 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   You have a rare form of eye cancer that costs $50,000 per week in treatment, and Medicare decides out of the blue to stop paying. Now you can choose to bankrupt your family, or die quickly although suicide is illegal. Welcome to American healthcare   (npr.org) divider line
119
    More: Murica, Medicine, Chemotherapy, Patient, Health, Metastasis, England, Melanoma, Disease  
•       •       •

1670 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Feb 2023 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



119 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do YOU have it, subby?

Also, "Oh shiat, things cost money?"

and maybe "Why do you expect people to serve you?"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also "Nothing in life is free" and "pay your taxes"

Now you should be as smart as a 10 year old.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you grab a screwdriver, find some Medicare bureaucrats, and let the Department of Corrections cover your medical bills.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: do YOU have it, subby?

Also, "Oh shiat, things cost money?"

and maybe "Why do you expect people to serve you?"


cretinbob: Also "Nothing in life is free" and "pay your taxes"

Now you should be as smart as a 10 year old.


This is a great parody of Ebenezer Scrooge, good thing real people don't think like this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it actually cost $50,000/week? How much of that is just profit?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why you grab a screwdriver, find some Medicare bureaucrats, and let the Department of Corrections cover your medical bills.


I don't know... Not sure there is a jury in America that would convict him.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Does it actually cost $50,000/week? How much of that is just profit?


$40,990.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was diagnosed with a non-life threatening but "requires surgery" ailment in September.  Medical, not injury.  After myriad delays, disruptions, and the specialty I needed being in short supply due to some unexpected retirements locally, I do now finally have surgery scheduled.

April 21.

Recall that that ailment was discovered in September.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's simple: Drugs don't work if people can't afford them ... no one should be poor because they are sick or be sick because they are poor,"

What kind of crazy socialist crap is that? People can just bootstrap themselves out of cancer, if they really try.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: I was diagnosed with a non-life threatening but "requires surgery" ailment in September.  Medical, not injury.  After myriad delays, disruptions, and the specialty I needed being in short supply due to some unexpected retirements locally, I do now finally have surgery scheduled.

April 21.

Recall that that ailment was discovered in September.


Well, yes, that's "non life threatening" for you.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

"Medicare apparently rejected the claims because the Findlay hospital had made a mistake in the way it billed for the drug; the coding on the bill incorrectly suggested Kimmtrak had been given to Davis for a different type of cancer - one for which its use is not FDA-approved."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even in socialized health care here in Canukistan we sometimes have to tell people we're not going to provide treatment on the public dime.  Especially when you're old and it's just a delaying tactic to give you a little more time.

Sometimes, you're going to die and there's just nothing reasonable that can be done about it.  It sucks when it happens to you and you're not at peace with the idea.
 
cide1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Costs have gotten outrageous.  My son had ear tubes removed, the original bill to insurance was over $10k for about 10 minutes of work by a doctor, a nurse, and an anesthesiologist.  Between my company and my paycheck, my families insurance costs over $23k a year, yet I still had to pay about $2k out of pocket to have this procedure done.

My wife's doctor moved, so she had to find a new one.  She scheduled a new patient appointment back in November for March, so when she got sick a few weeks back and thought about going to a doctor, she had to decide between an urgent care where she had no relationship or going without after paying the $23k.

Healthcare is still very broken in this country, and I'm shocked we allow so much money to go into private equity from it.  Its not like the doctors are getting all that much of it, its big corporations, and yet another form of corruption we have.  Healthcare should not be a for-profit industry.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money has always been the death panel. Why didn't people punch the GOP with this hard FACT? Why didn't we laugh Trump right out of the room? Why ? Table flip
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prior to two weeks ago, I had never heard of this condition. A GoFundMe request then came through FB for another family dealing with it.

The drug in question only seems to slow the process, not stop it.

The buried lede, however, is the man in TFA is dealing with an incompetent billing department.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: good thing real people don't think like this


Republicans are real people.

I think.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Money has always been the death panel. Why didn't people punch the GOP with this hard FACT? Why didn't we laugh Trump right out of the room? Why ? Table flip


We did. Unfortunately a bunch of other people decided they didn't need to listen.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: do YOU have it, subby?

Also, "Oh shiat, things cost money?"

and maybe "Why do you expect people to serve you?"


What you do is transfer all your assets to your family, right down to the last penny. Get a divorce if necessary to keep them from going after your wife, then get all the treatment you need and throw those bills where they belong - in the trash.

