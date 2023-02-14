 Skip to content
(CNN)   Five years after the Parkland shooting, here's a list of everything that's changed in America to ensure we never suffer through... Sorry, this is embarrassing. Apparently there's not actually a list   (cnn.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You call bullet resistant lunch boxes NOTHING?!?  PB&Js have never been safer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure what else there is to do. Elections to change it will take decades because we go back and forth giving each team their chance or whatever the f*ck it is America does every 2 years. And now, with the Court the way it is, they'll just strike everything down anyway.

If someone has an answer I will literally do anything to support it.

This is so goddamn depressing. We are incredibly broken.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But think of all the thoughts and prayers that have been extended!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is:
How do you address a culture of violence that guarantees your name will be plastered all over the 5 o'clock news?

//still think we should give every shooter some horribly disparaging nickname. You wouldn't be as likely to plan that mass shooting if you knew you were going to be dubbed the wet pants killer, or the pimply-faced popper?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victim: "I've been shot."
Republican: "Here's a band-aid."
Victim: "I've been shot in the head."
Republican: "Oh.  Sorry.  Here's another band-aid.  Put it in a cross pattern over the wound.  It'll sick better."
Victim: "A band-aid?  For a bullet wound?  In the head?!"
Republican: "What?  It'll stop the bleeding.  Well, it'll keep it from getting out, anyway."
Victim: "I could die from this!"
Republican: "I could die from getting hit by a car, or food poisoning, or falling out of bed.  It happens."
Victim: "So you're not going to do anything?"
Republican: "I gave you two band-aids!"
Victim: "I mean about the gun problem!"
Republican: "What gun problem?  There's no gun problem.  Did the gun get up and shoot you all by itself?"
Victim: "No, that's stupud."
Republican: "Exactly, so why are you blaming the gun for your injury?"
Victim: "Someone used it to shoot me -- and I can't stress this enough -- in the head."
Republican: "Well, that's hardly the gun's fault, is it?  The gun didn't choose to be used to shoot you in the head, did it?"
Victim: "It's a gun.  It's inanimate.  It can't choose anything."
Republican: "Exactly!  So stop blaming the guns!  Someone obviously used the gun to shoot you in the head.  Blame that person."
Victim:  "Okay, this is stupid, but fine, what are you going to do about the person who shot me in the head with a gun?"
Republican: "We have mental health resources available."
Victim: "But what the hell good does that do me now if he didn't get treated before he used a gun to shoot me?!"
Republican: "Well it's not like we can force people to get treatment unless we have solid evidence that they are a danger to themselves or others."
Victim: "And how do you get that evidence?"
Republican: "Well, if they shoot someone, perhaps in the head, then we know they are a danger to themselves or others and we can force them to get treatment in prison once they're convicted."
Victim: "But that doesn't help the person who got shot in the head does it?"
Republican: "Well, no, but it could stop the shooter from shooting someone else in the head."
Victim: "Of course it will, they'll be in prison, they won't have access to guns, it doesn't matter if they get treatment at that point!"
Republican: "It does for when they get out."
Victim: *sigh*  "Look, if you can't stop shooters from shooting people before they present themselves as a danger to themselves or others, then the only other option is to keep them from getting their hands on guns to shoot people with!"
Republican: "Now you're just talking crazy talk.  You can't stop people from buying guns!  It's against the second amendment!"
Victim: "You can do all kinds of things!  Require thorough background checks and a mental evaluation, require mandatory training on use and safe storage, require licenses and registration for guns, raise the minimum age to, say, 21, eliminate concealed carry, ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, phase in smart guns that require palm prints of the registered owner to use, close the gun show loopholes, ban buying weapons for other people -- all of these things would help reduce the number of shootings America has every single goddamn day!"
Republican: ".........son, that's just about the craziest pile of insane crap I've ever heard in my life.  All of that is totally against the American way!  Why do you hate America?  Why don't you just leave if you hate it so much?"
Victim: "...so you'll do nothing, then."
Republican: "We have mental health programs!  And band-aids!  What more do you want?!"
Victim: "Right.  I'm moving to Canada."
Republican: "Don't let the door hit your un-American ass on the way out!"

