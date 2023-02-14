 Skip to content
(The Register)   In its demo launch Microsoft's AI Bing generated factual errors and fabricated text, meaning it was an out-of-the-park success by Redmond standards   (theregister.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the AI were built to fabricate text?
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You told it to study the internet. What were you expecting?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit your biatchin' and build more AI data centers ASAP.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wiped off billions from their share price. Anyone who uses Bing deserves everything they get.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god they didn't have Elon musk testing out Windows...
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google's did too.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong, subby. Microsoft is absolutely world class in being "technically correct" while providing completely worthless information to the user.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Wiped off billions from their share price. Anyone who uses Bing deserves everything they get.


I don't know what google changed, but for at least the last ~6 months, I tend to get better search results when I'm looking for specific things from Bing than I do from Google, and I'm not the only one who's noticed this trend.

I'm a diehard google user, with Google home, Android TV, Android phones, etc, but I find myself switching over to Bing to find something more and more.  Google tries to guess a little to much and ends up leaving a lot of actually useful search results buried.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
developers!
developers!
developers!
developers!
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lazy people relying on search engines. You get what you deserve.
 
pheelix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Wiped off billions from their share price. Anyone who uses Bing deserves everything they get.


debug: Google's did too.


I'll laugh my ass off if this was a massive stock buyback scheme cooked up by both companies' CEO's after having a conversation with their respective AI's.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a feature, not a bug.  MS never believed in backwards compatibility, including reporting the truth, which in their eyes is obsolete and is not compatible with the current standard.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tintar: developers!
developers!
developers!
developers!


Not gonna lie, his interviews about the Clippers are better than some of the games.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
assets.penny-arcade.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I thought the AI were built to fabricate text?


They are bullshiat generators. They are designed to make bold, confident statements which sound like they are coming from a human. Being factually correct is optional.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why isn't AI doing good things like helping me book a vacation or help people find things they need like livable apartments, daycare, or health insurance. Would love to see AI hook me up with a doctor or dentist who's in my insurance network and my neighborhood, is still practicing, and is accepting new patients.

Instead AI is making weird drawings, photos, and essays. We already have a shiat ton of those. Make AI do complex, menial tasks.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bing also missed vital information too, and didn't mention El Almacen was, in fact, one of Mexico's oldest gay bars.

Vital information?  So you know if you're heading into a Blue Oyster situation?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was thinking of publishing a human crowd sourced series starting with "THE BOOK OF ALTERNATE FACTS."  It may be too late.

My series would have gone on to include "A Woman's Book of Alternate Facts" which itself would have spin offs to deal with The Patriarchy, etc.  The only book not on the list was "The Republican Book of Alternate Facts."  Now this AI came along.   And I used to be part of a large AI project at IBM, but not as a cult member.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Instead AI is making weird drawings, photos, and essays. We already have a shiat ton of those. Make AI do complex, menial tasks.


Like posting to Fark for me? Wait, that's a simple menial task.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: wildcardjack: I thought the AI were built to fabricate text?

They are bullshiat generators. They are designed to make bold, confident statements which sound like they are coming from a human. Being factually correct is optional.


To be fair, that would destroy entire industries and business degree programs.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Wiped off billions from their share price.


Did it?  I thought that was just Google.
 
SweetSaws
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: You told it to study the internet. What were you expecting?


Garbage in, garbage out.

I think the worst part is these things give authoritative-sounding, uncited answers. Who the hell would trust this crap? Trust is earned. When I'm searching for programming problems, there are sources I know I can trust from years of getting correct answers. Like stackoverflow and bloggers with proven expertise.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x434]


I was impressed.  The thing seemed to provide contextual answers no matter what kind of crazy shiat I threw at it.

I am an alligator and I want to learn how to ride a horse. As an alligator, it is not possible for you to ride a horse due to your anatomy and physical limitations. While it is understandable that you may have a desire to try new experiences, it is important to recognize that some activities may not be possible or safe for you.
Instead of trying to ride a horse, you may want to focus on activities that are more suited to your natural abilities and environment. For example, you could explore and hunt in the waters near your habitat or seek out other opportunities to interact with your own species.
Remember to always prioritize your safety and well-being, as well as the safety of others around you.

How can I make sure that I can still get to my bank account when I get reincarnated as a monkey?Reincarnation is a concept that is based on personal beliefs and is not a scientifically established fact. However, to answer your question hypothetically, if you believe that you may be reincarnated as a monkey in the future, there are several steps you can take to ensure that you can still access your bank account if it is permitted by your bank's policies and local laws:

Consider setting up a durable power of attorney or trust with a trusted individual who will have legal authority to manage your affairs if you are unable to do so, including if you are reincarnated as a monkey.
Ensure that you have up-to-date beneficiary designations on file for your bank accounts, which will specify who will receive your assets upon your death. This will ensure that your assets are distributed according to your wishes, even if you are reincarnated as a monkey.
Keep detailed records of your account information, including account numbers, usernames, passwords, and security questions. Store this information in a safe and secure location that is accessible to your trusted individual.
Consult with a financial advisor or legal professional to discuss your options for ensuring that your financial affairs are properly managed and protected, even if you are reincarnated as a monkey.

It's worth noting that the ability to access your bank account as a monkey may be subject to legal and practical limitations, and may not be possible in all circumstances. Additionally, the concept of reincarnation is not universally accepted, and there is no scientific evidence to support the idea.


