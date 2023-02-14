 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of alternative and indie music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #032. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hulloooo.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Waiting patiently...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ragh. Hi Everbody.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hello.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Waiting for the other guy to finish, although he's quite good
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hola! Won't be around for long, but hey-ho.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
spoiler alert: i'm gonna play the fark outta this song
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
bdrmm have really come on in leaps & bounds. Way meatier than their earlier output.
They've been supporting Mogwai recently.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds spacious.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Inject this guitar noise into my veins
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This Badlands tune was in my 2022 top 20
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: This Badlands tune was in my 2022 top 20


Ditto
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista: This Badlands tune was in my 2022 top 20

Ditto


I almost find myself singing Teardrops along to it.
Not quite as well as Liz Fraser does.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I keep forgetting SCNW is from Sweden.
I have a new favourite cookie. Ikea's ginger thins are utterly heavenly
 
