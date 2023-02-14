 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Want to avoid being bitten by a shark? Don't go in the water in September between 2:00pm and 2:59pm   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
    More: PSA  
Tentacle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Note to sharks: humans bite back (hmmm shark steak)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I'm a shark! I'm a shark! Time for lunch! I'm a shark!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I must have missed that verse.

Earth, Wind & Fire - September (Official HD Video)
Youtube Gs069dndIYk
 
tiezane
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So... avoid being lunch, or an afternoon snack?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sharks seem to be most as productive hunters during the same hour as me. Maybe it's bio-rythms and maybe it's the availability of of more morons at certain hours of the day. All those people who allegedly started work early so they can leave three hours sooner than the rest of us may add up.

Maybe there are more bosses and supervisors on the beach at the time tha hat people load you down with work you could easily finish during working hours but which has suddenly become important and urgent for them just before quitting time on Friday, having been ignore for the rest of the week.

God I wish I were a great white instead of a poor worker.
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Alternative method with lots of positive side effects: Stay the hell out of Florida.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Florida? Something like this I guess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
PROTIP: Candygrams no longer exist.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
explainxkcd.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shark attacks raise another question:  who are these people going around provoking shark attacks? Are they masochists or alternatively body dysmorphic hoping to lose an arm or a leg? Are some people just cruel and mean enought to go around teasing poor innocent sharks? Are there Republicans on the beaches in greater numbers, perhaps because they have received their goobermint cheques that day?

So many questions about why Ameriduh is peculiarly pronte to shark attacks and why Australia, the Ameriduh of the South is also. How do Canada and Russia get away with so few shark attacks while having the lengthiest coastlines (question withdrawn).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 685x514]


Dummy Donny objected to being disproportionately the one to wear the costume. Eventually he learned to stay out of the water and hung around the snack bar gettiing fugly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Staged photo of a frustrated furry in need of medication or love.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Isn't this just a chart of the times more people are in the ocean?

/xkcd pet peeve #208
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: "I'm a shark! I'm a shark! Time for lunch! I'm a shark!"


I have that time on my Outlook calendar listed as "Remember to bite: You're Worth it".
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Shark attacks raise another question:  who are these people going around provoking shark attacks? Are they masochists or alternatively body dysmorphic hoping to lose an arm or a leg? Are some people just cruel and mean enought to go around teasing poor innocent sharks? Are there Republicans on the beaches in greater numbers, perhaps because they have received their goobermint cheques that day?

So many questions about why Ameriduh is peculiarly pronte to shark attacks and why Australia, the Ameriduh of the South is also. How do Canada and Russia get away with so few shark attacks while having the lengthiest coastlines (question withdrawn).


At our last Bite symposium, I heard speaker Finney Sharksbreath from Scotland talk about this very thing. Humans can be so obtuse about how they're so appetizing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you've ever been in the ocean, you've been within 300 yards of a shark. It did not nibble your giblets because sharks do not generally eat people because we do not have a high enough fat content to make it worth the expenditure of energy.

/ When it does happen, it's because the shark thinks that you are a wounded baby seal.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Shark attacks raise another question:  who are these people going around provoking shark attacks? Are they masochists or alternatively body dysmorphic hoping to lose an arm or a leg? Are some people just cruel and mean enought to go around teasing poor innocent sharks? Are there Republicans on the beaches in greater numbers, perhaps because they have received their goobermint cheques that day?

So many questions about why Ameriduh is peculiarly pronte to shark attacks and why Australia, the Ameriduh of the South is also. How do Canada and Russia get away with so few shark attacks while having the lengthiest coastlines (question withdrawn).


Polar sharks are extinct, since all that white fur weighed them down.
 
adamatari
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The water is much more likely to kill you, as in drowning is much bigger risk.

Also, great whites are not really a risk in Florida - bull sharks are the most dangerous to people there. Most bites are from blacktips IIRC and most are not fatal. New Smyrna beach has a lot of attacks, but doesn't seem to have many serious ones.
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Sharks seem to be most as productive hunters during the same hour as me. Maybe it's bio-rythms and maybe it's the availability of of more morons at certain hours of the day. All those people who allegedly started work early so they can leave three hours sooner than the rest of us may add up.

Maybe there are more bosses and supervisors on the beach at the time tha hat people load you down with work you could easily finish during working hours but which has suddenly become important and urgent for them just before quitting time on Friday, having been ignore for the rest of the week.

God I wish I were a great white instead of a poor worker.


The only problem is when you have a micromanager. Hammerheads are notorious for this.

There's a saying amongst us that, "When all you have are legs, every Hammerhead sees a feast."

I really don't know what it's meant to mean, but someone once told me they overheard some human fisherman say something about this before demanding that they have lunch on the hour.

Basically Hammerheads are jerks.
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Polar sharks are extinct, since all that white fur weighed them down.


My aunt Cammy Gumtooth still wears furs. She's adamant that Polar Bears need it less than our kind.

She's very skinny, apparently.
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x478]


This looks Photosharked to me. I can tell by having seen a few sharks in my time.
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

adamatari: The water is much more likely to kill you, as in drowning is much bigger risk.

Also, great whites are not really a risk in Florida - bull sharks are the most dangerous to people there. Most bites are from blacktips IIRC and most are not fatal. New Smyrna beach has a lot of attacks, but doesn't seem to have many serious ones.


Vodak is a big problem under the sea in that area. Sharks there just can't seem to get the job done because they're BAC is too high to drink and swim.
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tentacle: Note to sharks: humans bite back (hmmm shark steak)


Not true. Most humans thrash a bit, but don't ever bite us.

Have you ever heard a Shark suffering from a Human bite?
 
