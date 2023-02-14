 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Not to be Trumped by the pyrotechnics over in Ohio, Beaver County, Pennsylvania is experiencing an "elevated flare" at the Shell cracker plant. (Video is from the plant, not the 1968 John Wayne movie "Hellfighters")   (wtae.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Pollutant, Shell cracker plant, Water pollution, Derailment, National Broadband Plan (United States), Shell Polymers Monaca, Today's top headlines, Beaver County  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If your Beaver has that much burning, should you call the fire department or your gynacologist?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
whoa, you can't call them that, that's super racist!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
According to the plant, "The primary purpose of the flares is to enable a safe response to equipment malfunctions, and the system is working as designed."

If the system was working as planned there wouldn't be flares. There also wouldn't be the noise that I hear at my house which is about 3 or 4 miles away from the plant. This afternoon there was a distant rumbling and a faint vibration going on.

The ones I feel kinda bad for are the folks living in that yellow circle area. Those are new townhouses that were built and sold before the plant started operations. Those are on an elevation about maybe 200 feet above the plant at about a quarter mile away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"This continued flaring nonstop is unacceptable to the residents of Beaver," said Bob Schmetzer, leader of Beaver County Marcellus Awareness Community. "On the heels of a train derailment that sends dangerous pollution our way, we now have to deal with more toxic pollutants."

Does anyone want to tell him that plant has been pumping out toxic pollutants since it began operation?  It's been exceeding allowed emissions since it started up.  This is just another drop in the bucket really.
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Driver: ...
[Fark user image 850x613]

Fark user imageView Full Size


Really, guys, who was in charge of naming this place?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Elevated flare"?  Is that some kind of cracker slang?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
GIS for cracker plant:
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.