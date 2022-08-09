 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 356 of WW3: Bakhmut under heavy fire. Again. Russia's Wagner group makes small gains around Bakhmut. Again. New Russian offensive underway, Nato chief says. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion
    More: News, Artillery, Russia, NATO, Poland, Germany, Netherlands, Tank, Leadership  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Announcement (repeat): Within the next week or two I need to change several things in my life. My cat-caused insomnia is getting out of hand, and ruining my life. So I'm going to buy an automatic feeder for the 2 am feeding, and Ms. Chonk and her semi-feral sister are gonna have to rough it.

I'm also battling depression, and the constant death count is getting to me.

What this means is that I won't be creating these links at 2am anymore. So we need a volunteer (probably on the East Coast - I'm in California) to take this over. It ALSO means that I want to "pass on" the spreadsheet that creates the graphs. So, starting now, I'm looking for a successor on all of this.

I'll finish these tasks through the 24th, but the anniversary of the war starting is a good time to pass the torch. So the deadline is the end of February. Someone needs to step up before then. Hand-holding available on how to do the spreadsheet.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to wonder what Pootie-Poot's end game is. Let's assume he actually succeeds in capturing all of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts by the end of this month (vanishingly unlikely at this point, but just assume it for the sake of discussion). Does he really think Ukraine will just give up?

"Oh, well. we tried. I guess we'll just have to let the orcs keep those territories."

Even assuming Ukraine does exactly that, Operation Epic Clusterfark has demonstrated to the entire planet how ineffectual russia's military is. Any future not-a-war he chooses to wage will be increasingly more difficult and expensive. He's fast-tracking russia's descent from "major player" to "regional problem child" to "annoying neighbor".

But those starting assumptions are invalid. Ukraine will not give up, and plenty of neighboring countries who are unrelentingly hostile to russia are going to continue supporting Ukraine against russia. Given the qualitative disparity between russian and Ukrainian soldiers, it's only Ukraine's relative scarcity of modern weapons which has permitted russia to remain on Ukrainian territory so far.

Any gains russia might make during their over-hyped offensive are likely to be extremely temporary. The medium- and long-term damage to russia's military, economy, and demographics the Malignant Midget of Moscow is causing are going to have very long-lasting detrimental effects for russia. Even in the short term, none of russia's actions over the last year have been of any benefit to russia- or even to the Deranged Dwarf. As I've said for the entire duration of the not-a-war, the game is not worth the candle.

Millions of refugees. Hundreds of thousands of casualties. Increased famine in other parts of the planet. All because one diminutive and insecure orc refuses to leave his comfortable reality-distortion bubble.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning folks to an explosion-free Ottawa morning, but with it being the 1 year anniversary of the Ram Ranch retrogrades being given their walking papers we're expecting an extra-spicy return of them today. So much for my local news. Back to the reason we're all here for, here's the overnight Ukrainian war news from the war press.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, Feb. 14

Ninth Ramstein: Pentagon chief meets Reznikov

Austin at Ramstein meeting: We will help Ukraine advance during spring counter-offensive

EXPLAINED: Why Ukraine and its Allies Have an Ammo 'Problem'

Ukraine's Armed Forces eliminate 740 Russian invaders over past day

War update: Ukrainian forces down two Russian warplanes in past day

Donetsk regional administration shows aftermath of enemy strikes

Russia Lost Record Number of Troops Last Week, According to Ukrainian Military Estimates

On the Road with Ukraine's 'Medical Battalion'

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko Says Russian Athletes Must Denounce War to Compete at Olympics

Russian troops being given orders to advance in most sectors, but they lack combat power - British intelligence

Ukraine needs up to $48 billion in funding this year - IMF head

Two civilians killed in enemy shelling of Kherson region

Russian forces kill one civilian, injure three more in Donetsk region in past day

In captured Berdiansk, invaders forcing parents to enroll children in propaganda-ridden schools

UNSC to be better off without Russia - Kuleba

And that's everything for now. Good luck everyone and have a good day if you can. Happy Valentine's Day, Punch a Nazi while supplies last.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
🇺🇦🪖 US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that eight countries will transfer their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine: Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands #UkraineWar #Ukraine #War #Europe #WorldNews #RussiaIsATerroriatState pic.twitter.com/a4fI6kdK2J
- Steven Thomas (@aNdr0iz) February 14, 2023
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: I have to wonder what Pootie-Poot's end game is. Let's assume he actually succeeds in capturing all of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts by the end of this month (vanishingly unlikely at this point, but just assume it for the sake of discussion). Does he really think Ukraine will just give up?

