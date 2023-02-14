 Skip to content
(Independent)   Banksy's Valentine's Day art removed after just a few hours due to concerns about fly-tipping. Honestly, who tips over flies?   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    More: Asinine, Thanet, Margate, Thanet District Council, Banksy, Graffiti, chest freezer, Anonymous artist Banksy, Street art  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the word flytip (fly-tip, if you must).  You can flytip anything... a person, bad news... lol
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.


username checks out
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.


Tell me you DNRTFA without saying you DNRTFA
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't removed because of fly-tipping concerns; it was because it was a freezer someone (presumably a kid) could suffocate inside.  I assume it doesn't lock like the old ones used to, but all it takes is some kids being dumb and 'pranking' someone by weighting the lid while they're inside not realizing they'll potentially run out of air in a few minutes.  Yeah it'd be stupid and shouldn't happen, but knowing people someone would find a way and the town would be on the hook for that.

They said they'll bring it back once it's made safe, so I'm guessing they're going to drill air holes in it or something.
 
AnotherDeadBard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.


It was on private property, but the property owner seemed to be more than fine with it. It was removed for "safety/The Greater Good".
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone ever think that removing that piece of equipment IS art?  Huh?  Think of that?  It has deeper meaning, you just don't understand art
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.

username checks out


Awwww, you sad the "mysterious" asshats trash heap got moved off of a public sidewalk?


loser is just a coward who spray paints stencils. Something a child could do. Nothing is gained by his graffiti
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: The Exit Stencilist: stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.

username checks out

Awwww, you sad the "mysterious" asshats trash heap got moved off of a public sidewalk?


loser is just a coward who spray paints stencils. Something a child could do. Nothing is gained by his graffiti


Wow so much to unpack here. Hope your therapist enjoys his shiny new BMW
FYI, Banksy's work is social commentary and has made an impact around the world
The fact that is lost upon you shows just how lost of a person you are
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: The Exit Stencilist: stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.

username checks out

Awwww, you sad the "mysterious" asshats trash heap got moved off of a public sidewalk?


loser is just a coward who spray paints stencils. Something a child could do. Nothing is gained by his graffiti


And there's two.
 
supremesaltine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Concrete Donkey: The Exit Stencilist: stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.

username checks out

Awwww, you sad the "mysterious" asshats trash heap got moved off of a public sidewalk?


loser is just a coward who spray paints stencils. Something a child could do. Nothing is gained by his graffiti

Wow so much to unpack here. Hope your therapist enjoys his shiny new BMW
FYI, Banksy's work is social commentary and has made an impact around the world
The fact that is lost upon you shows just how lost of a person you are


Username checks out
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just how much should a fly be tipped?  And what service does it provide?  I'm so confused.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Concrete Donkey: The Exit Stencilist: stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.

username checks out

Awwww, you sad the "mysterious" asshats trash heap got moved off of a public sidewalk?


loser is just a coward who spray paints stencils. Something a child could do. Nothing is gained by his graffiti

Wow so much to unpack here. Hope your therapist enjoys his shiny new BMW
FYI, Banksy's work is social commentary and has made an impact around the world
The fact that is lost upon you shows just how lost of a person you are


Yeah. Im sure the banking industry follows the rules to the letter now because they are so scared he will make another mess on a wall somewhere that makes fun of them
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she sure looks like she is violent...

media.zenfs.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seriously, get a hide.

Art doesn't care if you like it or not.
 
scalpod
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: The Exit Stencilist: stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.

username checks out

Awwww, you sad the "mysterious" asshats trash heap got moved off of a public sidewalk?


loser is just a coward who spray paints stencils. Something a child could do. Nothing is gained by his graffiti


Rigid ass lives up to his name, must be Tuesday.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fly tipping?

