(The Verge)   Not following Elmo on Twitter? Well, you are now
40
    Twitter, Elon Musk  
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
neat.. I blocked him and muted his name. same with trump. makes Twitter a ton more tolerable.

block early, block often
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, I quit Twitter after that f*ckhead took over.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't cruise twitter so I dgaf. I just have an account to see the threads from Fark submissions.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Free speech absolutist" means "No one is permitted to ignore Elon Musk."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What Twitter feed?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pictures.abebooks.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rev.K: No, I quit Twitter after that f*ckhead took over.


I never signed up in the first place. When I first heard of it, the idea of people distributing every inane thought that passed through their minds repulsed me.

So I joined Fark instead.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is surely $44 billion well spent.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bet me
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
how to make Twitter less crappy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Rev.K: No, I quit Twitter after that f*ckhead took over.

I never signed up in the first place. When I first heard of it, the idea of people distributing every inane thought that passed through their minds repulsed me.

So I joined Fark instead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

poconojoe: how to make Twitter less crappy:

[Fark user image 425x454]


Given what a thin-skinned little tyrant he is, he probably knows EXACTLY how many people have muted him.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Rev.K: No, I quit Twitter after that f*ckhead took over.

I never signed up in the first place. When I first heard of it, the idea of people distributing every inane thought that passed through their minds repulsed me.

So I joined Fark instead.


I don't know what you are talking about. There's nothing inane about Fark members. This reminds me. I saw the dumbest commercial today. Yea, I watch a lot of TV. I was eating my Cheetos and so I didn't want to touch the remote control with my orange fingers, thus I was forced to watch this stupid commercial. Then, I realized that one of my Cheetos looked like Abraham Lincoln. I took a picture of it and thought about posting it on Facebook, but then my three Facebook friends might think I'm too political, and so decided not to post it. I really wanted to post it. You think I should have? After eating Cheetocoln, I went to check to see if I had mail. I'm glad I went because I had mail.

Anyway, where was I?  Oh yeah, stay away from my booze.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Chariset: poconojoe: how to make Twitter less crappy:

[Fark user image 425x454]

Given what a thin-skinned little tyrant he is, he probably knows EXACTLY how many people have muted him.


He seems like the type to keep a list like that, so I paused briefly before Unfollowing him last week. 

If he wants to track me down, he'll have to break through seven proxies before he realizes it leads to my cat. I regert not doing it sooner.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blocked him a long time ago.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This tactic worked out so well for the last guy....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Today on Twitter, people got to hear Elmo say that he cut off Starlink communications in Ukraine because Ukraine is trying to start WWIII. Elmo is siding with Putin and, frankly, this should disqualify SpaceX and other Musk companies from any future U.S. government contracts.

// Today on Reddit, my timeline showed me an area in Wisconsin that was missed by the glaciers that formed the Great Lakes (the "Driftless Area"). This actually makes my life better; I'm glad Twitter is no longer a part of my life other than as something to ridicule.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

felching pen: This tactic worked out so well for the last guy....
[Fark user image image 250x202]


Yeah but you could still remove/block him.

In two weeks we'll likely see Elmo forced onto our feeds, follows, unmuted, unblocked, and unable to be removed or silenced.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Rev.K: No, I quit Twitter after that f*ckhead took over.

I never signed up in the first place. When I first heard of it, the idea of people distributing every inane thought that passed through their minds repulsed me.

So I joined Fark instead.


Same with Facebook. Nobody cares what time I took a shiat or what I ate last night.

Just Jr high school drama
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I ever have a Twitter account?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Rev.K: No, I quit Twitter after that f*ckhead took over.

I never signed up in the first place. When I first heard of it, the idea of people distributing every inane thought that passed through their minds repulsed me.

So I joined Fark instead.


I signed up because a bunch of tech folks stopped giving out their work email publicly so the only way to reach them was Twitter. I deleted my account as soon as the buyout was finalized.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: neat.. I blocked him and muted his name. same with trump. makes Twitter a ton more tolerable.

block early, block often


Ya don't mind him making money from your patronage, but dammit if you'll have to hear from him.

