(Indy100)   Sorry about suffocating your entire community under a toxic, burning mushroom cloud. Here's $5. We good?   (indy100.com) divider line
25
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You ungrateful chattel!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any company that causes people out of their home and exposed them to deadly toxins needs to start at $1k a person for just the inconvenience and costs of staying out of their home  more for people directly physically harmed.
 
Fooshards [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Any company that causes people out of their home and exposed them to deadly toxins needs to start at $1k a person for just the inconvenience and costs of staying out of their home  more for people directly physically harmed.


per day
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks for all the dead fish.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Businesses can be trusted to do the right thing.

- Naive AF libertarians
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Keep pushing - they may get a buy one get one half off coupon to Ruby Tuesday's with some persistence.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tanqueray: Thanks for all the dead fish.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read this book. Aren't they making it a movie now?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
donating nothing would have gotten them better press coverage
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure with their 4 billion in profits and 10 billion in stock buybacks, Norfolk Southern will step up and continue to fight any and all safety regulation while shipping volatile chemicals through heavily/populated areas.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I'm sure with their 4 billion in profits and 10 billion in stock buybacks, Norfolk Southern will step up and continue to fight any and all safety regulation while shipping volatile chemicals through heavily/populated areas.


It was just declared a superfund site. That is at least a billion in cost. Need the Senate (run by sane and patriotic people) to open an investigation so American tax payers are not paying a for  profit company's incompetence and negligence.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't really believe lawyers would let that happen, do you?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Squid_for_Brains: I'm sure with their 4 billion in profits and 10 billion in stock buybacks, Norfolk Southern will step up and continue to fight any and all safety regulation while shipping volatile chemicals through heavily/populated areas.

It was just declared a superfund site. That is at least a billion in cost. Need the Senate (run by sane and patriotic people) to open an investigation so American tax payers are not paying a for  profit company's incompetence and negligence.


Not gonna lie, you had me in the first half...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Instead of a COLA this year we decided to throw all employees and families a pizza party!"

/same vibe.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowballing a bunch of freedom-loving gun toters isn't exactly the strategy I would have gone with but oh well...
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does Buttigieg say about all this? Oh, wait - nothing.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the milk and produce from the area will be totally fine, and the drinking water will be fresh and safe for years to come. $5 seems fair
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, They're also being paid in exposure which is worth way more than $5
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You need to thank them and praise them and keep voting Republican.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if by the end of this deal the residents are paying the railway.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: What does Buttigieg say about all this? Oh, wait - nothing.


you are correct.   I just wish sources other than Fox and the Daily Caller were reporting on that.
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A couple cents worth of lead will have a real impact on the mind of their CEO's.
 
EL EM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe Lawyer Dagget will force Norfolk Southern into receivership.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: Also, They're also being paid in exposure which is worth way more than $5


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Honestly it's past time we start arresting the c-suits of companies like this. If all they get is a fine then that's just an added cost of doing business to them.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

