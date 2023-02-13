 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   It's just another Monday in America   (detroitnews.com)
50
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
also reports of two locations on campus.
one victim just exited one building.

https://www.broadcastify.com/listen/feed/34012
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"No way to prevent this," says only nation where efforts to prevent this are illegal
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Colleges need to start offering duck and cover majors
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: "No way to prevent this," says only nation where efforts to prevent this are illegal


like which efforts?
Name one, and "more laws" isn't a good answer.

I mean, I can name a couple, but you won't like it.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't even flinch.
I had no reaction to this whatsoever.
We are hopelessly broken.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: "No way to prevent this," says only nation where efforts to prevent this are illegal


This is the same thing as sending thoughts and prayers, you know that, right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Its just another manic Monday...
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe if we looked at all the other countries where this doesn't happen and analysed what they were doing, it might give us some ideas. Just saying that there appears to be a solution (or many solutions) to the problem so we are here by choice. They aren't free like us, though...
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When is it going to be my inalienable right not be infringed upon to go out my front door into a public setting without being shot at by a gun nutter?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember when this would be on the front page instead of page three of the lifestyle section.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's been about an hour now. I assume the good guys with guns are already doing the mop up operations.
 
Lipo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: It's been about an hour now. I assume the good guys with guns are already doing the mop up operations.


It honestly sounds like a lot of chaos on the police scanner. They keep getting reports of shots fired but finding nothing and they're clearing buildings one at a time.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Update: Three shooters, one black, one white, one they haven't said. They have a picture of them because they posted a threat to Facebook earlier this evening.

NEEDS CONFIRMATION: five dead and at least 20 injured.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lipo: Pinnacle Point: It's been about an hour now. I assume the good guys with guns are already doing the mop up operations.

It honestly sounds like a lot of chaos on the police scanner. They keep getting reports of shots fired but finding nothing and they're clearing buildings one at a time.


It's a huge campus and students.....


more shots fired in a hallway.

Some of the shots fired reports are probably nothing. This could go all night though.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now there is a vehicle circling a campus office.
Waiting for the car bomb to go off.
That's going to start soon you know. What until Thursday after the Georgia Grand Jury report is released.


Oh, and for those of you who don't know MSU might as well be called MAGA State U.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lipo: Pinnacle Point: It's been about an hour now. I assume the good guys with guns are already doing the mop up operations.

It honestly sounds like a lot of chaos on the police scanner. They keep getting reports of shots fired but finding nothing and they're clearing buildings one at a time.


Shiat, this is kinda more like the Last Vegas MGM shooting.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are 3-6 shooters. Now they have reported someone called in and has stated that explosives have been placed all around campus.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Oh, and for those of you who don't know MSU might as well be called MAGA State U.


If that were true, every student would have a piece and the gunmen would have all been carried out by now.
 
Lipo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: There are 3-6 shooters. Now they have reported someone called in and has stated that explosives have been placed all around campus.


These are rumors at the moment, but yeah, they're getting reports that this may be an organized group. I hope the reports of explosives turn out to be false.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: cretinbob: Oh, and for those of you who don't know MSU might as well be called MAGA State U.

If that were true, every student would have a piece and the gunmen would have all been carried out by now.


Dude, seriously it's true. MSU is the dumbshiat ag school basically. It's not UofM by a long shot.


vehicle they have been looking for now reported to be traveling at high rate of speed.
I'm sure it's not for hire and does not consent to cojoinder or whatever ...yeah, chase on now.
more shots heard...


gonna be all night, folks.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
and the MAGAs are way bigger pussies than anyone gives them credit for.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lipo: cretinbob: There are 3-6 shooters. Now they have reported someone called in and has stated that explosives have been placed all around campus.

These are rumors at the moment, but yeah, they're getting reports that this may be an organized group. I hope the reports of explosives turn out to be false.


I am repeating what is being broadcast by dispatch and have given a disclaimer to that already. I have no clue what the news has been reporting. I just checked MSNBC and I would say they are inaccurate.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: cretinbob: Oh, and for those of you who don't know MSU might as well be called MAGA State U.

If that were true, every student would have a piece and the gunmen would have all been carried out by now.


Oh, Iread that again.

No, the likelihood is the gunmen are the MAGAs. Michigan MAGAs are a special kind of gun nut, and I live in the middle of them.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MSU police have tweeted a photo of the suspect in question.

https://mobile.twitter.com/msupolice/status/1625348771386204161?s=61&t=Qp22tFzFX73Fmm74Goh-Lg
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: MSU police have tweeted a photo of the suspect in question.

https://mobile.twitter.com/msupolice/status/1625348771386204161?s=61&t=Qp22tFzFX73Fmm74Goh-Lg


I think I know that guy!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Mrtraveler01: MSU police have tweeted a photo of the suspect in question.

https://mobile.twitter.com/msupolice/status/1625348771386204161?s=61&t=Qp22tFzFX73Fmm74Goh-Lg

I think I know that guy!


Hey Tucker, long time watcher, first time caller...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What we know so far:

-3 dead, 5 injured, 2 were from Burkey Hall and 1 from Union (confirmed by police).
-Shooter dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus (confirmed by police).
-Only one shooter (confirmed by police)
-No longer a threat to the campus (confirmed by police
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And I've already heard the words on the MSNBC coverage; they have officially bestowed both thoughts and prayers upon one of the students who related his experience (panic, uncertainty, noting that it was weird that his mother texted him about the shooting before he heard about it on campus).

// Anyone noticing that the Smart and Funny buttons aren't currently working?
 
6nome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Must be a day ending in Y in Murica.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My guess will be an abusive boyfriend who went after the woman who rightfully dumped him.

