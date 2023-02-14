 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Police make arrestee the star of their Ice Capades production   (thehill.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick, Lawyer, Law, Disease, Sheriff, Mitchell family, Closed-circuit television, Major trauma, Prison officer  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The video contradicts an earlier statement from the Walker County Sheriff's Office claiming Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail for transport to a local hospital.

Well surprise farking surprise.

Incidentally, if we can create federal minimums for drugs, I say we do it for lying cops, too. 5 years if it doesn't involve a fatality; 25 years if it does; automatic life if you cover for another cop, destroy evidence, or plant evidence.  Anything from a traffic ticket to a shootout: either tell the truth or shut the fark up.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The video contradicts an earlier statement from the Walker County Sheriff's Office claiming Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail for transport to a local hospital.

Well surprise farking surprise.

Incidentally, if we can create federal minimums for drugs, I say we do it for lying cops, too. 5 years if it doesn't involve a fatality; 25 years if it does; automatic life if you cover for another cop, destroy evidence, or plant evidence.  Anything from a traffic ticket to a shootout: either tell the truth or shut the fark up.


Can we just shoot cops and be done with all the intermediate steps?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But don't worry, the guard that murdered him was fired.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know at what point ones limbs become so rigid that they no longer move freely when carried by others, but I'm pretty confident it's well past the "alert and conscious" phase.

Oh and they fired the corrections officer who released the vid, too (if my reading compensation at 3am is correct).

Not a good look, 'bama.
 
ongbok
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

koder: The video contradicts an earlier statement from the Walker County Sheriff's Office claiming Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail for transport to a local hospital.

Well surprise farking surprise.

Incidentally, if we can create federal minimums for drugs, I say we do it for lying cops, too. 5 years if it doesn't involve a fatality; 25 years if it does; automatic life if you cover for another cop, destroy evidence, or plant evidence.  Anything from a traffic ticket to a shootout: either tell the truth or shut the fark up.


Why does this always happen with cops? They put out a statement saying one thing, knowing damn well there is video, and then when the video is released, it shows the complete opposite? Are they that dumb to think that the video will never come out? Or do they just not care because they are just use to a culture of getting away with what ever they want.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
old skool lynching for contempt of cop

This is one case where a death penalty for the offending cop would be appropriate
 
Northern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

koder: The video contradicts an earlier statement from the Walker County Sheriff's Office claiming Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail for transport to a local hospital.

Well surprise farking surprise.

Incidentally, if we can create federal minimums for drugs, I say we do it for lying cops, too. 5 years if it doesn't involve a fatality; 25 years if it does; automatic life if you cover for another cop, destroy evidence, or plant evidence.  Anything from a traffic ticket to a shootout: either tell the truth or shut the fark up.


According to John Roberts, police don't have to protect public safety.  It's a small move to the right to say prisoners also should have no expectation of safety either.
We've been headed in that direction for years, back with deregulation of prisons in the 1990s.
Attica?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure that more funding for training will get them to understand why this is bad.

somehow.

gotta fund 'em EVEN HARDER!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That headline... oof. Now I feel bad and you should feel bad too Subs
/the full video will be released soon to Disney+
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"This is one of the most appalling cases of jail abuse the country has seen," the 37-page federal lawsuit, seen at the bottom of this story, begins.

I'm not sure which is more stark. Either the author of the lawsuit hasn't been paying attention or this is a farked up situation of particular note in an American policing culture rife with farked up situations.
 
dracos31
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's torture.
Execute the bastards.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.