(NBC News)   Teen girls join the rest of us in suffering from record sadness   (nbcnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Misc, High school, Suicide, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Suicide prevention, Psychologist, Depression (mood), Adolescence, Mental health  
18 Comments     (+0 »)
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm not the submitter.
Please green this.
This is important.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sadly, the only thing that surprises me about this is that it's only 41% of high school girls and 18% of high school boys. High School sucked when I was there & it's got to suck a lot more now.

Well, ok, also that Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders have the lowest rates, but I guess that they have stronger family and community support networks.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only 16% said they currently use marijuana, compared with 23% in 2011.

Well there's your problem.  I might have offed myself over a decade ago were it not for pot. Oh, and a freak, literally. Out of the blue summer thunderstorm that dropped incredible amounts of hail and, combined with the pot, snapped me out of it long enough to let luck do the rest.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someday soon our society will discover that one pretty sixteen year old, under no supervision or oversight, under no regulation or standards, free range and free wheeling, can make millions of peers feel marginalized, inadequate, self-loathing, alone, and at worst suicidal.

That can't be good for us.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I know a single lesbian who hasn't dated men for quite some time of their dating lifetime.  I'm not sure they are bi or falling for society pressures. Many if not most of them have had at least one very bad relationships with men.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't we mention the isolation of the pandemic, making the isolation of contemporary American life even worse?

Why can't we mention the garbage culture we're in, obsessed with celebrity and acquisition and with no core values?

Why can't we mention the political death spiral the country is in, with the place and autonomy of women being destroyed?

Why can't we mention the death of the planet, which no one with any power takes seriously and we keep pushing behind a curtain?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size



/aisle seat please
 
johnphantom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reality hits a lot harder these days. Women are treated second class to men, and it is very evident.
 
ybishop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Reality hits a lot harder these days. Women are treated second class to men, and it is very evident.


Compared to a hundred years ago where it was expected?

Women's rights tend to accelerate during time of war when the men go away and the women have to take up more and more jobs.  The number of women electricians peaked in WWII and fell drasticly.  Now many countries are playing games pretending to get women into "trades".  My grandmother could out knit, crochet and sew any man she met.  Those are the same skills needed to do electrical work.  Why aren't women a majority of electrical workers?  Ok, except for lifting up pit covers and dealing snakes and spider.

I hire fiber optic splicing people.   So far 100% of them are male because I haven't had any other applicants. Fiber splicing involves threading a needle thousands of times a day and they get paid $1 per to do it.  The newest bunch is 9,200 fibers per splice ever 6 miles.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Reality hits a lot harder these days. Women are treated second class to men, and it is very evident.


You could have made that point 60 years ago. Unfortunately, your point fails when you realize that mental health for girls and (boys) and been declining with supposed more female "empowerment."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: johnphantom: Reality hits a lot harder these days. Women are treated second class to men, and it is very evident.

You could have made that point 60 years ago. Unfortunately, your point fails when you realize that mental health for girls and (boys) and been declining with supposed more female "empowerment."



Putting empowerment in "quotes" says all we need to know about you.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the upside, now would be a good time to open a goth music dance club.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vinylly this problem can be addressed.
 
Merltech
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Reality hits a lot harder these days. Women are treated second class to men, and it is very evident.


Some livestock is treated better than women.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I don't think I know a single lesbian who hasn't dated men for quite some time of their dating lifetime.  I'm not sure they are bi or falling for society pressures. Many if not most of them have had at least one very bad relationships with men.


And? What in ever loving hell?
Look, I knew something was going on with the relationship.  I assumed she was cheating.  Instead she was a Lesbian.  You know what that isn't my fault.  Yes my reaction was inappropriate.  But. The fact stands, 25 years later, something was in fact off. I'm not obligated to be a farking therapist.  People should not date who don't know what the fark they farking want. And, if you decide suddenly that you do.  And it isn't the person you are with.  They person has every right to know. You don't just make a fight and ghost them.  To only tell them the truth 15 years later over 🍻. 🍺 fml.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DON.MAC: I don't think I know a single lesbian who hasn't dated men for quite some time of their dating lifetime.  I'm not sure they are bi or falling for society pressures. Many if not most of them have had at least one very bad relationships with men.


An MRA on here used to try to gotcha by citing a study showing higher rates of physical and sexual violence against lesbian women compared to straight women.
The study actually showed that men were the perpetrators in both groups.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

