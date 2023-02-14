 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   Happy Valentine's Day from Plenty of Batsh*t Crazy Fish   (8newsnow.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Crime, Employment, Stabbing, Jury, Law, Murder, Court, Law enforcement  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 7:50 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On Plenty of Fish, your catch guts YOU!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
8newsnow.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Priapetic: [8newsnow.com image 842x474]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


She makes you horny, baby?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...met online on the dating website Plenty of Fish..."

a.pinatafarm.comView Full Size



I haven't looked at the site since like 2008.  Have they updated their interface? Even back then it was dated-looking.  Like something someone made ca. 2003 and just said "fark it, good enough. OkCupid and Match.com can waste their time on things like design and UX. Losers."
 
pueblonative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not condoning, but does she not know how to get to Mar A Lardass, Florida?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Challenge: Describe America in one headline.

Texas police did not know Las Vegas-area 'revenge' stabbing suspect was on house arrest pursuing music career

Oooh.  Almost a perfect score!  The judges had to deduct points because you went with "stabbing" instead of "shooting." We were looking for "shooting."
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "...met online on the dating website Plenty of Fish..."

[a.pinatafarm.com image 232x172]


I haven't looked at the site since like 2008.  Have they updated their interface? Even back then it was dated-looking.  Like something someone made ca. 2003 and just said "fark it, good enough. OkCupid and Match.com can waste their time on things like design and UX. Losers."


To be fair, dated looking and all, it's still here. 🤷🏻‍♀ So they weren't exactly *wrong*
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Priapetic: [8newsnow.com image 842x474]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.