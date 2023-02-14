 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   The rare group of 'NOVIDS' who escaped the deadly Covid-19 virus. This being Australia, that's a pretty lucky few   (news.com.au) divider line
13
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 6:35 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As far as I know I've never had it. But I had awesome social distancing skills even before covid.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've never had Covid. I have had all my vaxxes and boosters. I have not even had a cold in the last 3 years.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I've never had Covid. I have had all my vaxxes and boosters. I have not even had a cold in the last 3 years.


Same. And I work for a public health program and assisted with some street outreach during the first year of the pandemic. And I take immune suppressants!
 
drumhellar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I still haven't gotten it, even though I spent a week and a half driving my COVID infected mother from the nursing facility she was at to her dialysis and back, since the early morning hours I had to do it insurance-covered medical transport wasn't available. She was masked, I was masked, and I managed to avoid it even being in close quarters with her and visiting her in the hospital and nursing facility daily.

Of course, a good friend of mine avoided it a year ago when everybody else in his house was sick, including his wife that he was still sleeping next to while she was sick. However, he caught it a week ago.

It happens, but your seemingly COVID-immune state might not be permanent
 
replacementcool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've never had it but I live in New Zealand and we took it seriously.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As far as I know I've never gotten it.  But that's a big "as far as I know".
 
Spermbot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Same here.  I call it being a terrified hermit.  I'm literally the only one in my circle of acquaintance who still masks in crowded settings, and I'm current in my vaccinations (4 at this point).  But no, let's assume it's genetics or a blood factor.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I've never had Covid. I have had all my vaxxes and boosters. I have not even had a cold in the last 3 years.


I was in the same position until one week ago when I got waylaid by a nasty cold. Still wasn't COVID though.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Same here.  I call it being a terrified hermit.  I'm literally the only one in my circle of acquaintance who still masks in crowded settings, and I'm current in my vaccinations (4 at this point).  But no, let's assume it's genetics or a blood factor.


My mother and I still haven't had it. I'm guessing the two of us have genetics that make us naturally resistant.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: iheartscotch: I've never had Covid. I have had all my vaxxes and boosters. I have not even had a cold in the last 3 years.

I was in the same position until one week ago when I got waylaid by a nasty cold. Still wasn't COVID though.


Yeah, i just had a cold over the past weekend or so myself.  No COVID here, though.  I credit the way that I actually prefer social distancing, I was doing it for years before it became popular in 2020.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was a NOVID until November.   When my hubby brought it home to me as a gift from his travels to....Sydney.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Strong drink is the obvious preventative.  This was demonstrated in The Andromeda Strain,
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Same here.  I call it being a terrified hermit.  I'm literally the only one in my circle of acquaintance who still masks in crowded settings, and I'm current in my vaccinations (4 at this point).  But no, let's assume it's genetics or a blood factor.


Pretty much the same here. The few times I've gone to a restaurant with my friends (I've relaxed that much anyway) I wear a mask except when eating. I'm the only one in the place who does this.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.