(Fox5 DC)   Man needing Samoa money, dosidos away with girl scouts' cookie cash box without even a thank you berry munch. THIN MINTS   (fox5dc.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As the parent of a girl scout who staffed a table outside a Northern Virginia Metro station today, I'm not getting a kick out this.

If they catch the guy they need to lock him into a cabin with a bunch of hard, pipe laying boyscout troop leaders.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Warthog: As the parent of a girl scout who staffed a table outside a Northern Virginia Metro station today, I'm not getting a kick out this.

If they catch the guy they need to lock him into a cabin with a bunch of hard, pipe laying boyscout troop leaders.


Is this customary in your legal system?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

covfefe: Warthog: As the parent of a girl scout who staffed a table outside a Northern Virginia Metro station today, I'm not getting a kick out this.

If they catch the guy they need to lock him into a cabin with a bunch of hard, pipe laying boyscout troop leaders.

Is this customary in your legal system?


It's the scouting way.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What an asshole
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Much as I despise the Cookie Mafia, this is unacceptable.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Last week, for the first and probably only time in my life, I called out of my car to some grade school girls, "ARE YOU SELLING?"

// They were selling, and I bought two boxes, right there on the street, like we were dealing in contraband.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: Last week, for the first and probably only time in my life, I called out of my car to some grade school girls, "ARE YOU SELLING?"


Ummmm, yeah
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mofa: Last week, for the first and probably only time in my life, I called out of my car to some grade school girls, "ARE YOU SELLING?"

// They were selling, and I bought two boxes, right there on the street, like we were dealing in contraband.


Mmm contraband dosidos
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: What an asshole


Guy's just trying to feed his family.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
An obvious setup to cadge GoFundMe money from sympathetic dupes.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mofa: Last week, for the first and probably only time in my life, I called out of my car to some grade school girls, "ARE YOU SELLING?"

// They were selling, and I bought two boxes, right there on the street, like we were dealing in contraband.


In some circles, driving up to a bunch of grade school girls yelling, "Are you selling?!?" would have a completely different connotation altogether...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They shouldn't have chosen the shady Safeway.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: They shouldn't have chosen the shady Safeway.


I was going to say something along the lines of, "Name checks out" but... I got nothing
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sub Human: covfefe: Warthog: As the parent of a girl scout who staffed a table outside a Northern Virginia Metro station today, I'm not getting a kick out this.

If they catch the guy they need to lock him into a cabin with a bunch of hard, pipe laying boyscout troop leaders.

Is this customary in your legal system?

It's the scouting way.


"Be Prepared", brah
 
Birnone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
she said she just wants her money back

That's not how it works. If he had money, he wouldn't be stealing it from girl scouts. He bought his drugs immediately after running off with the money.
Sitting on a store bench
Eyeing little girls with bad intent
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Perhaps it's time we start lopping off the hands of thieves.
 