Quite the moral stance ya got there, chippy.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lmao musk is a pathetic, thin-skinned, brainless farking biatch. imagine how farking dumb you'd have to be to still be one of his sycophants.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delete your Twatter accounts! He gets power from your tweets.

Problem solved
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: neat.. I blocked him and muted his name. same with trump. makes Twitter a ton more tolerable.

block early, block often


You can also block his name on apple news
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Delete your Twatter accounts! He gets power from your tweets.

Problem solved


No.  Just stop signing in.  Deleting the account doesn't benefit you.  Simply cease using it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy who watched the Super Bowl from Rupert Murdoch's box?  That Elon Musk?  Never heard of him before last night, but he sounds like an asshole.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Tr0mBoNe: neat.. I blocked him and muted his name. same with trump. makes Twitter a ton more tolerable.

block early, block often

Ya don't mind him making money from your patronage, but dammit if you'll have to hear from him.

Quite the moral stance ya got there, chippy.


You sure told him off, sparky!
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: This is surely $44 billion well spent.


Well, it was either 'end world hunger' or 'make a fool look like the fool he is', so...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Called it.

Also, the sun will rise in the morning.

Behold my powers.
 
gas giant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rockets!
WHOOSH!
Racecars!
VROOOOM!!

Fark user imageView Full Size

LET'S GO TO MARS!!!

Everyone must love me or it's cornfield time!

/Um... where did you hide my lunchables?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: AmbassadorBooze: Delete your Twatter accounts! He gets power from your tweets.

Problem solved

No.  Just stop signing in.  Deleting the account doesn't benefit you.  Simply cease using it.


The problem with that plan is that he'll baselessly accuse you of being a pedophile if you don't log into Twitter for over a week.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For many of us, Twitter's "For You" is full of tweets and replies to tweets from Elon Musk. Not everyone is getting the Elon-first feed, but on Monday afternoon, more than a few people noticed something was different.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Subby's headline is misleading. Shocking, I know.

The "For You" has been garbage since the roll out. Stick to following (where you are not following Musk).
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark is my twitter feed. I get the important stuff in 3% of the time.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KB202: Fark is my twitter feed. I get the important stuff in 3% of the time.


And two days late
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Musk fired an engineer because his tweets weren't recommended enough.

So Elon's way to fix this "problem" is to just have all of his tweets sent out to all accounts. Usually guys with SDE go out and buy a high powered rifle or a huge 4X4 pickup.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Delete your Twatter accounts! He gets power from your tweets.

Problem solved


You can't delete your Twatter account directly.  You can start a 30-day countdown clock to make Twatter delete your account (allegedly) if you don't log in during that period.  I haven't been back to check.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you've ever suspected that Ol' Musky has no sense of humour whatsoever, all of the evidence that you need is in the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size


He chooses to read the Babylon Bee.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Spermbot: AmbassadorBooze: Delete your Twatter accounts! He gets power from your tweets.

Problem solved

You can't delete your Twatter account directly.  You can start a 30-day countdown clock to make Twatter delete your account (allegedly) if you don't log in during that period.  I haven't been back to check.


So it's like CatFacts™.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Rev.K: No, I quit Twitter after that f*ckhead took over.

I never signed up in the first place. When I first heard of it, the idea of people distributing every inane thought that passed through their minds repulsed me.

So I joined Fark instead.


When people first started telling me
about it, the prompt was "what are you doing right now?"

I knew that if I signed up, my Twitter feed would be filled with nothing but "I'm typing in this text area", so I really didn't see the point of signing up.

I got tempted once after someone at a conference said I was a rocket scientist.   At the time (2008?), 'NotARocketScientist' was too long a username, and they didn't accept exclamation marks in names, so I couldn't do '!RocketScientist' either.

/I think I mentioned that we were preparing for a launch
//but I worked on data distribution of the stuff that came from the satellites
///and no one really cares about satellite librarians
 
