(Local 12 Cincinnati)   My bologna 'had' a first name   (local12.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Hot dog hell, Catalytic converter, Wienermobile, Catalysis  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oscar Mayer Wiener 1965 Commercial (one of America's Best Ads)
Youtube aNddW2xmZp8

/oblig
 
knbwhite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The father of one of my niece's children is supposedly on Facebook in Kentucky, photographed midway through a catalytic converter theft. Probably not as famous as this thief would be though.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You can't beat Oscar's meat... Well, maybe in Florida.
 
