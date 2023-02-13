 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WYMT Hazard)   School administrators claim length of week-long spontaneous religious revival at Kentucky college could only be the Lord's work. In unrelated news, the school also confirms professors allow students to attend services instead of classes   (wkyt.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Prayer, God, big lights, Dr. Kevin Brown, worship music, minds of our students, days-long chapel service, big media  
•       •       •

255 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It began on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and, on Monday, Feb. 13, it was still going. Prayers, praise, worship music and testimonies - all of it, people say, a movement they themselves could not have started.

You know what? Go for it. I'm more the type to Drop some E and rave, but you do you. Sing your praises.  Ditch school. Be happy.  And remember this feeling, that you can be happy and together and singing whenever someone tries to get you to go out and screw with other people's lives.  Remember that when Fox News or some preacher distracts you from singing and praying and praising--that you could be happy instead of doing what they tell you to do or be afraid of.

Remember that, and you'll be fine.  Forget, and you lose your soul.   Nearly an entire generation, The Baby Boomers, went the latter route, with devastating results.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
University or Madrassa?
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: University or Madrassa?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ZOXXO
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy roller school does holy roller thing. I am shocked.
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This university sounds super accredited.
 
Alunan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Imagine if all those people were doing something helpful like feeding the poor or community service instead of performative fairy tales...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
glad to see someone had to express boomer dislike after sharing such lovely sentiment. haters gotta hate.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was that a news article or a press release for god?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
all of it, people say, a movement they themselves could not have started.
The service is being described as a revival, "a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do they pronounce that "ass-berry" or "ass -bury"?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wonder how many attending the revival are regularly eating crawdads and/or BBQ pulled pork...

/check the labels on their clothing
//if it's a cotton/poly blend, it's open season for stoning
///all in accordance with their holy texts
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What a bunch of farkin weirdo's.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.