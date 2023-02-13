 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does NOT want you to watch all those videos floating around where he boasts about letting builders ignore building codes. So, you know, don't watch them   (npr.org) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Earthquake, Building, House, Turkey, Hatay Province, Citizenship, Politics, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 9:30 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He "solved the problem" of expensive housing by giving builders a pass to ignore all safety codes. This is the core of late stage capitalism: "Privatizing the Profit, and Socializing the losses". Those companies and Erdogan made fortunes by ignoring the codes, 30,000 people paid the cost.

Same thing happens here, and despite the fact we've known about it for years, it's getting worse.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoo boy. What an idiot.

Russian-backed candidates are rubbing their hands with glee.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They are some of his biggest supporters... Why do you think he keeps doing what he's doing with interest rates? It's for these very same people.

If this is not enough to get the people to drag him out and string him up, nothing will.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where does he think he is, Florida?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: He "solved the problem" of expensive housing by giving builders a pass to ignore all safety codes. This is the core of late stage capitalism: "Privatizing the Profit, and Socializing the losses". Those companies and Erdogan made fortunes by ignoring the codes, 30,000 people paid the cost.

Same thing happens here, and despite the fact we've known about it for years, it's getting worse.


See also: Florida collapse
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: He "solved the problem" of expensive housing by giving builders a pass to ignore all safety codes. This is the core of late stage capitalism: "Privatizing the Profit, and Socializing the losses". Those companies and Erdogan made fortunes by ignoring the codes, 30,000 people paid the cost.

Same thing happens here, and despite the fact we've known about it for years, it's getting worse.


I'm pretty sure privatizing the profit and socializing the losses is a lot older than that.  Superfund site out front shoulda told ya.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How angry is the GOP that some dirty foreigner is stealing their ideas?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Whoo boy. What an idiot.

Russian-backed candidates are rubbing their hands with glee.


I thought Erdoğa was the Russian-friendly candidate.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.