Screwing insurance companies back is the only way we'll ever see meaningful reform in this country.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Even in socialized health care here in Canukistan we sometimes have to tell people we're not going to provide treatment on the public dime.  Especially when you're old and it's just a delaying tactic to give you a little more time.

Sometimes, you're going to die and there's just nothing reasonable that can be done about it.  It sucks when it happens to you and you're not at peace with the idea.


Fine. I guess. But let's treat every thing else with that shiat attitude.  And see how much every farking idiot crys about the injustice of that shiat logic. Jfc. Rage.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: FTA:

"Medicare apparently rejected the claims because the Findlay hospital had made a mistake in the way it billed for the drug; the coding on the bill incorrectly suggested Kimmtrak had been given to Davis for a different type of cancer - one for which its use is not FDA-approved."


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THESE are the Death Panels Palin warned us about!
If this guy wants to live, he should go out and get a private insurance, and stop using MY tax money to stay alive!

/Am I doing it right?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Does it actually cost $50,000/week? How much of that is just profit?


It almost certainly costs a lot more than that.  Tebentafusp is on the orphan drug program for drugs that will never be profitable without government assistance.   It's probably hard to make (it's a monoclonal antibody), like all drugs cost a fortune for clinical tests, requires IV administration and only works on fairly rare cancer so there's no economy of scale.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Russ1642: Does it actually cost $50,000/week? How much of that is just profit?

It almost certainly costs a lot more than that.  Tebentafusp is on the orphan drug program for drugs that will never be profitable without government assistance.   It's probably hard to make (it's a monoclonal antibody), like all drugs cost a fortune for clinical tests, requires IV administration and only works on fairly rare cancer so there's no economy of scale.


TFA quotes the manufacturer at $20,000 per week list price. Extremely high, undoubtedly for the reasons you name, but not quite $50k.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cide1: Costs have gotten outrageous.  My son had ear tubes removed, the original bill to insurance was over $10k for about 10 minutes of work by a doctor, a nurse, and an anesthesiologist.  Between my company and my paycheck, my families insurance costs over $23k a year, yet I still had to pay about $2k out of pocket to have this procedure done.

My wife's doctor moved, so she had to find a new one.  She scheduled a new patient appointment back in November for March, so when she got sick a few weeks back and thought about going to a doctor, she had to decide between an urgent care where she had no relationship or going without after paying the $23k.

Healthcare is still very broken in this country, and I'm shocked we allow so much money to go into private equity from it.  Its not like the doctors are getting all that much of it, its big corporations, and yet another form of corruption we have.  Healthcare should not be a for-profit industry.


It's not broken.  Well, not for the people making the money.

/
Hay if me gave them qualified immunity, it might save us 10%? It would only kills 5% percent of us?   And injurie 15% of us?
//
Humans just do care about each other.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in  Republicans have no problem with sick and weak dying.  A great way to save money is to decrease the surplus population.  Everyone know that.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: I was diagnosed with a non-life threatening but "requires surgery" ailment in September.  Medical, not injury.  After myriad delays, disruptions, and the specialty I needed being in short supply due to some unexpected retirements locally, I do now finally have surgery scheduled.

April 21.

Recall that that ailment was discovered in September.


The folks that claim the US doesn't have wait times have never had a surgery. I had routine knee surgery on private insurance and I had to wait 3 months for it. I'm old enough for routine colonoscopies now. It is usually 3 months from making the appointment to the procedure.

Granted in some places the waits are worse, but the US still has wait times.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Russ1642: Does it actually cost $50,000/week? How much of that is just profit?

It almost certainly costs a lot more than that.  Tebentafusp is on the orphan drug program for drugs that will never be profitable without government assistance.   It's probably hard to make (it's a monoclonal antibody), like all drugs cost a fortune for clinical tests, requires IV administration and only works on fairly rare cancer so there's no economy of scale.


Well let's test on the poor and on inmates and people already sick with that?
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Does it actually cost $50,000/week? How much of that is just profit?


Think of all the R&D costs involved.

They have to make up that cost somewhere since very few people actually use the drug.

/Fark the American Medical System
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why you grab a screwdriver, find some Medicare bureaucrats, and let the Department of Corrections cover your medical bills.


Came here to say this. Leaving less satisfied than I would be with a functional health care system.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: I was diagnosed with a non-life threatening but "requires surgery" ailment in September.  Medical, not injury.  After myriad delays, disruptions, and the specialty I needed being in short supply due to some unexpected retirements locally, I do now finally have surgery scheduled.