Hate to see this story happen.
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mofa: And I've already heard the words on the MSNBC coverage; they have officially bestowed both thoughts and prayers upon one of the students who related his experience (panic, uncertainty, noting that it was weird that his mother texted him about the shooting before he heard about it on campus).

// Anyone noticing that the Smart and Funny buttons aren't currently working?


Yes, consider this an agreement "smart" vote.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Boomtown Rats. I Don't Like Mondays.
Youtube 8yteMugRAc0
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Lipo: cretinbob: There are 3-6 shooters. Now they have reported someone called in and has stated that explosives have been placed all around campus.

These are rumors at the moment, but yeah, they're getting reports that this may be an organized group. I hope the reports of explosives turn out to be false.

I am repeating what is being broadcast by dispatch and have given a disclaimer to that already. I have no clue what the news has been reporting. I just checked MSNBC and I would say they are inaccurate.


You were way off, Bob.  On everything.
 
skubwa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FREEDOM!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: cretinbob: Lipo: cretinbob: There are 3-6 shooters. Now they have reported someone called in and has stated that explosives have been placed all around campus.

These are rumors at the moment, but yeah, they're getting reports that this may be an organized group. I hope the reports of explosives turn out to be false.

I am repeating what is being broadcast by dispatch and have given a disclaimer to that already. I have no clue what the news has been reporting. I just checked MSNBC and I would say they are inaccurate.

You were way off, Bob.  On everything.


This is why you never take scanner traffic as gospel.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mofa: And I've already heard the words on the MSNBC coverage; they have officially bestowed both thoughts and prayers upon one of the students who related his experience (panic, uncertainty, noting that it was weird that his mother texted him about the shooting before he heard about it on campus).

// Anyone noticing that the Smart and Funny buttons aren't currently working?


I think even the mods are getting tired of people trolling via the "funny" button, at least in this particular thread.  Or is it happening elsewhere on the site too?
 
dp3 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
American Gun Violence, an act in three parts, as retold by Michigan State.
Fark user imageView Full Size


These recurring tragedies may as well be a chatbot template.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm curious... what exactly is the end game that the NRA and Magats expect? More states are allowing unrestricted open carry, some are going for unrestricted concealed carry. What is supposed to happen when we reach this imaginary utopia where we are all armed to the teeth? Wtf is supposed to happen...I really don't get it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Confirmation from police that the shooter has no affiliation with the university (not student or faculty).
 
Wobambo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We really do not deserve to be treated seriously as a country. Or as adults. There doesn't seem to be any interest in actually solving this. The 60-70% of us that want it fixed should either do a general strike until it's fixed or just murder every single goddamn pro-mass shooting conservative standing in the way of fixing it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

King Something: "No way to prevent this," says only nation where efforts to prevent this are illegal


really, how do you stop a determined killer? if they are working in silence no one knows their intentions. if you have the answers please do share.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BUT ARE THE GUNS OK!?!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: King Something: "No way to prevent this," says only nation where efforts to prevent this are illegal

really, how do you stop a determined killer? if they are working in silence no one knows their intentions. if you have the answers please do share.


Limiting the weapons they have access to is a great start. It's not that complicated. Gun control people don't think they're going to stop every murder in the country - that would be an incredibly idiotic assumption for someone to make. Call me crazy, but I would much rather someone come at me with a knife than an AR.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: I'm curious... what exactly is the end game that the NRA and Magats expect? More states are allowing unrestricted open carry, some are going for unrestricted concealed carry. What is supposed to happen when we reach this imaginary utopia where we are all armed to the teeth? Wtf is supposed to happen...I really don't get it.[Fark user image image 425x566]


They expect to destroy America. Plain and simple.

After America is gone, they can finally build their fascist dystopia where they never have to fear losing privilege and power to women, blacks, nor especially smart people.

Just as sending weapons to Ukraine is a proxy war where Ukrainians are the ones risking their lives, so it is the same for the NRA and MAGA supporters bring cannon fodder for the Totalitarian Christian cause.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just Another Magic, scratch that, Tragic Monday, I'm sorry to say.😔
 
6nome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: mofa: And I've already heard the words on the MSNBC coverage; they have officially bestowed both thoughts and prayers upon one of the students who related his experience (panic, uncertainty, noting that it was weird that his mother texted him about the shooting before he heard about it on campus).

// Anyone noticing that the Smart and Funny buttons aren't currently working?

I think even the mods are getting tired of people trolling via the "funny" button, at least in this particular thread.  Or is it happening elsewhere on the site too?


I think it's just two dudes who go to every hot-button thread and "funny" every single comment.

At least spend that time weaving confederate flags or committing treason.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: This is why you never take scanner traffic as gospel.


What's scarier is the phrase "I just checked MSNBC and I would say they are inaccurate."

While breaking news should always be taken with a grain of salt, they will be more accurate than trying to decipher chaos on your own.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Claude Ballse: what exactly is the end game that the NRA and Magats expect?


Claude Ballse: They expect to destroy America. Plain and simple.

After America is gone, they can finally build their fascist dystopia where they never have to fear losing privilege and power to women, blacks, nor especially smart people.

Just as sending weapons to Ukraine is a proxy war where Ukrainians are the ones risking their lives, so it is the same for the NRA and MAGA supporters bring cannon fodder for the Totalitarian Christian cause.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not seeing a whole lot of Maga here. Are there Maga with you in the room? Have you taken your meds? Is your real name Jussie Smollett?
\
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinko swimo: King Something: "No way to prevent this," says only nation where efforts to prevent this are illegal

really, how do you stop a determined killer? if they are working in silence no one knows their intentions. if you have the answers please do share.


First, and this appears to work in other first world countries, you do not make gun easy to get and plentiful.
 
