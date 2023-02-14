 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   First missile fired at object shot down over Lake Huron missed. "It is not clear what happened to the missile." Well, Pynchon IS a difficult read, but   (abc7.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
which is why they try not to shoot these things down over land.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First missile fired at object shot down over Lake Huron missed. "It is not clear what happened to the missile."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed what they were aiming at, the missile hit something, eventually.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fox 2, times two?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It went into a time vortex and smashed into Donnie Darko's bedroom.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can't imagine there is much of a heat signature from a balloon for the sidewinder to lock onto.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have obtained a video of the first attempt to shootdown the balloon with a missile.

Simpsons US Military Budget Cuts
Youtube pQnMBHKa-t4
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In a matchup between Manitoulin Island and a missle, the island wins. That place all rock. It'd barely be scratched.

The wild roaming forest cows, though, might be converted into wild raining steaks and burgers. Mmm unexpected ribs from heaven.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We have obtained a video of the first attempt to shootdown the balloon with a missile.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pQnMBHKa-t4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


We're all part of The Syndicate. That's what's so great about it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Funny how we got the "another balloon down" news report and then days later..."by the way, the first missile missed"

So for those of you who think the government is censoring the news, this could be proof they are doing so.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: First missile fired at object shot down over Lake Huron missed. "It is not clear what happened to the missile."


Yah, well, lots of things get lost in the lake, ya know.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Funny how we got the "another balloon down" news report and then days later..."by the way, the first missile missed"

So for those of you who think the government is censoring the news, this could be proof they are doing so.


Yeah that's why we are hearing about it.  The government is censoring the news so... people hear about it?
 
