(Click On Detroit)   High School provides practice for college. Like this student who survived a high school shooting in 2021 and also survived a college shooting in 2023   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad  
103 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 12:35 PM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you run into a shooter in the morning, you ran into an shooter. If you run into shooter all day, you're the shooter.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's AP US Culture..
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Eight more and they get the next one free, I guess.
Christ, America.
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe it's you?

/ducks
//Sorry, kid. It ain't supposed to be like this.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sandy Hook survivor too
 
blackminded
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And because of liberal gun grabbing laws she wasn't required to purchase and carry when she turned 18, and couldn't carry according to God's Constitution because of leftist communist gun free zones.

We need to erect turrets with 24x7 armed guards around these Marxist enclaves of liberal indoctrination. Since they love freedom so much.

/MIGOP 2024
//Grams died alone
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Two?   Those are rookie numbers.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
USA! USA!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

