(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Spear Of Destiny, Oingo Boingo, Sparks, Squeeze, and The Alarm. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #435. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California, Regents of the University of California  
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hello & happy Tuesday
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here for my "Monday"!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Here for my "Monday"!

ohhhh. stby.


ohhhh. stby.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens! Good to see you all.

Happy to see Spear of Destiny on the list for today :)

I spent a rainy weekend wallowing the a warm bath that is the music of Swans. I still delight in it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thought this would be of interest to some of you.
Julianne Regan posted a youtube playlist the other day that's pretty penguiny
Worth bookmarking for later
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That's a pretty damn good playlist
Julianne Regan posted a youtube playlist the other day that's pretty penguiny
Worth bookmarking for later


That's a pretty damn good playlist
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ohhh that looks tasty.

Morning/afternoon/evening music farquers!
Julianne Regan posted a youtube playlist the other day that's pretty penguiny
Worth bookmarking for later


Ohhh that looks tasty.

Morning/afternoon/evening music farquers!
 
hobnail
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't usually hang here, but Chicago peeps, I heard that Dave Roberts (Planet Earth, The Late Bar) passed away last week. He was a friend of Ms. Hobnail's. I nuked my FB account a while ago so I don't have much information, this is a screenshot she sent me. Not sure if there are any tributes planned, but if you don't know of him, he was a legendary DJ.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Death Guild in less than 4 weeks!
Julianne Regan posted a youtube playlist the other day that's pretty penguiny
Worth bookmarking for later

Ohhh that looks tasty.

Morning/afternoon/evening music farquers!


Death Guild in less than 4 weeks!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I kinda like Oingo Bingo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I'm surprised I haven't seen this on fb yet. I know a couple of current/former dj's in Chicago
[Fark user image 337x750]


I'm surprised I haven't seen this on fb yet. I know a couple of current/former dj's in Chicago
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Pista: Thought this would be of interest to some of you.
Julianne Regan posted a youtube playlist the other day that's pretty penguiny
Worth bookmarking for later

Ohhh that looks tasty.

Morning/afternoon/evening music farquers!

Death Guild in less than 4 weeks!


Squeeeeeeeeee! Only 4 more weeks to brush up on my elder goth dance moves...

How Goths Dance | Black Friday
Youtube OjksfpbHiZU
 
