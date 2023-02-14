 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   "Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough" and "That's enough Internet for today" battle it out for best meme to describe this story   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Nissan Skyline, Nissan, Subaru, Sex toy, Transmission (mechanics), Automotive industry, Scale model, United States  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yup. Subby summed it up
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Paige wants paddle shifters.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They tried this with a Dodge transmission but it kept falling to pieces when it was needed most.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTF ?!?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: They tried this with a Dodge transmission but it kept falling to pieces when it was needed most.


I had one of those in my Durango.

Died well under 100K miles. Completely utterly dead.
Past the driveline warranty of 50K, so dodge told me to fark off.
Never again.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paint that thing gold and attach five dildos and you'd probably be able to profit from superhero fetishists looking for a gauntlet glove.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go on ...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on!

/phrasing?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably invented by a 4 stroke guy....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The story of the Skyline stimulator begins with Twitter user Saber.Driift, who operates under that username for her design endeavors and asked to be referred to as such in this article. "

Paige, her actual name is Paige.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How fast does Baby rev to?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1-800-Invent!  "Call now with your invention and we'll help you get your project, off the ground!"

Necessity is the mother of invention. Someone sat down and thought..

"Ya know what this world needs? I'll tell ya, it's a sex toy made from car engine parts!" I'll be rich damn it!"
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're the best kind of autoerotic.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm curious as to why it took months to design.  The 3D models for the real thing are available, you edit out the large protrusions and anything too small to render in silicone at your output scale, make the inside solid (though maybe leave a cavity to add a vibrator?), and then you print your reverse cast and start pouring.

Depending on how much care you put into it, days maybe.  But months?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Talk about driving a stick...
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Driver: Paige wants paddle shifters.


And a new furry suit judging by the linked twitter page.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Scale model?  Pffft!  Amateurs!
 
hammettman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can really get there when it's connected to the driveshaft.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Double clutch me, baby!
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On reflection I'm a little surprised that it took this long for this sort of thing.

Most of the automotive transmissions I've worked on date to the seventies and have fairly smooth exteriors to the gearboxes and bellhousings.  When I've considered retrofitting to models with overdrive from the late eighties onward they're usually built into cases with ribbing more like this Nissan unit, likely to reduce the total casting wall thickness while maintaining enough strength.

So it took a little over three decades before someone *ahem* found inspiration here.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
well, subby, you weren't lying.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'm curious as to why it took months to design.  The 3D models for the real thing are available, you edit out the large protrusions and anything too small to render in silicone at your output scale, make the inside solid (though maybe leave a cavity to add a vibrator?), and then you print your reverse cast and start pouring.

Depending on how much care you put into it, days maybe.  But months?


UAT
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'm curious as to why it took months to design.  The 3D models for the real thing are available, you edit out the large protrusions and anything too small to render in silicone at your output scale, make the inside solid (though maybe leave a cavity to add a vibrator?), and then you print your reverse cast and start pouring.

Depending on how much care you put into it, days maybe.  But months?


I'm sure it needed plenty of beater-testing.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For you subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was......uhhhhhm...I'm going home.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [Fark user image image 316x314]


The Cars "You're All I've Got Tonight"
Youtube _YbqNaXbmTs
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 770x838]


Ice Cube:  / Law and Order:  "Kids push a hot wheels up a girl's butt and try to jump it over her head.  They call the Evil Kinevil"
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've seen that vid...

Wait, i haven't seen this video. First time for everything, i guess.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Soon I discovered that this rock thing was true
Jerry Lee Lewis was the devil
Jesus was an architect previous to his career as a prophet
All of a sudden, I found myself in love with the world
So there was only one thing that I could do
Was ding a ding dang my dang a long ling long
 
krispos42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: steklo: [Fark user image image 770x838]

Ice Cube:  / Law and Order:  "Kids push a hot wheels up a girl's butt and try to jump it over her head.  They call the Evil Kinevil"


As someone who had a nice collection of matchbox cars and hot-wheels, i had to laugh at this.

Bravo.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby, Subby,subby   "auto-erotica" was RIGHT THERE
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

