 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Getting a two-year driving ban for using your step-mum's scooter at a McDonald's drive-thru while being three times over the drink-driving limit is no way to start your life of driving, son   (metro.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Mobility scooter, Fast food, Train, Mobility aid, Fast food restaurant, Woman, Liam Smith, Ethanol  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 1:20 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's Waffle House normal where I come from
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Yeah, that's Waffle House normal where I come from


Your Waffle House has a drive-thru?  Talk about living the high life.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: wildcardjack: Yeah, that's Waffle House normal where I come from

Your Waffle House has a drive-thru?  Talk about living the high life.


Well, it didn't went they built it... <rimshot>
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
it's a valentine's day miracle!
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Last Man on Earth: wildcardjack: Yeah, that's Waffle House normal where I come from

Your Waffle House has a drive-thru?  Talk about living the high life.

Well, it didn't went they built it... <rimshot>


Every restaurant has a drive-thru if you're brave enough.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's an excessive amount of detail to tell of one drunken lad's foolish misadventure

Did we really need a quote from the magistrate?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can get a DUI on a bicycle.

I wonder what happens if you do that before you are old enough to get a drivers license.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: You can get a DUI on a bicycle.

I wonder what happens if you do that before you are old enough to get a drivers license.


Your parents pay it.
 
argylez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Uber eats folks.  Sheesh

/not worth it
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, the UK's version of Florida Man?
 
ValisIV
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: You can get a DUI on a bicycle.

I wonder what happens if you do that before you are old enough to get a drivers license.


Yep, I got a speeding ticket on a big downhill on a bicycle in college.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.