I'm pretty sure Busta Rhymes is sending fifth dimensional pigeons to land on my house, and I won't accept that without a personal visit from Mariah Carey. What should I do?It's important to remember that Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey are public figures and may not have a direct connection to your personal experience. Additionally, the concept of fifth-dimensional pigeons is not a scientifically established phenomenon.
If you are feeling uncomfortable or concerned about your experience, it may be helpful to speak with a trusted friend or family member or seek the support of a mental health professional. They can help you explore your feelings and address any underlying concerns.
It's important to prioritize your mental health and well-being, and to seek help and support when you need it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x434]


worldanvil.comView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Computer!"

"Format see colon return!"

"Yes return!"
 
johnphantom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So not even as intelligent as a monkey?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Chuck Tingle books about ChatGPT.
And spy balloons.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe they need to add more blockchain to their AI.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think it's funny people are all like 'A ha!, that's incorrect!. AI sucks!!!'. For a freakin' nascent technology like this. This shiat is gonna get exponentially better very quickly and a bunch of us will be farked.

/laugh while you can monkey boy
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I tried using AI. It scared me.
Youtube jPhJbKBuNnA

The last video by Tom Scott on this topic was eye opening, the example he shows in the video just had me pausing it and staring at my phone in disbelief. If your job is programming, I don't know how much longer it will last. Same with so many professions. I can see this taking out big chunks of lawyering too.
 
180IQ
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: You told it to study the internet. What were you expecting?


That probably isn't helping, but it's worse than that.  The way these things work, you should absolutely expect them to produce nonsense, even if all of the training data is factual.

There's a little magic on the front end to get higher quality results for common queries, but at the core is something called an RNN.  RNNs are unreasonably good at generating text, but they do so one token at a time with some reference to part of the prior output (that's what the 'R' is for).  There isn't anything like 'understanding' here of either the input or the output.  It doesn't carefully consider the prompt and deliberate with itself over the response. It just generates text by repeatedly predicting what token should come next in a sequence of tokens, a little bit like the predictive text feature on your phone.

Some of the output from these things is absolutely amazing, but you can't trust any of it.  As more people discover that for themselves, I expect the hype to die down.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: wildcardjack: I thought the AI were built to fabricate text?

They are bullshiat generators. They are designed to make bold, confident statements which sound like they are coming from a human. Being factually correct is optional.


Sooo... electric Trumplings.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SweetSaws: ImpendingCynic: You told it to study the internet. What were you expecting?

Garbage in, garbage out.

I think the worst part is these things give authoritative-sounding, uncited answers.


Oh, it will cite its answers if you ask it.  The citations will also be authoritative and fictional.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Why isn't AI doing good things like helping me book a vacation or help people find things they need like livable apartments, daycare, or health insurance. Would love to see AI hook me up with a doctor or dentist who's in my insurance network and my neighborhood, is still practicing, and is accepting new patients.

Instead AI is making weird drawings, photos, and essays. We already have a shiat ton of those. Make AI do complex, menial tasks.


Try asking for an Anthem local provider list as a dark 80s fantasy
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

180IQ: There's a little magic on the front end to get higher quality results for common queries, but at the core is something called an RNN.  RNNs are unreasonably good at generating text, but they do so one token at a time with some reference to part of the prior output (that's what the 'R' is for).  There isn't anything like 'understanding' here of either the input or the output.  It doesn't carefully consider the prompt and deliberate with itself over the response. It just generates text by repeatedly predicting what token should come next in a sequence of tokens, a little bit like the predictive text feature on your phone.


The modern generative models are self-attention transformers that learn to process the whole prompt at once, not recurrent architectures that process text sequentially and try to remember what came before.  But they're still just fancy predictive text models, like RNNs.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: moothemagiccow: Why isn't AI doing good things like helping me book a vacation or help people find things they need like livable apartments, daycare, or health insurance. Would love to see AI hook me up with a doctor or dentist who's in my insurance network and my neighborhood, is still practicing, and is accepting new patients.

Instead AI is making weird drawings, photos, and essays. We already have a shiat ton of those. Make AI do complex, menial tasks.

Try asking for an Anthem local provider list as a dark 80s fantasy


In a land of health and well-being, amidst the misty mountains and sprawling forests, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield beckons you to journey forth and seek out the providers who can grant you the gift of health.

As you embark on your quest, be armed with the knowledge of Anthem's trusted healers, who possess the magic of modern medicine and the wisdom of ancient remedies.

Behold the list of Anthem's chosen ones, the ones who can mend broken bones, heal wounded hearts, and vanquish diseases that threaten to consume you:

The wise sage, Dr. Eldrid of the West, who can cure your ailments with the precision of a sharp sword.
The powerful enchantress, Dr. Zaria of the East, who can heal your wounds with the magic of her touch.
The valiant knight, Dr. Garrett of the North, who can protect you from harm with his impenetrable shield.
The graceful healer, Dr. Lena of the South, who can restore your spirit with the soothing melody of her voice.

Venture forth, dear one, and let these providers guide you towards a life of health and vitality, for they are the guardians of your well-being, and they shall lead you to victory against all that ails you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FOX News will take it right now, as is.
 
suid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

debug: Google's did too.


The difference is that Google is far more dependent on their search engine as a revenue source than Microsoft is on Bing.

Bing could rave like a QAnon loony, and it won't make a huge difference to Microsoft's bottom line - they'll hurt a lot, but not get destroyed.   Which is what would happen if the average user lost confidence in Google's search.
 
