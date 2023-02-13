 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Texas also got jealous of Idaho getting all the toxic train derailment attention   (houstonpublicmedia.org) divider line
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Idaho?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet the people in East Palestine, Ohio would be willing to trade the train wrecks.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mean Ohio, right?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's easy to get overly-voweled Republican hellholes mixed up.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Federal government smashes pleas is railroad workers to better working conditions including time off. Railroad companies continue their revenue-culling, cheapo stinko business model. Train derailments. Wonder if these are related.
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

calbert: Idaho?


Forget it, he's rolling.
 