The American conversation on guns for the last twenty-plus years.  Lather, rinse, repeat.
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure there's a list:

1. Do nothing
2. Ban privately owned assault weapons

Step 1, complete!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish there was a way to vote to change policy for the better. I really, really wish that. Shiat farking sucks here.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Victim: "You can do all kinds of things!  Require thorough background checks and a mental evaluation, require mandatory training on use and safe storage, require licenses and registration for guns, raise the minimum age to, say, 21, eliminate concealed carry, ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, phase in smart guns that require palm prints of the registered owner to use, close the gun show loopholes, ban buying weapons for other people -- all of these things would help reduce the number of shootings America has every single goddamn day!"


They don't even have to do all of those things at once.  Just try one thing and see what happens...  try any one thing... JUST ONE FARKING THING!


They don't even have to do all of those things at once.  Just try one thing and see what happens...  try any one thing... JUST ONE FARKING THING!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is literally no scale, frequency or nature of mass shootings that will ever change anything in the US.

Nothing short of a generational change rejecting anti-intellectualism will ever allow solutions to gun violence in the US.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave up hope of America ever fixing this shiate after Sandy Hook.

The only way this every gets 'fixed' is erasing or re-writing the 2nd amendment, and that will never happen.  The system gives too much power to the people who would rather see a school full of dead children.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You call bullet resistant lunch boxes NOTHING?!?  PB&Js have never been safer.


And the all-popular bullet proof backpack!!!


And the all-popular bullet proof backpack!!!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Victim: "I've been shot."
Republican: "Here's a band-aid."
Victim: "I've been shot in the head."
Republican: "Oh.  Sorry.  Here's another band-aid.  Put it in a cross pattern over the wound.  It'll sick better."
Victim: "A band-aid?  For a bullet wound?  In the head?!"
Republican: "What?  It'll stop the bleeding.  Well, it'll keep it from getting out, anyway."
Victim: "I could die from this!"
Republican: "I could die from getting hit by a car, or food poisoning, or falling out of bed.  It happens."
Victim: "So you're not going to do anything?"
Republican: "I gave you two band-aids!"
Victim: "I mean about the gun problem!"
Republican: "What gun problem?  There's no gun problem.  Did the gun get up and shoot you all by itself?"
Victim: "No, that's stupud."
Republican: "Exactly, so why are you blaming the gun for your injury?"
Victim: "Someone used it to shoot me -- and I can't stress this enough -- in the head."
Republican: "Well, that's hardly the gun's fault, is it?  The gun didn't choose to be used to shoot you in the head, did it?"
Victim: "It's a gun.  It's inanimate.  It can't choose anything."
Republican: "Exactly!  So stop blaming the guns!  Someone obviously used the gun to shoot you in the head.  Blame that person."
Victim:  "Okay, this is stupid, but fine, what are you going to do about the person who shot me in the head with a gun?"
Republican: "We have mental health resources available."
Victim: "But what the hell good does that do me now if he didn't get treated before he used a gun to shoot me?!"
Republican: "Well it's not like we can force people to get treatment unless we have solid evidence that they are a danger to themselves or others."
Victim: "And how do you get that evidence?"
Republican: "Well, if they shoot someone, perhaps in the head, then we know they are a danger to themselves or others and we can force them to get treatment in prison once they're convicted."
Victim: "But that doesn't help the person who got shot in the head does it?"
Repu ...


I highly doubt the two sides of the debate would be able to have a conversation that long.
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, which one was the Parkland shooting? I can't remember them all. Thanks USA
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not about the journey, it's about the friends and nine year-olds we witnessed being brutally murdered along the way.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a handy list of everyone who was killed, so I guess those were permanent changes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snooza: Wait, which one was the Parkland shooting? I can't remember them all. Thanks USA



Wikipedia has you covered! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_school_shootings_in_the_United_States_(2000%E2%80%93present)

Parkland was the Stoneman Douglas HS shooting in (Parkland) Florida
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the media focuses on specific mass shootings about every two weeks and goes through the whole details of it.


