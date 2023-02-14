 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   National Cryptologic Museum unveils new exhibit, "Sweetheart Codes"; letters from the battlefield to lovers back home, from WWII. Drink More Ovaltine   (nsa.gov) divider line
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uttbay uffstay
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Big Brother
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During WWII, letters were considered an important way of building soldiers' moral.

Ladies and gentlemen, the news arm of our premier signals intelligence organization.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even like Ovaltine!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A crummy commercial? Son of a biatch!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: During WWII, letters were considered an important way of building soldiers' moral.

Ladies and gentlemen, the news arm of our premier signals intelligence organization.


Cause SIGINT knows that "morale" is a made up word used by Upper Brass to force "mandatory fun" and ignore the fact that half the people under their command have considered eating a round rather than keep going day to day.

/22 A Day
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This song was banned from the radio in WW 2 not because it was dirty or otherwise offensive, but because some soldiers were apparently making requests to DJ's to play it as a way to tell their sweethearts where they were deploying. or so the censors assumed. Lunga Bay, mentioned in the song, means they were at Guadalcanal.

Hawaiian Hula Eyes
Youtube bYR1uVx42eY
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I don't even like Ovaltine!


Feed it to Sweeney then
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
fountainpennetwork.comView Full Size
 
GregoryD
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I still have the unicorn?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sweetheart Codes

Is that like Hanky Codes?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can see the museum from here
 
