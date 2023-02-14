 Skip to content
(Delaware Online)   If you're working in a University's chemistry lab, it's best not to inadvertently produce a shock-sensitive explosive chemical. That way, students won't be distracted from their studies by coming to see a controlled detonation of it   (delawareonline.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meh, it's been done before.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was it nitrogen triiodide?  Yeah, that's fun to watch.  Dangerous as fark in more tan small quantities though -- and even in small quantities you want to stay well clear when setting it off.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In Electonic trade school (1984) we would purposely wire capacitors the wrong way to watch them pop off the lab-table and stick into the ceiling tiles.

a nice little "pop" and some smoke, right into the ceiling.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see Explosions&Fire hasn't updated in six months.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was there an earth shattering kaboom?
 
UnrepentantApostate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Something like that happened while I was in grad school. One of the chemical engineering students made something like 500 g of a diazonium salt and stuck it in a drying oven. They had to call out the bomb squad to do a controlled detonation. A year or so later, a chemistry student decided to concentrate some hydrogen peroxide on a rotavap. It exploded and took out about five feet of lab bench. It was pure luck there wasn't anyone in the room.

PSA: Do your risk assessments BEFORE your experiment.
 
