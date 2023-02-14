 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Spidermanpointing.jpg   (sfstandard.com) divider line
12
    More: Ironic, Twitter, San Francisco, Shame, San Francisco Police Department, Sheriff, Police, Pizza, San Francisco Sheriff's Department  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 9:12 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What sort of shenanigans are these?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://www.teenvogue.com/story/what-to-know-police-unions-labor-movement
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
a flood of negative reviews on Pizza Squared's Yelp page

TIL Yelp is still a thing.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x351]


Not the pizzeria, though.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mistahtom: What sort of shenanigans are these?


Literally got served this Fark.com ad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mistahtom: mistahtom: What sort of shenanigans are these?

Literally got served this Fark.com ad

[Fark user image image 425x418]


Fun fact presented by Jeff Foxworthy:

The same river used to film Deliverance was used for the kayaking competition for the Atlanta Olympics.

So if Ned Beatty had 'trouble' making it down that river, what chance do you think a Frenchman in a Speedo has?

Another fun fact is that then Governor Jimmy Carter was at the world premier...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did it come with a goddamn liter of cola?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x351]


The cashier seems okay
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's about one stupid employee who was fired being turned into political hay while two law enforcement agencies vie for the same airport contract.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: WhackingDay: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x351]

Not the pizzeria, though.


I dunno, square pizza?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.