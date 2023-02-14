 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   "So, apart from that, how was the show?" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Repeat, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, BBC, Time, Performance, Audience, Marco Goecke, furious ballet director, Ballet  
•       •       •

1031 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 10:20 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a conceptual and avant-garde response!
 
star_bury
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I too, like Anthony Jeselnik! :D
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That read like some sketch comedy show bit. Too much for SNL, but The Kids in the Hall or The State might have been able to tackle it.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's ballet without a pas de poo?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Derivative
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Critics always seem like spiteful little f*cks regardless of their theoretical merit.

I'm just surprised it was 🐶 💩.
 
lamric
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You weren't planning on throwing that away?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A ballet critic thought it was boring and disjointed. That's just means he's feeling frisky for some tits and ass. Ballerinas are emaciated waifs and only on display for dirty old men looking for able talent who border on pedophilia but are technically adults.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: A ballet critic thought it was boring and disjointed. That's just means he's feeling frisky for some tits and ass. Ballerinas are emaciated waifs and only on display for dirty old men looking for able talent who border on pedophilia but are technically adults.


i thought it was just boring and pretentious beyond reason.
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: A ballet critic thought it was boring and disjointed. That's just means he's feeling frisky for some tits and ass. Ballerinas are emaciated waifs and only on display for dirty old men looking for able talent who border on pedophilia but are technically adults.


Hey, ballerinas are my fetish.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: wildcardjack: A ballet critic thought it was boring and disjointed. That's just means he's feeling frisky for some tits and ass. Ballerinas are emaciated waifs and only on display for dirty old men looking for able talent who border on pedophilia but are technically adults.

Hey, ballerinas are my fetish.


Well, you have bad taste, but at least you aren't following college womens gymnastics.
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: EnderWiggnz: wildcardjack: A ballet critic thought it was boring and disjointed. That's just means he's feeling frisky for some tits and ass. Ballerinas are emaciated waifs and only on display for dirty old men looking for able talent who border on pedophilia but are technically adults.

Hey, ballerinas are my fetish.

Well, you have bad taste, but at least you aren't following college womens gymnastics.


Oh, the joys you are miss your on
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: A ballet critic thought it was boring and disjointed. That's just means he's feeling frisky for some tits and ass. Ballerinas are emaciated waifs and only on display for dirty old men looking for able talent who border on pedophilia but are technically adults.


To be fair, there are room filling balls also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.