This is National Organ Donor Day
    Hero, Solar System, Sun, United States, France, League of Women Voters, Suffrage, Voyager 1, Organ donation  
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

"My spleen came from a guy who liked to ride motorcycles. Vroom vroom!"
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im sorry folks, but we have a capitalist healthcare system, so if you want my organs you have to pay.

Cash money up front. Anything less would be Marxism.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the opioid epidemic pretty much ended the organ donor crisis?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an organ donor, and I do ride a motorcycle, but I wear a Shoei helmet and have a Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 airbag vest so I intend to keep my organs for a while longer, thanks.

Then again, I could die of a stroke before I hit submit, so you nevebgelinfakloghiokjfdvjjiugf
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After decades of living off of Circus Peanuts, beer and 7-11 food, I am donating my body to science fiction. Hazmat suits are recommended.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Valentine's Day so I'm donating an organ, if you know what I mean
 
MaxTigar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: It's Valentine's Day so I'm donating an organ, if you know what I mean


Your heart?

Bold move Cotton....
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not likely.

If anyone needs a digital piano keyboard, that can be arranged.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you read about rollover crashes, if there is a death, it because no seat belt. Ya get half flung out the window just as the car rolls over on you. Not good for spleen transplants but I bet they could save the corneas.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I listed myself as an organ donor when I got my ID renewed a few years ago (Michigan lets you do that). I give no guarantees as to the condition of my liver, though (I am a Farker, after all).
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave my left kidney to my husband last year. It's the best thing I've ever done.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was behind a ambulance at a red light the other night when a crotch rocket pulled up in the lane beside us. Since the right lane ended about two hundred feet going uphill on the other side of the intersection, I got to enjoy watching the ambulance and donorcycle play chicken in the rain. I'm ashamed that I was amused at how convenient it would have been if they had wrecked.

/Stephen King should have written about predatory meat-wagons hunting motorcyclists
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Im sorry folks, but we have a capitalist healthcare system, so if you want my organs you have to pay.

Cash money up front. Anything less would be Marxism.


You know that someone* always makes serious money from organ donations.

* never the donor
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know that they'd want many of my organs, definitely not those superstars, kidney and liver. Maybe my heart isn't too bad off, but my eyes need glasses and can't tell the difference between many shades of color. What else, what else. Oh, they can have my penis for studies in pleasuring women.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ComaToast: After decades of living off of Circus Peanuts, beer and 7-11 food, I am donating my body to science fiction. Hazmat suits are recommended.


Circus peanuts?

Why?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: When you read about rollover crashes, if there is a death, it because no seat belt. Ya get half flung out the window just as the car rolls over on you. Not good for spleen transplants but I bet they could save the corneas.


That's exactly how Prefontaine died
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Im sorry folks, but we have a capitalist healthcare system, so if you want my organs you have to pay.

Cash money up front. Anything less would be Marxism.


They only charge for labor when installing donated organs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less Libertarians.
But they would never donate their organs to help anyone else, so...
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bikers Get Involved in Game Series and All Decapitated by Iron Wire in the Road |13 SINS|FILM
Youtube C3f4QWsBimU
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom finally donated the M-3 we had growing-up.

I wish I'd kept it, but it weighs a ton and takes up space.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll donate my organ if someone else will do the work of moving it.  That many pipes built into the wall is simply too much trouble.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: It's Valentine's Day so I'm donating an organ, if you know what I mean


Came for this.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DJ Shadow - The Organ Donor - Official Video [HD]
Youtube bfwXxRNVqi4
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: Mom finally donated the M-3 we had growing-up.

I wish I'd kept it, but it weighs a ton and takes up space.

[i.imgur.com image 380x351]


Back in my college days, I once saw a B3 at a thrift store. Part of me really wanted to try it out, but the thing wouldn't have fit in my dorm room.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: I gave my left kidney to my husband last year. It's the best thing I've ever done.


Ya know, he's supposed to steal your heart, not given a kidney. You sure you are doing this relationship thing right?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: gbv23: Mom finally donated the M-3 we had growing-up.

I wish I'd kept it, but it weighs a ton and takes up space.

