Eyes are going. I am more sensitive to light at night now so for me and everyone else's safety, I wear them over my prescription glasses.

What I hate is that I'll put them on, drive to wherever I am going to and forget to take them off and I look like a complete idiot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Just so you know, they sell more stylish ones at truck stops.


The ones I have are about 10 years old now.

I am due for some new ones.

Now, to find a truck stop.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wish idiots would stop driving with their fog lights on all the time. They're usually crappy lights that just throw a beam out anywhere.

In Europe you can't use your fog lights unless it's actually foggy as the rear-left light becomes brighter (so you can be seen by traffic). When I lived in Germany I knew several people that got tickets for that.

/no, you can't go to traffic court to get it reduced
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: I guess it's the King's English now right? No longer can we say Queen's English right?


We can.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They sang in it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: Toxophil: Just so you know, they sell more stylish ones at truck stops.

The ones I have are about 10 years old now.

I am due for some new ones.

Now, to find a truck stop.


Petty sure you can get them as clip-ons for prescription glasses as well.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: SpectroBoy: puffy999: Adaptive beam lights are f*cking WORSE if you're anywhere that isn't as flat as Nebraska.

Interesting.
I am curious about these.
What happens if not in Nebraska?

To be fair I was confused on the specific tech, maybe Europe has something better, but if it's what I have seen you basically get a super high beam aimed in front of you which adjusts away from the opposing driver when you start to approach. But on hills, you get a beam that tends to... drift? It's like (as someone who has very basic headlight housing in my own car) someone put an LED high beam through a magnifying glass and aims it at the oncoming drivers when approaching. And with up and down terrain or curves the lights don't adjust away from the oncoming driver like they should.


My car has adaptive lights.  Basically, the high beams are on 100% of the time until the sensor senses a bright enough light to turn them off.  Usually that means that oncoming traffic has to get close enough to trigger the sensor, which I will admit is close enough that I would be highly annoyed if I were on the other side, getting blinded by high beams.  But sometimes street lights or reflections from street signs will turn off the high beams.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I wish idiots would stop driving with their fog lights on all the time. They're usually crappy lights that just throw a beam out anywhere.

In Europe you can't use your fog lights unless it's actually foggy as the rear-left light becomes brighter (so you can be seen by traffic). When I lived in Germany I knew several people that got tickets for that.

/no, you can't go to traffic court to get it reduced


Er, not all fog lights. I drive a 2009 Hyundia Tuscon and my log lights are perfect and shine down on the road lower than my regular headlights. I find them very useful.

Yes, driving in Europe has different rules. Some places, you can't honk your horn, etc.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: puffy999: SpectroBoy: puffy999: Adaptive beam lights are f*cking WORSE if you're anywhere that isn't as flat as Nebraska.

Interesting.
I am curious about these.
What happens if not in Nebraska?

To be fair I was confused on the specific tech, maybe Europe has something better, but if it's what I have seen you basically get a super high beam aimed in front of you which adjusts away from the opposing driver when you start to approach. But on hills, you get a beam that tends to... drift? It's like (as someone who has very basic headlight housing in my own car) someone put an LED high beam through a magnifying glass and aims it at the oncoming drivers when approaching. And with up and down terrain or curves the lights don't adjust away from the oncoming driver like they should.

My car has adaptive lights.  Basically, the high beams are on 100% of the time until the sensor senses a bright enough light to turn them off.  Usually that means that oncoming traffic has to get close enough to trigger the sensor, which I will admit is close enough that I would be highly annoyed if I were on the other side, getting blinded by high beams.  But sometimes street lights or reflections from street signs will turn off the high beams.


I keep my auto high beams off unless I'm in a rural area. Sounds like you should too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Petty sure you can get them as clip-ons for prescription glasses as well.


Good to know.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: Toxophil: Just so you know, they sell more stylish ones at truck stops.

The ones I have are about 10 years old now.

I am due for some new ones.

Now, to find a truck stop.


What are these things called? I could use them.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: H31N0US: Lol. I have snowboard goggles that work like that. The goggles, they do something! I look funny when I drive with them though.

It sucks getting old. Eyes are going. I am more sensitive to light at night now so for me and everyone else's safety, I wear them over my prescription glasses.

What I hate is that I'll put them on, drive to wherever I am going to and forget to take them off and I look like a complete idiot.


I don't need the glasses to look like a complete idiot.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: steklo: Toxophil: Just so you know, they sell more stylish ones at truck stops.

The ones I have are about 10 years old now.

I am due for some new ones.

Now, to find a truck stop.

What are these things called? I could use them.


Night driving glasses.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Way back when I decided delivering pizza as a side hack was preferable to having unreliable roommates, I knew it was time to clock out for the night when the oncoming headlines seemed so bright I thought my brain was going to fry. It's not always the oncoming traffic that is the problem, sometimes the problem is you.
 
db2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A chrome-finish hatchback will sort this out in a hurry.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mukster: Remember a few years ago when the hot horror story was gang members driving without lights on and shooting anyone who flashed their lights at them.
Did that ever happen or was it another RWNJ fever dream?


I remember that story going around in the early 90s. It was also a key plot point in the Academy-Award-Winning motion picture Urban Legend
 
whitroth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x425]
HEY BRO! I SEE YOU LIKE TACO BELL FOR DINNER, TOO! LET ME HELP YOU FIND YOUR WALLET BY PULLING RIGHT UP TO YOUR BUMPER! YOU'RE WELCOME!!!


To which I'd use my son's response: I start slowing down. And down. And down.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Being blinded has diminishing returns like you can blind me for five seconds or half a second but like you've still blinded me.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puffy999: lifted


What doesn't help is that my little economy car's windshield is at the same height as everybody else's headlights.  Even sedans blind me.

If it isn't cloudy and if I'm out on the Llano Estacado, I don't even need bright headlights.  The moon provides enough illumination, because there is minimal light pollution.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puffy999: I also like how this article starts with every reason that *isn't* the headlight luminosity. The majority of offenders which ARE tall have lights which are f*cking blinding FROM THE FACTORY. They aren't misaligned, it's not the color, they're bright as f*ck AND the beams shine further down the road *by design* in many newer vehicles.  It's about *you* the driver in the car, not about anyone else on the farking road.

About the only *bad* offender I see from aftermarkets are on Jeep Wranglers which are lifted. My car with aftermarket LEDs doesn't have as blinding a profile as my dad's pickup, but it has halogens so the light isn't so bright.

And, yes, the color argument is BS to an extent, too. I have yellow fog LEDs and they are WAAAAAAAAAY brighter than the halogens I had.


Yeah, I noticed that too. It's almost like the point of this article is to give car manufacturers an argument against headlight brightness regulation, because brighter lights sell.
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA ~ There's also no regulating body in charge of making sure headlights are aligned properly.

The Texas Department Of Public Safety (our version of the DMV) would like to have a word with you at your vehicle's annual state inspection.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.