(The New Republic)   After some geniuses thought that blowing up a derailed train full of forever chemicals was a great idea, East Palestine isn't doing so great
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After an initial $25,000 donation to the community, the company said they would give $1,000 "inconvenience checks" to residents within the evacuation zone; the company also has offered to reimburse expense receipts for residents within East Palestine.

They should be arrested for even attempting this lowballing bullshiat.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here's how this is going to play out:
1. A lot of people are going to get very, very sick from this.
2. A very large class action lawsuit will be filed against Norfolk Southern.
3. Norfolk Southern will reach a settlement with the class action, in which the families affected will get next to nothing, the lawyers will get the biggest cut, and the chem company and railroad company will walk away without every claiming wrongdoing.
4. Norfolk Southern will declare bankruptcy and will be split into two entities: Norfolk Southern and Norfolk NotSouthern.
5. Norfolk Soutern (restructured entity) will take on all debt and legal responsibility for the cleanup.  With no assets to pay the court fee, this entity will be dissolved with very little money actually changing hands.
6. Norfolk NotSouthern will take on all assets and no legal liability, continuing on as usual.
7. Sick people will get sicker and die, and no one will ever be held accountable.

It's almost as American as a mass shooting.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And somewhere in there is NS doling out money IF folks sign a "we won't sue you" doc.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You forget about blaming Biden.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"After an initial $25,000 donation to the community, the company said they would give $1,000 "inconvenience checks" to residents within the evacuation zone; the company also has offered to reimburse expense receipts for residents within East Palestine."

The shear balls to make such an insultingly low offer. May as well hire a plane to tow a banner above the city with "LOL, FARK YOU PLEBS"
 
zez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"On February 6, the day of the controlled burn, Therese Vigliotti, who lives 15 miles north of East Palestine, was having a cigarette and cup of coffee as she noticed a slight odor in the air."

I was wondering how she was doing.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Vespers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I suspect that somewhere in this town there is somebody who is looking around and saying "I have nothing to lose anymore and I have a rifle. Mr Norfolk Southern CEO, hello."
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why companies should issue a sane fine based amount of shares to the harmed.   If the company has viability, they can sell or screw the company.  If the company isn't viable, they get the same useless $50 class actions provide now.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Couldn't they cover it with beached whales?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: After an initial $25,000 donation to the community, the company said they would give $1,000 "inconvenience checks" to residents within the evacuation zone; the company also has offered to reimburse expense receipts for residents within East Palestine.

They should be arrested for even attempting this lowballing bullshiat.


They're counting on poor people not being able to afford lawyers as individuals nor to organize sufficiently to come after the company as a unit.  As the stories come out like that woman's dog having to be euthanized leaving her owning thousands of dollars, the company will pick them off one by one dripping out $1000 here, $5000 there..whatever it takes to keep a given person from uniting with the rest of the group.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I undrestand there's a large encampment of attorneys set up at a safe distance outside of town.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not going to say that the chemical isn't a problem (especially as someone who got gassed when working at a federal facility, and after getting fired tried getting the details of the gas for building a medical history for a pulmonogist and they refused to tell me without me suing first)

But just like the concept of 'placebo' there's also 'nocebo', where a person thinks they've been exposed to something bad, and their body starts exhibiting problems, be it stress induced or otherwise psychological.

These people may or may not respond to treatment... but if you don't try to treat them, they'll likely stay sick, especially if there are known debilitating effects from the chemical.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Officials say it's now safe for people to come home.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

You're all good brahs

But all the animals are dying and I feel cancery

WE SAID YOU'RE GOOD
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, subby, how would you have dealt with it?

shiatty situation but they didn't have a lot of choices.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dude, animals aren't getting sick and dying because of the nocebo effect.

https://www.insider.com/animals-sick-dying-after-ohio-train-derailment-caused-chemical-leak-2023-2
 
lectos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yep, thank orangey for gutting the regulations that allowed this.  Nothing like Vinyl Cl and the resulting Hydrochloric acid + reactants to make your lungs feel fresh.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pleasurable medical condition.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Par for course course for a 3rd world country.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Well, subby, how would you have dealt with it?

shiatty situation but they didn't have a lot of choices.


How about proper train maintenance?  Oh, wait, that would cut into shareholder returns.
 
PunGent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Vespers: I suspect that somewhere in this town there is somebody who is looking around and saying "I have nothing to lose anymore and I have a rifle. Mr Norfolk Southern CEO, hello."


People in those positions never seem to do that, for better or worse.

Rural Ohio?

They'll blame the Democrats, of course.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't worry, folks. The "precision railroading" system Norfolk Southern (and pretty much all freight rail in the US) uses may carry an increased risk of catastrophic derailments like this, in addition to worse service, less efficiency, and greater harm to its underpaid, overworked employees, but it's more profitable, so the people that actually matter can have more money for stock buybacks. And really, is there anything more American than that?