April 21.

Recall that that ailment was discovered in September.



But remember, if this was Canadian healthcare, you would have to stand in a wait line until March!
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say my good byes and do the things I've always wanted to do in life....like heavy street drugs or go to Mongolia or skydive  or take a hot air balloon ride.

If the pharma industry wants to charge me for this because they NEED guinea pigs, then they can charge me $10 a session. If they don't want me to be their guinea pig any more, to help further science, then I'll stop getting treatment.

phark them!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Fine. I guess. But let's treat every thing else with that shiat attitude.


shiat attitude?  It's reality.  We do not have infinite resources, and there has to be a limit on how much we spend on keeping a person alive.  Somebody gets to do the math and advise someone else to set a policy based on it, and we have to deal with that.

Because reality doesn't care about your feelings, it just is.  Everybody dies eventually, no matter how much you love them and how much it hurts to have them go.  You can try and argue that, but you're going to lose.

Sometimes, our efforts are better spent on people who can be given more life for less money.  Because one dying old person insisting on millions in treatment could be costing you dozens of other lives by consuming so much for themselves.   We go with your implied method of "spend everything on the one person I'm aware of right now" and we'll end up with a lot more people complaining about your priorities when their loved ones are dying for lack of medical attention.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Glockenspiel Hero: Russ1642: Does it actually cost $50,000/week? How much of that is just profit?

It almost certainly costs a lot more than that.  Tebentafusp is on the orphan drug program for drugs that will never be profitable without government assistance.   It's probably hard to make (it's a monoclonal antibody), like all drugs cost a fortune for clinical tests, requires IV administration and only works on fairly rare cancer so there's no economy of scale.

Well let's test on the poor and on inmates and people already sick with that?


It's extremely rare and consequently there is no large population of people who have this condition
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: or take a hot air balloon ride.


That would certainly be an interesting way to go nowadays.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: I was diagnosed with a non-life threatening but "requires surgery" ailment in September.  Medical, not injury.  After myriad delays, disruptions, and the specialty I needed being in short supply due to some unexpected retirements locally, I do now finally have surgery scheduled.

April 21.

Recall that that ailment was discovered in September.


Hope you get better
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diagonal: MoriartyLives: I was diagnosed with a non-life threatening but "requires surgery" ailment in September.  Medical, not injury.  After myriad delays, disruptions, and the specialty I needed being in short supply due to some unexpected retirements locally, I do now finally have surgery scheduled.

April 21.

Recall that that ailment was discovered in September.

But remember, if this was Canadian healthcare, you would have to stand in a wait line until March!


We use a triage method.  Your arrival time is only loosely correlated with diagnostics and treatment.  And yes, sometimes you do get to be miserable for a while until a doctor is available because other people are placed ahead of you in the queue.

It's not perfect, but a compromise has to be made somewhere.  I'm not saying we even have it right, it could use a lot of tuning, but it isn't evil or stupid, it's just dealing realistically with the problem.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

togaman2k: Russ1642: Does it actually cost $50,000/week? How much of that is just profit?

Think of all the R&D costs involved.

They have to make up that cost somewhere since very few people actually use the drug.

/Fark the American Medical System


This is no different than restaurants.  I have to sell this soda because I didn't charge correctly for other stuff.

My point is that's disingenuous.  All of it. Companies are farking disingenuous. And we let them be. Their completely free to be disingenuous scumbags.  Mmmmm freedom.  It's yummy
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Glockenspiel Hero: Russ1642: Does it actually cost $50,000/week? How much of that is just profit?

It almost certainly costs a lot more than that.  Tebentafusp is on the orphan drug program for drugs that will never be profitable without government assistance.   It's probably hard to make (it's a monoclonal antibody), like all drugs cost a fortune for clinical tests, requires IV administration and only works on fairly rare cancer so there's no economy of scale.

Well let's test on the poor and on inmates and people already sick with that?


They do test it on people already sick with it.  That's what clinical trials are.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: do YOU have it, subby?

Also, "Oh shiat, things cost money?"

and maybe "Why do you expect people to serve you?"


WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU!?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this read like an ad for Kimmtrak?

"The cancer spread from his eye to his liver, which typically proves fatal within a year. He was told a new rare-disease drug called Kimmtrak offered the only hope for prolonging his life.