It gives the illusion that there are less of these things happening than there really are.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ironic that the party the bans guns before entering a SuperPac convention doesn't do anything to stop mass shootings in schools. Sorry, didn't mean ironic, I meant farking ignorant.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too soon to talk about gun control!

And besides, SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!

/nevermind that whole be about "well-regulated"...
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Psychopusher: Victim: "I've been shot."
Republican: "Here's a band-aid."
Victim: "I've been shot in the head."
Republican: "Oh.  Sorry.  Here's another band-aid.  Put it in a cross pattern over the wound.  It'll sick better."
Victim: "A band-aid?  For a bullet wound?  In the head?!"
Republican: "What?  It'll stop the bleeding.  Well, it'll keep it from getting out, anyway."
Victim: "I could die from this!"
Republican: "I could die from getting hit by a car, or food poisoning, or falling out of bed.  It happens."
Victim: "So you're not going to do anything?"
Republican: "I gave you two band-aids!"
Victim: "I mean about the gun problem!"
Republican: "What gun problem?  There's no gun problem.  Did the gun get up and shoot you all by itself?"
Victim: "No, that's stupud."
Republican: "Exactly, so why are you blaming the gun for your injury?"
Victim: "Someone used it to shoot me -- and I can't stress this enough -- in the head."
Republican: "Well, that's hardly the gun's fault, is it?  The gun didn't choose to be used to shoot you in the head, did it?"
Victim: "It's a gun.  It's inanimate.  It can't choose anything."
Republican: "Exactly!  So stop blaming the guns!  Someone obviously used the gun to shoot you in the head.  Blame that person."
Victim:  "Okay, this is stupid, but fine, what are you going to do about the person who shot me in the head with a gun?"
Republican: "We have mental health resources available."
Victim: "But what the hell good does that do me now if he didn't get treated before he used a gun to shoot me?!"
Republican: "Well it's not like we can force people to get treatment unless we have solid evidence that they are a danger to themselves or others."
Victim: "And how do you get that evidence?"
Republican: "Well, if they shoot someone, perhaps in the head, then we know they are a danger to themselves or others and we can force them to get treatment in prison once they're convicted."
Victim: "But that doesn't help the person who got shot in the head ...


Meanwhile, "Progressive" Democrats want to get rid of both guns and police. Can't wait for that apocalyptic Utopia to happen.

I can guarantee my Red county has more guns than residents and we've had six murders in the past 15 years. And none of them involved actual county residents - all the murderers were historically oppressed victims from our Progressive Deep-Blue Paradise 20 miles down the road.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Parkland, that's when the media really stopped focusing on who the shooters were in these situations.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm not sure what else there is to do. Elections to change it will take decades because we go back and forth giving each team their chance or whatever the f*ck it is America does every 2 years. And now, with the Court the way it is, they'll just strike everything down anyway.

If someone has an answer I will literally do anything to support it.

This is so goddamn depressing. We are incredibly broken.


Thanks, founding fathers!
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Republican: "We have mental health programs!  And band-aids!  What more do you want?!"


That sounds a little too socialist for a Republican. If you've got a gunshot wound they'd say that sounds like a you problem and maybe bootstrap up and get better soon as every day you're not supplying an employer with the labor they need to stay profitable.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear there was a commemoration ceremony at MSU last night.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: And now, with the Court the way it is, they'll just strike everything down anyway.


The answer is to ignore SCOTUS. They have no real enforcement powers.

Segregated states fought tooth and nail to make sure Brown v. Board of Education didn't affect their individual districts. All federal courts could do was issue injunctions and use contempt orders. Many districts closed schools rather than integrate them. Some areas would close a public school and fund a private school through vouchers so segregation could continue.

