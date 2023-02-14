 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   132 years ago, my great-great grandfather donated $25,000 to the law school that you eventually named after him, but you removed his name from it last year because of he was a slave-owning racist. So now you owe me $3.6 billion, Richmond University   (kste.iheart.com) divider line
42
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Go ahead.  Sue the school.  Not only will you lose and get nothing for your effort, you'll very publicly reveal your family's history of slave ownership.  At most -- at the absolute limit of generosity -- they could give back the original $25k (not adjusted for shiat and fark your interest) as a show of good faith, but you don't even deserve that much for your asinine antics.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is anyone else imagining a "that flag has a yellow fringe" yokal about to represent himself against a counter nuisance suit by a bunch of lawyers that are so good at lawyering, that they get paid to teach other lawyers how to lawyer types.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So... You're gonna sue a building full of lawyer scumbags that teach other scumbags to be lawyer scumbags.

Goodluck.gif
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Benefactor Demands $3.6 Billion After Law School Removed His Family Name

No, I'm pretty sure the benefactor is dead.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As someone whose family works in fundraising - lol that's not how naming rights work.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man, the horrible person gene in that family dropped straight down the trunk.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Is anyone else imagining a "that flag has a yellow fringe" yokal about to represent himself against a counter nuisance suit by a bunch of lawyers that are so good at lawyering, that they get paid to teach other lawyers how to lawyer types.


Lemme guess: Sauternes and cantaloupe for breakfast?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheese on Cheerios [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm just going to assume he has no plans to pay back wages for the unpaid labor his family benefitted from, also with the same interest rate he's asking for,
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dear Robert C. Smith

Attached is a letter that we received. I feel that you should be aware that some asshole is signing your name to stupid letters.

Very truly yours,
University of Richmond School of Law
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The descendants of his great-great-grandfather's slaves should sue his family for the value of their labor, adjusted for inflation and an additional 6% interest. That $3.6 Billion will count as a down payment while you come up with the rest.

Just to be fair.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Since you and your activists went out of your way to discredit the Williams name." The name was already discredited, the school is just confirming the fact. As are you with your dumbassery.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
substackcdn.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: winedrinkingman: Is anyone else imagining a "that flag has a yellow fringe" yokal about to represent himself against a counter nuisance suit by a bunch of lawyers that are so good at lawyering, that they get paid to teach other lawyers how to lawyer types.

Lemme guess: Sauternes and cantaloupe for breakfast?


No trying to type on my phone while on the John and I forgot that spell check was not on
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would be very interested in hearing this person's opinions on reparations.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: [Fark user image image 511x559]


Dammit
 
evilchode
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On one hand we have the descendants of rich slave owners looking for a payday. On the other hand we have a school full of descendants of other rich slave owners...I hope this drags on for years and they all suffer.

/Go Spiders!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Photo: Snapper Tams, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

...seriously? Come on.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The "reporter" for the big radio chain usually covers the Niki Haley running in 2024 beat, instead of baiting "conservative" racist outrage.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know what Richmond U's endowment is like, but does the idiot really expect them to cut him a check for 3.6 b-billion dollars?

Incidentally I did once know a guy who went to Richmond, and I can confirm that he was a scumbag.  Must be a nice place.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Go ahead.  Sue the school.  Not only will you lose and get nothing for your effort, you'll very publicly reveal your family's history of slave ownership.  At most -- at the absolute limit of generosity -- they could give back the original $25k (not adjusted for shiat and fark your interest) as a show of good faith, but you don't even deserve that much for your asinine antics.


Depends if there was a contract with the donation.  Donations can have restrictions, such as "name the farking building after me", and if they are not followed, the donation is void (with interest or not would be a fun argument).  I doubt this applies in this case, but it does happen.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gitmo.  Problem solved.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Slaves hunh?

Yale, Brown, Johns Hopkins.................we're lookin' at you.

                       Your friends at Washington & Lee
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tell us you're a white trash racist without telling us you're a white trash racist.... and of course he's a lawyer specializing in....real estate and construction


Here he is, folks. Look at him. Look at him and laugh.


Oh lord.

Booze and Bad Judgment
Youtube wGq-GeGUKO8
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: [Fark user image 511x559]


Digression: I used a similar tactic with an old boss who would forward chain emails to us (like "send this to 5 people and you will be blessed with wealth!"). I earnestly told her to contact our IT department because her email appeared to have been hacked.
 
Old Man Winter [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's a lot of butthurt!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: The descendants of his great-great-grandfather's slaves should sue his family for the value of their labor, adjusted for inflation and an additional 6% interest. That $3.6 Billion will count as a down payment while you come up with the rest.

Just to be fair.


Only if the Union reimburse him for stolen property.
 
Bread314
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What level of idiocy does it take to sue a LAW SCHOOL for not being racist? There may be someone working in the building who either has a good grip of jurisprudence to teach the subject or is new enough that they are willing to make a name for themself by counter-suing you into oblivion.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder how Mr. Williams became wealthy enough to donate $25 000, a serious chunk of change in 1890.  He must have picked a LOT of cotton.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Is anyone else imagining a "that flag has a yellow fringe" yokal about to represent himself against a counter nuisance suit by a bunch of lawyers that are so good at lawyering, that they get paid to teach other lawyers how to lawyer types.


You need to watch his video. It had 32 views when I looked at. It will be interesting to see where it is in a week.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: I would be very interested in hearing this person's opinions on reparations.


Bet you a nickel they involve the words "I'm not racist, but"
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It can't be a very good law school if this guy graduated from it.

Why don't they just name the school after a different T.C. Williams? There's got to be thousands of 'em.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reparate the family with this no-longer needed chunk of masonry. 
tennesseestar.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another candidate for TFG statue garden.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
<ohwaityoureserious.jpg>
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He might have a point, if not a case.

Rich people are 100% transactional.
 
eKonk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
School: "Fine, we'll change the name back to 'honor' you and your family in the way you so richly deserve: The T.C. Williams and His Descendants Are Racist Pricks Who Feel Their Profits From Slavery Entitle Them to Recognition, So Consider This a Reminder That You Can Go fark Yourself School of Law at Richmond University'"
 
Bread314
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bread314: What level of idiocy does it take to sue a LAW SCHOOL for not being racist? There may be someone working in the building who either has a good grip of jurisprudence to teach the subject or is new enough that they are willing to make a name for themself by counter-suing you into oblivion.


Forgot to add.  Schools can revoke your degree.  Just ask Bill Cosby about his lost doctorate.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: That's a lot of butthurt!


Just  the Fireball alone would give you roast-beef-arsehole
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, were the donations made with a legally binding condition of keeping the name on the school? I'd guess not.
 
