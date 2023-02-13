 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Ceiling Cat would certainly like A LITTLE HELP HERE, 6 Flamethrowers added to his arsenal for future episodes of nope   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 12:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good news!
It is definitely NOT rodents.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DAMN!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now you gotta burn the whole country down.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GAAAAHHHH!!!!

If that were ever to happen to me, that is when I would completely Lose. My. Schitt.  I mean, running around in circles, hands waving in the air like i just don't care, gibbering incoherently, pants-pissingly, TOTALLY freaked.

The very best thing about Alaska is no motherf*ckin' snakes on my motherf*ckin' tundra.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: GAAAAHHHH!!!!

If that were ever to happen to me, that is when I would completely Lose. My. Schitt.  I mean, running around in circles, hands waving in the air like i just don't care, gibbering incoherently, pants-pissingly, TOTALLY freaked.

The very best thing about Alaska is no motherf*ckin' snakes on my motherf*ckin' tundra.


Yet.  Give it a few years of global warming and Palins.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵 The room is hot and that's good
Some sneks came by from the neighborhood
The sneks are startin' to climb the walls
Ooo it looks like everybody is having a ball
Oh, what a feeling
Snek orgy in the ceiling 🎵
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Awww...it just wants to give you a big ol' hug.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That was more than one snaek
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: DAMN!


im going with holy fark
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: MaudlinMutantMollusk: DAMN!

im going with holy fark


Definitely appropriate
 
zerkalo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HARD NOPE
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why isn't this in the "D'aww" tab?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: That was more than one snaek


You know what they say. If you have a snake problem and call the police, you now have multiple snake problems
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
AIEEEEE!
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
that turned Oh it's just a snake and they've got a guy catching it to nuke it from orbit very quickly
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have a solution, and a solution.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I have a solution, and a solution.

[Fark user image image 365x243]


Oh, come on, it's so obvious that she's making them do that.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not afraid of snakes. Hell, I like snakes. I think boas and pythons have cute little faces and they make very good pets.

But if I see this in my home, I'm finding a new time zone to live in real farking quick.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That took time to process. I had about 50 tarantulas and a half dozen corn snakes at one time so its not the concept of snakes in ceiling that freaks me out. its the fact these are large enough to eat you and that was moist likely their goal.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm calling shenanigans. Something about the ceiling break, the way the snakes move, camera movement, and the pink backdrop doesn't look natural.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, that's 100% terrifying.

It's a pink room. Probably some little girl sleeps in there. How in the hell could she ever fall asleep in there again after seeing that?

Stuff of absolute nightmares.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have the homeowners stopped shiatting their pants yet?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.