"Oh, well. we tried. I guess we'll just have to let the orcs keep those territories."

Even assuming Ukraine does exactly that, Operation Epic Clusterfark has demonstrated to the entire planet how ineffectual russia's military is. Any future not-a-war he chooses to wage will be increasingly more difficult and expensive. He's fast-tracking russia's descent from "major player" to "regional problem child" to "annoying neighbor".


If you assume if Putin got everything he wants, he broke so much stuff that he can not recover in his life time. If as if you say Ukraine gave in and handed him the new oil and gas fields plus all the crop land and all the people and industry, the economics just wouldn't make sense. Russia can't afford to rebuild the stuff they broke already let alone develop the new oil without serious amounts of Western help.

If Putin gave up today, he would owe at least a trillion dollars (or 3 to 5 is more likely) and that would require the Russian economy to double their GDP just to cover the interest in the debt for the next decade.

In your hypothetical situation where Ukraine bows down to the Soviet under Putin's plan, how are they going to afford to rebuild the broken stuff?  Maybe they can get some of the nice machine tools back that were looted and start making MIGs again.  They still need a majority of the Russian GDP to just stay afloat.  The Ukraine plan is they buy newer better machines from elsewhere and live Russia in the dust. Russia is going to end up like a payday loan shark that owes Ukraine money and can't pay.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Harlee:

How do you find the daily Kyiv Independent image?  It seems to be a random URL and instagram seems to be the easiest way.  Do you type in the numbers from the image into your spreadsheet? Or do you find them someplace else?

Does Kyiv Independent know Fark uses their image every day? Are they willing to assist? Is someone willing to kick in some funds for that? It isn't like there aren't people who kick into fark with stuff like Fark user image

/sorry but the ancient programmer in me is trying to replace some of your work with a shell script.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Harlee:
Take care of yourself.

--
I saw this a posted in a discussion about Russian advertising and the war. Wagner Group employs 'Trumpian tactics' in bizarre video that appears aimed at recruiting US veterans to fight for Russia, historian says

This may be of interest as we watch Twitter in the months ahead and the war.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 4 through February 10 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
mederu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The Big Ruzzian Attack Starts to Fail | Belarus may enter the conflict
Youtube ZPpYQuLW8T0

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
13 Feb: LEAKED. Russians PLOT AN UNEXPECTED MANEUVER | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube ArCdwCvKI6g

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: I have to wonder what Pootie-Poot's end game is.


He's stated it openly and publicly: The complete and total annihilation of Ukraine as a people, a language, a culture.

So he doesn't care how much damage he causes. His endgame is to render the entire region a depleted and depopulated wasteland.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mederu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ArCdwCvKI6g]
Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine


Title: Russians PLOT AN UNEXPECTED MANEUVER

Title Card: We know their next move

Inigo Montoya: "You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."
 
SunflowerKitten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Harlee:

How do you find the daily Kyiv Independent image?  It seems to be a random URL and instagram seems to be the easiest way.  Do you type in the numbers from the image into your spreadsheet? Or do you find them someplace else?

Does Kyiv Independent know Fark uses their image every day? Are they willing to assist? Is someone willing to kick in some funds for that? It isn't like there aren't people who kick into fark with stuff like [Fark user image image 54x11]

/sorry but the ancient programmer in me is trying to replace some of your work with a shell script.


https://russianwarship.rip/

Has a super easy API that can be used to help automate it.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
US warns Ukraine that war is reaching pivotal point
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DON.MAC: In your hypothetical situation where Ukraine bows down to the Soviet under Putin's plan, how are they going to afford to rebuild the broken stuff?


Russia doesn't build.

Russia extracts.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link (a list of groups giving assistance): https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gives you a Valentines gift?):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
pueblonative
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P Bahamut
 