Approved by the FDA in January 2022 as the "first and only" treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma, Kimmtrak has kept his tumors stable, according to Davis. His oncologist told him he should stay on the drug "until it stops working." Its manufacturer markets the drug's power to deliver "6-month improvement in median overall survival.""
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A chance to live longer, and make your family broke" doesn't sound so good in those keytruda ads.

good to see that the life-crushing machine is in good working order, it's providing excellent returns.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: I was diagnosed with a non-life threatening but "requires surgery" ailment in September.  Medical, not injury.  After myriad delays, disruptions, and the specialty I needed being in short supply due to some unexpected retirements locally, I do now finally have surgery scheduled.

April 21.

Recall that that ailment was discovered in September.


Please remember that more serious, profitable medical treatments are more important to our staff. Like babies being born, big money maker babies. We will get to you when there's a lull and we have to actually practice care and not profit.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Why does this read like an ad for Kimmtrak?

"The cancer spread from his eye to his liver, which typically proves fatal within a year. He was told a new rare-disease drug called Kimmtrak offered the only hope for prolonging his life.

Approved by the FDA in January 2022 as the "first and only" treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma, Kimmtrak has kept his tumors stable, according to Davis. His oncologist told him he should stay on the drug "until it stops working." Its manufacturer markets the drug's power to deliver "6-month improvement in median overall survival.""


It's no more an ad than any other article that mentions a successful medical treatment.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why you grab a screwdriver, find some Medicare bureaucrats, and let the Department of Corrections cover your medical bills.


Yeah, you know who cares about providing adequate medical care for your obscure disease? farking prison guards. They're definitely educated and trained to really help you out!

//This is a recipe for a half-hearted wrongful death lawsuit, but on the bright side, fewer bureaucrats are alive.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: FTA:

"Medicare apparently rejected the claims because the Findlay hospital had made a mistake in the way it billed for the drug; the coding on the bill incorrectly suggested Kimmtrak had been given to Davis for a different type of cancer - one for which its use is not FDA-approved."


Yes, the outrage comes before the fact that the hospital simply billed it wrong.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is a great parody of Ebenezer Scrooge, good thing real people don't think like this.


I have met soooo many people who think like this. They think compassion is weakness and bad things happen because you did something to deserve it.
 
Shamrock1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Why does this read like an ad for Kimmtrak?

"The cancer spread from his eye to his liver, which typically proves fatal within a year. He was told a new rare-disease drug called Kimmtrak offered the only hope for prolonging his life.

Approved by the FDA in January 2022 as the "first and only" treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma, Kimmtrak has kept his tumors stable, according to Davis. His oncologist told him he should stay on the drug "until it stops working." Its manufacturer markets the drug's power to deliver "6-month improvement in median overall survival.""


Because uveal melanoma is really, really farking bad and there aren't many treatments.

/ 12yrs clear here
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: waxbeans: Fine. I guess. But let's treat every thing else with that shiat attitude.

shiat attitude?  It's reality.  We do not have infinite resources, and there has to be a limit on how much we spend on keeping a person alive.  Somebody gets to do the math and advise someone else to set a policy based on it, and we have to deal with that.

Because reality doesn't care about your feelings, it just is.  Everybody dies eventually, no matter how much you love them and how much it hurts to have them go.  You can try and argue that, but you're going to lose.

Sometimes, our efforts are better spent on people who can be given more life for less money.  Because one dying old person insisting on millions in treatment could be costing you dozens of other lives by consuming so much for themselves.   We go with your implied method of "spend everything on the one person I'm aware of right now" and we'll end up with a lot more people complaining about your priorities when their loved ones are dying for lack of medical attention.


As I said, I'll rephrase, so you hear it in your language? 🤷‍♂
Let's apply 'reality' to everything.
1. No the cops don't have the budget to give a fark about fark all. Except murder and crime costing more than 100k.  (This one could actually be longer and uglier with ugly facts.  )
2.  No we can't save you home on the coast you are just SOL. 🤷‍♂

That's just two.  There isn't enough time in the world to explain the fault on this logic of yours.


libertarian logic is no different than Nazi, or criminals.  All three are suffering from tunnel vision.

Yes. We're on the Titanic.  That isn't a reason to get cut throat. You sack.


Dude. I Straight up said let's apply that to everything and see if you like it.  WTF?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Bison: "It's simple: Drugs don't work if people can't afford them ... no one should be poor because they are sick or be sick because they are poor,"

What kind of crazy socialist crap is that? People can just bootstrap themselves out of cancer, if they really try.


This also ignores the common sense principal of not getting cancer in the first place if you cannot afford it.
 
Displayed 50 of 119 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.