/All railways should be nationalized.
//Norfolk Southern in particular should have all of its assets seized, and its executives prosecuted.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rock Ridge. Rock Ridge
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Vespers: I suspect that somewhere in this town there is somebody who is looking around and saying "I have nothing to lose anymore and I have a rifle. Mr Norfolk Southern CEO, hello."


Chris.Rock.gif
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Well, subby, how would you have dealt with it?

shiatty situation but they didn't have a lot of choices.


you must be new here.  those fat cats must pay.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It was a cat. Leo, the cat.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It kinda sucks we're all getting the majority of our information from fellow residents on Facebook," said resident Liz Smith. "So it's hard to tell what's true or not."

And why do the anti-vax people trust facebook?   Sigh.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This clusterfark doesn't surprise me in the least.

I never realized how many shiatty things railroads have done over the years until I went to law school. Torts, constitutional law, property law, labor law, administrative law, etc. Every class would cover at least a few cases involving them and the outcomes usually favored the railroad.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: This clusterfark doesn't surprise me in the least.

I never realized how many shiatty things railroads have done over the years until I went to law school. Torts, constitutional law, property law, labor law, administrative law, etc. Every class would cover at least a few cases involving them and the outcomes usually favored the railroad.


without the railroads you would not have a comfortable life of easy luxury.  railroads changed the world in many ways, ask Abe Lincoln.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheValiant
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
all the bureaucrats involved in this need to be

Oneiros: I'm not going to say that the chemical isn't a problem (especially as someone who got gassed when working at a federal facility, and after getting fired tried getting the details of the gas for building a medical history for a pulmonogist and they refused to tell me without me suing first)

But just like the concept of 'placebo' there's also 'nocebo', where a person thinks they've been exposed to something bad, and their body starts exhibiting problems, be it stress induced or otherwise psychological.

These people may or may not respond to treatment... but if you don't try to treat them, they'll likely stay sick, especially if there are known debilitating effects from the chemical.


no one cares about what you have to say. i wish you got gassed more though, enough to not post on fark anymore.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back off subby this company, of their own free will, gave $25,000  TWENTY FIVE THOUSAND whole American dollars to the local charity...that FIVE DOLLARS per person, and because they're such givers they are going to cut $1,000  "inconvenience" checks* to anyone who was evacuated,  AND pay for their hotel rooms and meals...provided they..yanno, kept receipts


*by accepting and cashing this check the endorser, their heirs and assigns hereby waivenany claims they might now or in the future have against the payee, as this represents a full and complete settlement of such claims as they now or hereafter may have against the payee
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Don't worry, folks. The "precision railroading" system Norfolk Southern (and pretty much all freight rail in the US) uses may carry an increased risk of catastrophic derailments like this, in addition to worse service, less efficiency, and greater harm to its underpaid, overworked employees, but it's more profitable, so the people that actually matter can have more money for stock buybacks. And really, is there anything more American than that?

/All railways should be nationalized.
//Norfolk Southern in particular should have all of its assets seized, and its executives prosecuted.


Wifey and I have been watching a lot of travel videos of people taking various overnight sleeper trains in Japan, and staying at ryokans/love hotels and such. A couple things always stand out to me.

1. The prices for food and lodging and etc.. We're getting totally bamboozled here in the US. Just food and drinks alone run much cheaper than here, many lodging options which are cheaper and more comfortable than I'd expect here.
2. The cleanliness and general high service level almost everywhere. It isn't some cultural thing like they "work harder" or something. There's a visibly higher staffing level. They pay for more workers so everything can be cleaner, better stocked, better maintained, and better serviced. Here in the US nearly all companies do a thing called "staffing lean" - which is a euphemism for intentionally hiring fewer workers than you need to get the job done, working them hard, and keeping the profits for the ownership class. This means that you're at best straining your product and at worst strip mining it.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Well, subby, how would you have dealt with it?

shiatty situation but they didn't have a lot of choices.


Norfolk Southern should be legally required to pay full actual damages to the people who were harmed, to make them right. That includes paying all medical bills related to exposure, all out of pocket costs related to the accident, and all cleanup bills up to buying the land and houses of people at pre-catastrophe full market price if that's what's needed.

The cost to Norfolk Southern would be catastrophic, and that catastrophe would be a lesson to other corporations. In order to protect shareholders, other corporations would then take reasonable steps to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again. Those reasonable steps might be ensuring tracks are in top condition, trains are fully staffed with rested professionals, and all equipment is in correct states of repair before sending off a rolling toxic bomb through inhabited areas. This would enhance and protect shareholder value over time, not to mention saving actual human lives.

Also, whoever came up with $1000 'inconvenience fee' for people who were forced to flee their homes or die should be fed into a wood chipper in a public square as a warning to others.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Closing off a one mile radius for a toxic explosion and donating a pathetic $25k.

It's like they're welcoming the massive class action lawsuit.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Air tests were commissioned by the rail company and deemed chemical amounts to be at safe levels,

Fell better now?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