[i.imgur.com image 380x351]

Back in my college days, I once saw a B3 at a thrift store. Part of me really wanted to try it out, but the thing wouldn't have fit in my dorm room.


What you do is find a maintenance access space to put the organ and play it in the middle of the night at low volume.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
According to my Google-fu it doesn't really count as an organ, but I did donate blood over the weekend.

You want more than that, the cute Red Cross nurse is going to have to do more than strut around in leggings.

/Luckily I was down a pint when I stood up.
//I'm single on Valentine's day, I'm allowed to be a perv right?
///... Right?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I got it.  Let's organize a mass motorcycle ride across America for Organ Donation.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Petey4335: MiddleAgedWoman: I gave my left kidney to my husband last year. It's the best thing I've ever done.

Ya know, he's supposed to steal your heart, not given a kidney. You sure you are doing this relationship thing right?


She clearly thinks she got it right, which is all that matters. And since he apparently survived the process, it most likely was the right thing to do, for the right reasons. And if she needs a heart transplant, and his is compatible, I suspect he just might agree to it, his survival being inconsequential.
 
Thingster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More like temporary organ donor day, giggity.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I got it.  Let's organize a mass motorcycle ride across America for Organ Donation.


You might actually get a few thousand bikers to agree to that. Go for it.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I donated my kidney to a stranger in 2004. Happy National Donor Day!
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This thread made the cockles of my heart warm.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: I was behind a ambulance at a red light the other night when a crotch rocket pulled up in the lane beside us. Since the right lane ended about two hundred feet going uphill on the other side of the intersection, I got to enjoy watching the ambulance and donorcycle play chicken in the rain. I'm ashamed that I was amused at how convenient it would have been if they had wrecked.

/Stephen King should have written about predatory meat-wagons hunting motorcyclists


That just evil.

I like it!
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MaxTigar: FarkaDark: It's Valentine's Day so I'm donating an organ, if you know what I mean

Your heart?

Bold move Cotton....


no no. That was last Christmas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Petey4335: MiddleAgedWoman: I gave my left kidney to my husband last year. It's the best thing I've ever done.

Ya know, he's supposed to steal your heart, not given a kidney. You sure you are doing this relationship thing right?


We've been married 40 years, an he got my heart way back. It's all fair because I got his, too. We still hold hands in public and end every phone call with I love you.  Yeah we're romantic old farts. 😁
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Petey4335: MiddleAgedWoman: I gave my left kidney to my husband last year. It's the best thing I've ever done.

Ya know, he's supposed to steal your heart, not given a kidney. You sure you are doing this relationship thing right?

She clearly thinks she got it right, which is all that matters. And since he apparently survived the process, it most likely was the right thing to do, for the right reasons. And if she needs a heart transplant, and his is compatible, I suspect he just might agree to it, his survival being inconsequential.


Exactly right. He's doing well after some tense months, but finally turning the corner to "almost" normal.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MiddleAgedWoman: Petey4335: MiddleAgedWoman: I gave my left kidney to my husband last year. It's the best thing I've ever done.

Ya know, he's supposed to steal your heart, not given a kidney. You sure you are doing this relationship thing right?

We've been married 40 years, an he got my heart way back. It's all fair because I got his, too. We still hold hands in public and end every phone call with I love you.  Yeah we're romantic old farts. 😁


I totally get it. 21 years for us. And we still do those same things. I just like to attempt to make a funnay 😬
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chewd: Im sorry folks, but we have a capitalist healthcare system, so if you want my organs you have to pay.

Cash money up front. Anything less would be Marxism.


Eh I can get it cheaper from China
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

6nome: FarkaDark: It's Valentine's Day so I'm donating an organ, if you know what I mean

Came for this.


Phrasing!
 
Binx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So wait, should I put my pants back on?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: and have a Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 airbag vest



Gotta protect those nipples?
 
KB202
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let's just get lab-grown organs and blood into production already.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why don't we harvest organs from bodies grown without a head? Some people say life begins at conception, but it's a lie:  Life begins in the head. Suffering is consciousness, humor the soul, and genitalia are challenging to reconstruct.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Won't you please give?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
