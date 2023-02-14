 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Romance novelist who trademarked "cocky" leads police on a 24-mile chase, has eluded authorities for more than two weeks. If only there were a word for this kind of behavior   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Grand Teton National Park, Grand Teton, Wyoming, National Park Service, National park, Jackson Hole, romance novelist, Faleena Hopkins  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 12:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Looks like Booth owes her some royalties.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
trailerparkboystshirts.netView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
vaginaey
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Joan Wilder?
 
argylez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wood
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She has way too many teeth for cocky.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: [Fark user image 850x478]

She has way too many teeth for cocky.


coward
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: Joan Wilder?


Would you like to ride on my burrito?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.