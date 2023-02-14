 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Mother and baby rescued from earthquake rubble, twice in one week   (bbc.com) divider line
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, not that earthquake, the other earthquake.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the babby is saved
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Roe was overturned 8 months ago.

"Feel good" stories about moms and baby will slam your news feeds in the coming months.

The media and advertising will display perverse instances of pregnancy and motherhood.

It's will be absolutely sickening as the economy takes a nosedive so bad that the Great Depression will look like Christmas in comparison.

Stories like this are just the tip.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"You're not here for the nursing, are you kiddo?"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Stories like this are just the tip.


Sound like she got a bit more than that.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's got an earthquake fetish, OK?!

Don't kinkshame.
 
Kar98
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Roe was overturned 8 months ago.

"Feel good" stories about moms and baby will slam your news feeds in the coming months.

The media and advertising will display perverse instances of pregnancy and motherhood.

It's will be absolutely sickening as the economy takes a nosedive so bad that the Great Depression will look like Christmas in comparison.

Stories like this are just the tip.


Man here I thought the mentally ill all converged on Reddit and tumblr
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
won't she ever learn?
 
