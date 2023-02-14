 Skip to content
(Google)   In a blow to hemp consumers everywhere, DEA blows smoke on THCO   (docs.google.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just legalize it already.

Looks like more bribe money is gonna be needed. Big-Weed's gotta step up.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The DEA is full of fscking sociopaths.  That its all
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Attack Bonus + d20 is a better mechanic anyway
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image image 326x154]


Dammit, rolled low on Initiative
 
Merltech
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harlee: Just legalize it already.

Looks like more bribe money is gonna be needed. Big-Weed's gotta step up.


But than police would have to work on real crimes.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We're linking to Google docs now?
What the fark is going on around here?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As someone who can't stand the smell of the stuff, holy f*ck you people smell, I support the stiffest penalties against you up to and including immediate execution.

You want it some other way? great on you high five
 
toddism
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was taking Delta8 and Delta9 gummies - yes I slept - but I was wobbly the next day.
 
raz4446
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maudibjr: As someone who can't stand the smell of the stuff, holy f*ck you people smell, I support the stiffest penalties against you up to and including immediate execution.

You want it some other way? great on you high five


i had no idea worms could smell weed on the surface level.  this is quite the revelation
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lol I just got the TX medical card.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sincerely, Terrence L. Boos, Ph.D., Chief

I'd say boo this man, but it seems his ancestors saw this coming and named themselves appropriately.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now enforce it.

/How many divisions has the Pope?
//hard to believe that I found someone to ignore on this topic
 
