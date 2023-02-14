 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   Thanks to the efforts of a good samaritan and Carolina Loving Hound Rescue, Nugget has been reunited with his owner and is now back home with her in New Mexico after going missing over 7 years ago. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (people.com) divider line
73
    More: Woofday  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 15 Feb 2023 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not a fan of Mother Nature's Valentine's Day gift :/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Not a fan of Mother Nature's Valentine's Day gift :/

[Fark user image 850x637]


I wouldn't like it either!!!    We started at 42 degrees this morning but the forecast show 79 later today.  I'm still cold from the morning!    Stay safe and warm at home!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Bathia_Mapes: Not a fan of Mother Nature's Valentine's Day gift :/

[Fark user image 850x637]

I wouldn't like it either!!!    We started at 42 degrees this morning but the forecast show 79 later today.  I'm still cold from the morning!    Stay safe and warm at home!


I plan to. Currently 33° with a predicted high of 42.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson wears his heart on his side......
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
https://www.wunderground.com/severe/us/or/cottage-grove/97424
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Going to be gone for part of Thursday morning as I have to get a full panel blood test before my PCP appointment on the 28th. If my calcium levels are okay, then I'll be getting my second Prolia (for osteoporosis) shot at the appointment.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 600x540]


They sent me a dozen roses complete with a vase and a nice card when Salem passed away back in December.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
A Valentine blast from the past! Love to all!
NEW * Love Potion Number Nine - The Searchers {Stereo}
Youtube 3b1GUt8kThI
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Going to be gone for part of Thursday morning as I have to get a full panel blood test before my PCP appointment on the 28th. If my calcium levels are okay, then I'll be getting my second Prolia (for osteoporosis) shot at the appointment.


Good luck!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie wasn't thrilled with the heart thing....
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The fatty tumor/cyst Dyson HAD on his back popped last week.  I've been putting a bandage on his back for a while now..held down with smaller bandages.  Last night it came off while he was in bed with me.  I didn't know this until I woke up and reached out to touch his back to feel the status of the bandage.  When I didn't find the bandage, I turned the light on to see if I had to deal with anything.  IT WAS NOT BLEEDING (sorry, seeping, not bleeding and it wasn't!!!)    He has been bandage free all day!

I took him out for a quick walk this morning to see the middle school girls that he loves to visit with...they saw US coming towards them (they were on the corner waiting for their bus, I am 3 houses down) and they came over to see him.  Dyson LOVES to see the girls and it makes me smile that they want to see him and ooo and aaaa over him.    They know his name...and were worried when they didn't see me walking him when he was bandaged up.

So glad he is healing.

this photo is Hoover and Dyson the first day here with me, February 12, 2012.  My friend Brenda brought them to me from Savannah.  She always checked on them.  I miss her.  Pulmonary Fibrosis is awful.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: Going to be gone for part of Thursday morning as I have to get a full panel blood test before my PCP appointment on the 28th. If my calcium levels are okay, then I'll be getting my second Prolia (for osteoporosis) shot at the appointment.

Good luck!


Thanks!  I'll be 4 tubes of blood lighter when I'm back home.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Tootsie wasn't thrilled with the heart thing....
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

The fatty tumor/cyst Dyson HAD on his back popped last week.  I've been putting a bandage on his back for a while now..held down with smaller bandages.  Last night it came off while he was in bed with me.  I didn't know this until I woke up and reached out to touch his back to feel the status of the bandage.  When I didn't find the bandage, I turned the light on to see if I had to deal with anything.  IT WAS NOT BLEEDING (sorry, seeping, not bleeding and it wasn't!!!)    He has been bandage free all day!

I took him out for a quick walk this morning to see the middle school girls that he loves to visit with...they saw US coming towards them (they were on the corner waiting for their bus, I am 3 houses down) and they came over to see him.  Dyson LOVES to see the girls and it makes me smile that they want to see him and ooo and aaaa over him.    They know his name...and were worried when they didn't see me walking him when he was bandaged up.

So glad he is healing.

this photo is Hoover and Dyson the first day here with me, February 12, 2012.  My friend Brenda brought them to me from Savannah.  She always checked on them.  I miss her.  Pulmonary Fibrosis is awful.


♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Just heard from MIL, FIL's being moved towards extubation tomorrow. He's had the sedation dropped to a level where he's awake and responding (in some small degree because he's still hooked to the ventilator) already. MIL sounded optimistic this time
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Otera: Just heard from MIL, FIL's being moved towards extubation tomorrow. He's had the sedation dropped to a level where he's awake and responding (in some small degree because he's still hooked to the ventilator) already. MIL sounded optimistic this time


that sounds good.  Hope he continues to recover
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 625x467]


Me late morning today.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x647]


Welcome! How are you?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Otera: Just heard from MIL, FIL's being moved towards extubation tomorrow. He's had the sedation dropped to a level where he's awake and responding (in some small degree because he's still hooked to the ventilator) already. MIL sounded optimistic this time


GO OTERA AND FIL!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: Going to be gone for part of Thursday morning as I have to get a full panel blood test before my PCP appointment on the 28th. If my calcium levels are okay, then I'll be getting my second Prolia (for osteoporosis) shot at the appointment.

Good luck!

Thanks!  I'll be 4 tubes of blood lighter when I'm back home.


Give them ghouls your best

Otera: Just heard from MIL, FIL's being moved towards extubation tomorrow. He's had the sedation dropped to a level where he's awake and responding (in some small degree because he's still hooked to the ventilator) already. MIL sounded optimistic this time


Yay! Here's hoping they can send him to a convalescent hospital for a while upon hospital discharge so you can get a break and he can get the after care he needs that you should not be responsible to supply!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x647]

Welcome! How are you?


Just fine, you didn't say the package I mailed you was good right?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Not a fan of Mother Nature's Valentine's Day gift :/

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Hit 50° here today, and we're supposed to break the record of 61° tomorrow!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
My basketball watching buddy.  Syracuse vs NC State.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/lotsa tail whipping
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Otera: Just heard from MIL, FIL's being moved towards extubation tomorrow. He's had the sedation dropped to a level where he's awake and responding (in some small degree because he's still hooked to the ventilator) already. MIL sounded optimistic this time


Thank you for the update! ♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Not a fan of Mother Nature's Valentine's Day gift :/

[Fark user image image 850x637]

Hit 50° here today, and we're supposed to break the record of 61° tomorrow!


40° right now, but we supposed to get down in the low 20s overnight.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.