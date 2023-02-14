 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Carpenter finds Treesus Christ   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




god dog


//or it's some guy with no cheekbones sticking his tongue out
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if the son of God would come back as a piece of manufactured wood!
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING NEWS! Wood-grain, when cut and mirrored down the middle, might vaguely look like a face, which is also mirrored down the middle.

PRAISE JEEEBUS AND SET UP THE GRIFT-STATION!
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see Jesus, I see Treebeard
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 310x465]


god dog
//or it's some guy with no cheekbones sticking his tongue out


That would make a great guitar back.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus is a St Bernard?
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it.  I'm starting a punk band called Sheepdog Klansman.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To go from drowning the entire world to vaguely appearing in a piece of wood?  Puny god.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that any vaguely face-like design, stain, or shape automatically becomes Jesus or Mary? If I had to pick someone that looks like I'd go with Chewbacca.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jesus wasn't the only one with a beard, pretty sure he's never been presented having a pointy head either.  Just saying.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iv1.lisimg.comView Full Size

idk how to resize pics so this isn't the best one, but yeah- you say sequoia, but i say sequel !
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: To go from drowning the entire world to vaguely appearing in a piece of wood?  Puny god.


Great.  Now, on top of volcanoes, earthquakes, fire, flood and blizzards...you're going around taunting God.

Ah, well.

Not like there's a Christian god anyway...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitchell and Webb - There is No God
Youtube ZCL4dXUtblg
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like one if them there 'Chewbaccas' if you ask me!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to doubt the Mirror, but I really doubt that anybody is urging this guy to turn his shop into a shrine. I look at that piece of plywood and I see titties, but I see titties in everything.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter: [iv1.lisimg.com image 576x304]
idk how to resize pics so this isn't the best one, but yeah- you say sequoia, but i say sequel !


You know, I was going to say it looked like Chewbacca, but now I'm wondering if that's the same thing.

Are sasquatches just wookies?

Think about it - both tall, furry, humanoid. They don't wear pants. They like wooded areas.

I think it makes sense that, after the republic collapsed, some wookies decided to escape the galaxy. Some of them could have ended up here on Earth and, seeing what a farking mess we humans are, decided to make their home separate, even if on the same planet.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: [Fark user image image 850x425]


Yup. Exactly what I saw.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dude, that's clearly Gandalf.
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
sure face of jesus and all that. no one ever calls the news about grout swastikas
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: BREAKING NEWS! Wood-grain, when cut and mirrored down the middle, might vaguely look like a face, which is also mirrored down the middle.

PRAISE JEEEBUS AND SET UP THE GRIFT-STATION!


That's called book matched wood.  As in it's cut and you open the slices like a book.

/And is the reason I dropped $1,200 on a band saw that can cut 14" high slices.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nosatril: [Fark user image 425x329]


happy log is happy to have been ball-slapped by the Fark Squirrel so hard it left a mark.
find your bliss, happy log!
 