If Democratic-led states are serious about gun control, they can tell SCOTUS and their Bruen bullshiat to fark off. Is somebody from SCOTUS going to come down to the local government office in Schenectady and force them to give out gun permits to domestic abusers?  Are they going to stop local authorities from patrolling gun stores and making sure AR-15s aren't for sale?

What we have is a crisis of courage. If your state officials really cared about this issue, they would fight as hard as the racists in the civil rights era did.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: It's ironic that the party the bans guns before entering a SuperPac convention doesn't do anything to stop mass shootings in schools. Sorry, didn't mean ironic, I meant farking ignorant.


There could be a mass-shooting at a GOP event, or heck even an NRA event, and they would find a way to spin it for their supporters so it wasn't about the guns and was rather just about the person, or a failing of the democrats, or something.

Steve Scalise literally got shot in an attempted mass-shooting against members of Congress and even he still goes to bat for the guns instead of gun control.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The problem is:
How do you address a culture of violence that guarantees your name will be plastered all over the 5 o'clock news?

//still think we should give every shooter some horribly disparaging nickname. You wouldn't be as likely to plan that mass shooting if you knew you were going to be dubbed the wet pants killer, or the pimply-faced popper?


It wouldn't really matter. There are a small number of copycat killers, but most of them are just filled with hatred by right-wing media and politicians.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snooza: Wait, which one was the Parkland shooting? I can't remember them all. Thanks USA


Parkland was the shooting where the school resource officer hid and the gun nuts decided to go after David Hogg   one of the survivors who dared to complain.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sandy Hook and a room full of dead elementary school kids proved America will never do shiat all to change.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems the realization is out that most people want to do something but no one trusts the government.
Arbitrarily changing the definition of what's legal and illegal is a good example.

I get the idea that our politicians don't want to lose their favorite play piece. "They're coming to take your guns!" "Every Republican wants to shoot you."
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snooza: Wait, which one was the Parkland shooting? I can't remember them all. Thanks USA


rich suburban florida high school with the teen activists that went on tv afterward. bald girl
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've moved in the opposite direction. NRA is getting permitless concealed carry passed in most states.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Seems the realization is out that most people want to do something but no one trusts the government.
Arbitrarily changing the definition of what's legal and illegal is a good example.

I get the idea that our politicians don't want to lose their favorite play piece. "They're coming to take your guns!" "Every Republican wants to shoot you."


I have this crazy notion that we need one political party in this country that is willing to do something that Republicans don't want to do. That would be a start.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: NewportBarGuy: And now, with the Court the way it is, they'll just strike everything down anyway.

The answer is to ignore SCOTUS. They have no real enforcement powers.

Segregated states fought tooth and nail to make sure Brown v. Board of Education didn't affect their individual districts. All federal courts could do was issue injunctions and use contempt orders. Many districts closed schools rather than integrate them. Some areas would close a public school and fund a private school through vouchers so segregation could continue.

If Democratic-led states are serious about gun control, they can tell SCOTUS and their Bruen bullshiat to fark off. Is somebody from SCOTUS going to come down to the local government office in Schenectady and force them to give out gun permits to domestic abusers?  Are they going to stop local authorities from patrolling gun stores and making sure AR-15s aren't for sale?

What we have is a crisis of courage. If your state officials really cared about this issue, they would fight as hard as the racists in the civil rights era did.


Republicans rely on the idea that Democrats will follow the law, while they can break the law with impunity.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

h2ogate: Sure there's a list:

1. Do nothing
2. Ban privately owned assault weapons

Step 1, complete!


we're halfway there!
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty-five years since Columbine.