You should see what Mr Miyagi was having Daniel-San do to the flies!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's the method they used to erase it that concerns me...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: The Exit Stencilist: stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.

username checks out

Awwww, you sad the "mysterious" asshats trash heap got moved off of a public sidewalk?


loser is just a coward who spray paints stencils. Something a child could do. Nothing is gained by his graffiti


looooolll
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's odd, though, that the freezer had been just fine until AFTER Banksy used it for his artwork...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Agnes, what have you been doing?

Caption the Banksey contest entry. Prematurely.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
id' say that by and large al the artwork that involved real world items(not just paint on surface) are not intended to last. The art itself, by the creator's POV, should be gone forever at some point.

For sake of easy example i'll ignore all of human history before this moment in time, just go with me on this, we only just now got told about domestic violence problems through this art work.

We are now informed about it.
So in 50 years from now, is this art work still relevant in your culture?
Did you really just leave that old garbage freeze laying out on the street like that for 50 years too?

I'd be pretty sure the new art in 50 years from Bankys would be the message, what irresponsible fools left this trash here?
Unless of course in all that time we ain't done chit about the original message and it is still a real and relevant issue in our culture.

It's supposed to be temporary, hopefully like the problem it shows us we got.

but then i'd say if anyone imagined that _____, in front of the word violence, denoted a separate different issue from, just us being naturally violent. I'd say that's a better show of a more fundamental/base order problem we face that we'd need to overcome first before we could attempt to overcome a higher order probable of any one specific type of violence.
Which i kind of imagine is solved as part of the package of just reaching that kind of enlightenment in the first place, to understand that violence of any kind IS THE PROBLEM, not any single sub category of violence.

But that violence is a type paradoxical problem to solve, as it is the only real solution when it is specifically the problem.
Go on, solve the problem of an abuser, without touching them. Without restraining them in any way and without making it clear you'd use violence on them if they do not comply with your wishes.

From their world reality POV, you either are violent with them, or you ain't gonna be speaking a language they even understand.
It is do unto others.
If they initiated violent behavior without provocation, then we have all been informed of exactly how they WANT to be treated.

Accept this :
you can only really get what you honestly give.
this mean if you can't or won't give the other person what they obviously asked for, then how do you expect to get what you ask for when you do?
If no mater how desperately someone is asking for a swift kick in the teeth, if you refuse to give ti to them, then why would you expect to get the behavior you gave when it was your turn?
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's odd, though, that the freezer had been just fine until AFTER Banksy used it for his artwork...


Wasn't it Indiana Jones's?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.


Maybe RTFA if you're going to chime in?
 
gideon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AnotherDeadBard: stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.

It was on private property, but the property owner seemed to be more than fine with it. It was removed for "safety/The Greater Good".


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: Seriously, get a hide.

Art doesn't care if you like it or not.


RTFA. Seriously, just once. It really helps out when commenting.
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: whidbey: Seriously, get a hide.

Art doesn't care if you like it or not.

RTFA. Seriously, just once. It really helps out when commenting.


Where do you think you are dude?

YOU read it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's odd, though, that the freezer had been just fine until AFTER Banksy used it for his artwork...


No, now that it is a destination, people will  visit it more. Funny part is, it doesn't need to be "made safe". Fridges and freezers don't lock any more. It's legislation for an old style that has all but disappeared.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Came here for comments from the boomers complaining about graffiti and property rights; leave satisfied.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It wasn't removed because of fly-tipping concerns; it was because it was a freezer someone (presumably a kid) could suffocate inside. I assume it doesn't lock like the old ones used to, but all it takes is some kids being dumb and 'pranking' someone by weighting the lid while they're inside not realizing they'll potentially run out of air in a few minutes.  Yeah it'd be stupid and shouldn't happen, but knowing people someone would find a way and the town would be on the hook for that.

They said they'll bring it back once it's made safe, so I'm guessing they're going to drill air holes in it or something.


Anthony Jeselnik at Funny as Hell - Montreal
Youtube DG7LANr3Saw
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: stuffy: Maybe don't do your "art" on someone else's property.

username checks out


As does yours, interestingly.
 
