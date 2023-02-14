 Skip to content
(CNN)   Damn kids today aren't making enough phone calls, what with all the ticktocking and instagramming and mastodonting and berealing and whatever else you people do   (cnn.com) divider line
13
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do NOT call a Gen Z kid. They hate that.
Hell, I'm Gen X and I hate getting phone calls.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm an older millennial and you definitely could have just texted that.
 
MattMpls
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Do NOT call a Gen Z kid. They hate that.
Hell, I'm Gen X and I hate getting phone calls.


THIS!!!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Make phone calls or don't, but I will farking hate you if you try to make me have an interactive conversation via text message.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm a boomer, except for calls at work I haven't answered a phone in 50 years.

/my friends know to leave me the hell alone-Archie Bunker
 
Jameyc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Do NOT call a Gen Z kid. They hate that.
Hell, I'm Gen X and I hate getting phone calls.


GenX pioneered avoiding phone calls. By the mid 90s all my friends had pager codes for "get on irc" which supplanted "call me"codes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
give them a quarter and tell them to call someone who cares...

payphone.comView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My kid doesn't make phone calls but she's on chats with her friends in Roblox all the time. Same thing as far as I'm concerned.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anything you would like to say, Carol Channing?

Family Guy - Fox Celebrity Boxing with Mike Tyson and Carol Channing
Youtube PLxIYe3TtPU
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How do you do fellow kids?

archive.orgView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Trocadero: How do you do fellow kids?

[archive.org image 434x688]


17/f/ny
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Do NOT call a Gen Z kid. They hate that.
Hell, I'm Gen X and I hate getting phone calls.


Me too. 3/4 of my time spent on a phone call consists of me trying to get off the phone.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: How do you do fellow kids?

[archive.org image 434x688]


CSB

Worked for AOL for a while...

My ex-wife dated the guy who invented AOL IM.

and she's still living with him.
 