We have better electronic devices since then. I think the police want to ban using those to film them and their response to shooters.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300 million people, 400 million guns. Good luck!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Creoena: Psychopusher: Victim: "I've been shot."
Republican: "Here's a band-aid."
Victim: "I've been shot in the head."
Republican: "Oh.  Sorry.  Here's another band-aid.  Put it in a cross pattern over the wound.  It'll sick better."
Victim: "A band-aid?  For a bullet wound?  In the head?!"
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Uvalde the police thought long and hard about the possibility of entering the school to save the children. The good guys with guns almost saved the day.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun owners are breathing a collective sigh of relief that nothing has been accomplished. It would have been sad not being able to shoot a thousand+ rounds at the range with 7 different models of a semi-auto. Thankfully, just enough kids were willing to make the sacrifice.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School shootings are an integral piece of the police state.  They will continue until the population is subdued.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood for the blood god...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
B-b-but I need mah gun for self defense against all the crazies out there with guns!
 
henryhill
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: h2ogate: Sure there's a list:

1. Do nothing
2. Ban privately owned assault weapons

Step 1, complete!

we're halfway there!


Woah, livin' on a prayer
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
if our government gave a damn about your children being killed like deer in season they would have trained armed military in every school in America. defense. defend their young lives and give them a chance. lock the doors while school is in session and have military patrol the halls. no sit down fall asleep BS like we see in the work place from 'professional' security guards.

in Australia a man broke loose with an automatic weapon in a shopping mall. of course, it got ugly. then the Australian government banned AR weaponry, collected every damn one of them and destroyed them. they were not going to wait until it became a regular event.

at the very least the USA should have AR firearms stored in shooting ranges. you go in, go to your locker, go shoot your AR then it gets locked up again. it's not farkin much to ask.
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If gun owners had any sense of responsibility or shame, they'd have fed themselves a bullet years ago. The fact that they haven't tells us exactly what kind of people they are.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The problem is:
How do you address a culture of violence that guarantees your name will be plastered all over the 5 o'clock news?


Glorify suicide and euthanasia more than murdering strangers.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Creoena: Psychopusher: Victim: "I've been shot."
Republican: "Here's a band-aid."
Victim: "I've been shot in the head."
Republican: "Oh.  Sorry.  Here's another band-aid.  Put it in a cross pattern over the wound.  It'll sick better."
Victim: "A band-aid?  For a bullet wound?  In the head?!"
Republican: "What?  It'll stop the bleeding.  Well, it'll keep it from getting out, anyway."
Victim: "I could die from this!"
Republican: "I could die from getting hit by a car, or food poisoning, or falling out of bed.  It happens."
Victim: "So you're not going to do anything?"
Republican: "I gave you two band-aids!"
Victim: "I mean about the gun problem!"
Republican: "What gun problem?  There's no gun problem.  Did the gun get up and shoot you all by itself?"
Victim: "No, that's stupud."
Republican: "Exactly, so why are you blaming the gun for your injury?"
Victim: "Someone used it to shoot me -- and I can't stress this enough -- in the head."
Republican: "Well, that's hardly the gun's fault, is it?  The gun didn't choose to be used to shoot you in the head, did it?"
Victim: "It's a gun.  It's inanimate.  It can't choose anything."
Republican: "Exactly!  So stop blaming the guns!  Someone obviously used the gun to shoot you in the head.  Blame that person."
Victim:  "Okay, this is stupid, but fine, what are you going to do about the person who shot me in the head with a gun?"
Republican: "We have mental health resources available."
Victim: "But what the hell good does that do me now if he didn't get treated before he used a gun to shoot me?!"
Republican: "Well it's not like we can force people to get treatment unless we have solid evidence that they are a danger to themselves or others."
Victim: "And how do you get that evidence?"
Republican: "Well, if they shoot someone, perhaps in the head, then we know they are a danger to themselves or others and we can force them to get treatment in prison once they're convicted."
Victim: "But that doesn't help the person who got shot in the head ...

Meanwhile, "Progressive" Democrats want to get rid of both guns and police. Can't wait for that apocalyptic Utopia to happen.

Man I know. Critical thinking is HARD.


Man I know. Critical thinking is HARD.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Somaticasual: The problem is:
How do you address a culture of violence that guarantees your name will be plastered all over the 5 o'clock news?

Glorify suicide and euthanasia more than murdering strangers.


Username ch...

You know what. Just going to leave that one be.
 
